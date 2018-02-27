This Philadelphia Art Collective Is Coming to Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden will open a new "Electric Light" exhibition in October 2018.

Desert Botanical Garden will present a new large-scale exhibition of light and sound in October 2018. It's titled “Electric Desert | A Light and Sound Experience by Klip Collective.”

Desert Botanical Garden announced the news in a Tuesday, February 27, press release. Specific dates for the eight-month exhibition are still pending.

Founded in Philadelphia in 2003, the collective creates immersive art experiences using virtual reality, video projections, and soundscapes.