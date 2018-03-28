The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Need to make plans this week? Go see Kevin Smith, cheer on the Diamondbacks, or release your inner child at Arizona Toy Con. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Elizabeth Smart

When she was 14, Elizabeth Smart was held captive for nine months by a man who claimed he was a prophet. She survived and wrote about her abduction and rescue in her memoir My Story. Fifteen years later, the activist has written about her journey forward in Where There’s Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up.

In it, Smart shares more of her story — as well as inspiring discussions with Ann Romney and Diane Von Furstenburg.

Smart will discuss and sign her latest book at 7 p.m on Thursday, March 29, at Changing Hands Tempe, 6428 South McClintock Drive. Admission for one person and a copy of the book is $26.99. Admission for two people costs $4 more. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil

Swapna Das

Swapna Das explores the Buddhist concept of “10 Worlds” in her latest art exhibition. Her circle-shaped charcoal drawings and paintings address 10 aspects of the human condition through figurative and abstract imagery.

Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Das moved to the U.S. in 2011, and completed her master of fine arts degree at Arizona State University. See her work between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Vault Gallery inside ASU’s downtown campus library. It’s located in the University Center building, 411 North Central Avenue. The free exhibition runs through Sunday, May 13. Visit the ASU Event page. Lynn Trimble

Pride Skate Night 2018

If you find yourself wondering what to do with that rainbow tutu you wore during last year’s Phoenix Pride, you’re in luck. Celebrating 38 years of pride in the Valley, Gay Skate Arizona presents Pride Skate Night 2018. Show off your rainbow attire and join the fun with hundreds of others during one of the biggest skate events of the year.

The three-hour party starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Great Skate Glendale, 10054 North 43rd Avenue. The event is open to all ages, and admission is $10, which includes skate rentals and wrist guards. See more info on the Facebook event page. Melina Zuñiga

Re-up for your failed New Year’s resolutions. Hamza Butt via Flickr/CC

Free Flow Nights

Spring is for getting your shit together. Think of it like a re-up for your failed New Year’s resolution. If you resolved to practice more yoga, for instance, mark your calendar for the outdoor yoga series Free Flow Nights.

Class starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, on the lawn at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Every Thursday, a different instructor will lead a relaxing session.

The yoga class is free. Post-session food and wine specials will be available at The Living Room. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Bird City Comedy Festival

Comedians from all corners of the country will take on Phoenix during the third annual Bird City Comedy Festival. The event will feature performances from late-night writers, stand-up comedians, improv groups, and festival favorites at bars, clubs, and other venues from Thursday, March 29, through Saturday, March 31.

This year’s lineup includes Onion contributor Ian Abramson, Dork Forest host Jackie Kashian, and Kyle Ayers, as well as a Boast Rattle. Think of it like an opposite-day roast: Comedians compete to give each other the most heartfelt compliments.

There are two ticketing options available. Festival passes, which range from $60 to $90, give attendees access to the entire weekend. Tickets are also available a la carte for specific sets and events. Those are $10 to $15 apiece. For tickets, the complete schedule, and a full lineup, visit the Bird City Comedy Festival website. Tanner Stechnij

A dancer at the ASU Pow Wow. Ash Ponders

32nd Annual Pow Wow

Celebrate Native American heritage and culture through traditional food, dance, and music at ASU’s 32nd annual Pow Wow. From March 30 to April 1, the tradition comes to life in a ceremony that honors the past while celebrating the future. Food booths, singing contests, and arts and crafts stations also will be in the mix.

The three-day celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at ASU’s Band Practice Field, located at South Rural Road and East Sixth Street in Tempe. Admission ranges from $6 to $20 for students and adults. Children younger than 6 and adults older than 60 get in free. See details at the Pow Wow website. Melina Zuñiga

Spin

Shelby Maticic’s new play Spin follows the badass women of the roller derby, whose fearless leader is out for the season with an injury. She is replaced by her sister, a high school physics teacher who’s still new to the derby world. Cue roller skating antics.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30 at Brelby Theatre, 7154 North 58th Drive in Glendale. General admission is $25 via artful.ly. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Power, knowledge, art, and community — these are four words that artist Meredith Wren called to mind when describing the ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. The free gathering will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 30. That’s when Wren, who’s also a faculty member at the university, will lead the charge to update, correct, and improve Wikipedia pages for artists who identify as women, as well as nontraditional, non-represented genders.

Bring your laptop to the Tempe campus’ Design North building, 810 South Forest Mall, if you’d like to help make some changes. No Wikipedia editing experience is required. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble

Ladies ’80s Dance Night

Time to put on that jean jacket and move to the beat at Ladies ’80s Dance Night. Red-headed pop sensation Tiffany — yes, the one who won America’s heart with “I Think We’re Alone Now” — will perform during the dance party at The Van Buren on Friday, March 30. Also on the bill are DJs President Gator and Hi Jack, who will spin hits from Madonna, The Go-Go’s, and Blondie.

The venue’s bar will offer drink specials on wine coolers, Kamikazes, Sex on the Beach, and Long Islands all night. Things get tubular starting at 8 p.m. at 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $12 to $100. For more information, visit the Van Buren website. Jason Keil

Arizona Toy Con

Children of the 1970s and ‘80s who never quite grew up can take a trip down memory lane at Arizona Toy Con in Glendale. They might just run into some old friends along the way, including such favorites as Optimus Prime, He-Man, or Stretch Armstrong.

More the 100 vendors from around the Valley will display and sell vintage and modern toys at the geek-friendly event, which takes place on Saturday, March 31, at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 West Glenn Drive in Glendale. Plastic playthings of the past will be legion, whether they’re rare gems like an Electroman action figure from 1977, old-school Kenner-era Star Wars toys, or enough Transformers to conquer Cybertron.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. Call 480-442-1117 or visit the Arizona Toy Con website. Benjamin Leatherman

Cultural Crawl

To promote inclusivity, three black creatives from Washington, D.C., founded the Cultural Crawl. It’s a day of barhopping open to participants 21 and older. The goal? To foster fun in a welcoming environment that brings people to different spots for drinks and food — and to get to explore neighborhoods.

Go solo or assemble a crew. You’ll be armed with a map of eateries, watering holes, and spots to peep murals. The tipsy trek happens from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. Check in and register at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $20 per person, and group packages are available. For details, visit the Cultural Crawl website. Amy Young

2018 African Festival

Black girl magic is real, and the African Association of Arizona is here to prove it. Since 1992, the organization has connected thousands of people from different cultures to learn about and celebrate Africa. On Saturday, March 31, it will present the 2018 African Festival. It’s an all-day affair featuring dance performances, food, and music.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North High School, 1101 East Thomas Road. Admission is free. To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook event page. Melina Zuñiga

EXPAND Phoenix's art rock mavericks. Luxicon Photography

WYVES

Valley Bar will host some of Phoenix’s hottest art rock mavericks on Saturday, March 31, at 130 North Central Avenue. Fresh off the release of their latest single, “The Speed of Sound,” WYVES will headline a show featuring new songs off the band’s forthcoming album due out in September. Joining them are fellow local alternative rock bands Adero and Coyote Tango.

Doors to the 21-and-over show open at 7 p.m., and music starts at 7:30. Tickets are available for $10 via Ticketfly. For more information, visit the Valley Bar website. Tanner Stechnij

Maddi’s Fridge

A story about hunger has more impact if it includes lighthearted moments. So Lois Brandt’s prizewinning kids’ book, Maddi’s Fridge, is largely a story of two BFFs who have everything in common except sufficient food. Childsplay’s premiere of the stage version continues through Sunday, April 8, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway.

It’s meant for audiences 5 and older. After the 1 p.m. show on Sunday, April 1, audience members can craft egg-carton boats to sail in TCA’s infinity pool. Tickets are $12 to $30 at the Childsplay website or 480-350-2822. Julie Peterson

2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show

Recently, Julio César Morales had to make some tough decisions. The artist and ASU Art Museum curator has been busy reviewing more than 300 works of art submitted for an exhibition at Mesa Community College.

See what made the cut during the free “2018 Annual Juried Art Student Show” at the MCC Art Gallery, 1833 West Southern Avenue. You can see it Monday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through Thursday, April 26.

Typically, the exhibition includes about 100 works in diverse media, including prints, sculpture, drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics, and digital art. It’s a great introduction to emerging student artists, who have some impressive art faculty at MCC – including Bob Adams, Liz Allen, Malena Barnhart, and Swapna Das. See details at the Mesa Community College website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND It's spring training season. Jim Louvau

Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers

This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks will sport special uniforms on a few key days – Jackie Robinson Day and Mother’s Day, to name a couple. But you won’t see them rocking those duds on Tuesday, April 3. Instead, the team will be in regular attire, kicking off the first of three consecutive nights of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The teams faced off earlier this month at a spring training — and the Californians took the win. See if the D-backs can turn the tables at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets start at $16 via Ticketmaster. Amy Young

Turn It Up Tuesday

This Tuesday — and every Tuesday — Charlie’s Phoenix, 727 West Camelback Road, hosts karaoke night. Starting at 9:30 p.m., brave singers will take the same stage that some of the Valley’s best drag queens sashay across.

It wouldn’t be Turn It Up Tuesday without the two-for-one drink special from 8 p.m. to close. With a little liquid courage, aspiring Beyonces can choose from more than 28,000 songs. For those who’d simply prefer to take advantage of the cheap drinks, Connect 4 and Giant Jenga will be set up on the patio. See the Charlie's website. Tanner Stechnij

Kevin Smith

Writer and director Kevin Smith has been entertaining us for years with his movies, ranging from indie comedies like Clerks to twisted horror tales like Red State. Recently, he made news after suffering a massive heart attack. He’s been on the mend and keeping fans updated on Twitter. Now, just weeks later, he’s hitting the road.

For more than a decade, Smith has been touring and podcasting, sharing stories about his career and personal life, and delivering them with frankness and loads of laughs. That’s what fans can expect when Mesa Arts Center hosts him for An Evening with Kevin Smith.

Catch this candid conversation at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, at 1 East Main Street. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 480-644-6500 or visit the Mesa Arts Center website. Amy Young

