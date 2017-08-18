Best Things to Do This Weekend: Beer Olympics, Hip-Hop Burlesque, Deon Cole

It's the freaking weekend, Phoenix. We'll drink to that. This weekend you can compete in the Beer Olympics, check out the hip-hop burlesque, and take in the art at “Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years." For more things to do, visit New Times' curated calendar.

Beer Olympics

How much do you like beer? Tempe Marketplace and New Times are teaming up to throw one of the sudsiest events of the year, the Beer Olympics.

The brew-fueled event returns on Friday, August 18. Participants can enjoy an evening of 21-and-over games including giant beer pong, flip cup, and cornhole. The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $15. If you want to compete as part of a team, you and your pals can register as a group of four or more for $70. Tickets are available at TicketFly. Visit New Times' Beer Olympics website for more information. Lindsay Roberts

Bump n’ Grind — A Hip Hop Burlesque Spectacular will move you. Courtesy of Stateside Presents

Bump n’ Grind — A Hip-Hop Burlesque Spectacular

Name generators have gotten out of hand — although the one that gives you your NPR correspondent name is eerily perfect. But before we had rules for things like our porn star names (Freckles Lane), we had homegrown drag names and their near cousin, stripper — uh, burlesque performer — names. So fun!

Hence our delight to discover that Irma Gherd , along with several other performers, will uncover, shake, and wiggle at Bump n’ Grind — A Hip-Hop Burlesque Spectacular on Friday, August 18, at Crescent Ballroom. Diamond Femme Productions combines your favorite hip-hop tracks with steamy, undulating women for a memorable evening.

At 308 North Second Avenue, doors will open at 7 p.m. to let you enjoy some music before things warm up. Admission’s $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and limited to folks 21 and older. Reserved tables are already sold out. Call 602-716-2222 or visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Goth, fetish, and drag encouraged. Melissa Fossum

Cupcake!

Forget the single-serving dessert. Cupcake! is a south Scottsdale monthly fetish-themed dance party.

The elektro , industrial, EDM, darkwave, and bass-heavy party features resident DJs Self. Destrukt , Betty Blackheart, and ///she/// — as well as a themed photo booth, roaming photography and video, a best-dressed contest, a no-pants dance-off, go-go dancers, giveaways, and drink specials. Fetish, drag, goth, or just dark clothing in general is encouraged.

Darkness rules from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, August 18, at The Rogue Bar, 423 North Scottsdale Road. Entry is $6 or free before 10 p.m. with a RSVP from the Facebook Event page. Call 602-733-3208 for more information. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Ironing Las Guayaveras II by Frank Ybarra. Courtesy of Xico Arte y Cultura

“Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years"

With careers spanning two decades in the Valley’s creative scene, artists Martin Moreno and Joe Ray are in a league of their own. But they’re also part of Xico Arte y Cultura, 1008 East Buckeye Road, Suite 220. The multidisciplinary arts group was founded by Native American and Chicano artists in 1975.

See work from the group’s permanent collection during the free opening reception for “ Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years,” which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The show includes diverse print media from serigraphs to woodcuts, with works that explore politics, pain, heritage, and understanding.

Featured artists include Damien Charette, Baje Whitethorne, Randy Kemp, Larry Yanez, and Dora Hernandez, to name a few. Visit the Xico Inc website. Lynn Trimble

Laugh with Black-ish actor Deon Cole Ashley Brown

Deon Cole

Considering how well a bet worked out for comedian and actor Deon Cole, you might wanna lean toward responding affirmatively the next time someone proposes, “I’ll give you $50 if you …”

In his case, a friend offered to pony up that amount if Cole — known for keeping his pals in stitches — would take the stage at an amateur comedy night. In addition to earning a chunk of pocket change, the comedian started a career that has led to some pretty big gigs, like appearances on popular comedy TV shows Black-ish and Angie Tribeca.

Cole gives his take on personal and universal issues during shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $22 for the 21-and-older event. Seating is first-come, first-served. All tickets require a two-drink minimum. Call 480-719- 6100 or visit the Stand Up Live website. Amy Young

Will and Grace Trivia Night

Can’t wait for the new season of Will and Grace? Get an early fix at Kobalt Bar, 3110 North Central Avenue, when the nightlife spot hosts Will and Grace trivia night at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Fans of Karen, Jack, and company can expect a challenge with progressively harder questions, some of which will include video clips.

Kobalt will pay homage to the hit sitcom with special Karen Cocktails, character-themed prize baskets, and T-shirt giveaways. The cost of entry is $15 for teams of up to four people, and $5 for individuals. Proceeds from the event will go to the Omaggio LGBTQ Youth Chorus. For more information, call 602-264-5307 or go the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko

Read on for more of the best things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend, including Poesia en Voz Alta, a Pre-Eclipse Party, and Church.

