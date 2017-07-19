20 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Say buh-bye to boredom, Phoenix. This week, you can watch Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, get down and dirty with Pirate Mud Wrestling, or sip a brew with Sutra Studios. The choice is yours. For more things to do, visit our curated calendar.

Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Would it help to know what CONCACAF stands for before you decide to attend one of their events? It’s the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football, and it’s time for their Gold Cup Quarterfinals. And by football, we mean soccer.

The Gold Cup challenge happens every two years and features two soccer matches among 12 nations; qualifying teams are from the three sub-regions that comprise the confederation. The results of tournaments prior to this big event will determine this day’s competing teams. Winners here will advance to the semifinals just days later. Since the tournament’s inception in 1991, it has continued to gain fans. The 2015 Gold Cup championship game sold out the Rose Bowl in California.

Catch the competitive, fancy footwork at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale. Standard admission is $30. Call 800-745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster. Amy Young

EXPAND Watch Gypsy, Tom Servo, Crow, and Jonah Heston riff on the film Eegah. Courtesy of Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!

The not too distant future turns out to be 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. That’s when Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live! hits Phoenix for the “Watch Out for Snakes!” Tour. MST3K founder and overall dreamboat Joel Hodgson will bring new host Jonah Heston (a.k.a. Jonah Ray) and the bots to riff on the super-goofy 1962 crapshoot Eegah for ticketholders at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street.

The cast also includes (robot roll call) Gypsy (Rebecca Hanson), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn), and Crow (Hampton Yount), plus the Mads — Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and TV’s Son of TV’s Frank (the Patton Oswalt). Expect audience participation (invited this time) and completely new jokes and sketches. So if you’ve memorized every crack at the expense of Eegah, you’re still good.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $299 for a VIP package at the Phoenix Ticketforce website or 877-840-0457. Lauren Cusimano

Las Hermanas Iglesias, Competitions: Round III, 2015. Courtesy of Maria Guex for 601Artspace

“Re:Sisters”

Art meets resistance in the work of Lisa and Janelle Iglesias. The duo create work that disrupts borders, embraces absurdity, and fosters collaboration. Working together as Las Hermanas Iglesias, the sisters explore their relationship and take on acts of resistance rooted in optimism rather than nihilism.

The Iglesias’ art has filled a gallery space at ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street in Tempe, for the “Re:Sisters” exhibition. The show includes prints, sculpture, and mixed-media work created with found and made objects that reflect five weeks spent in the desert Southwest and Phoenix-area communities.

See “Re:Sisters” between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. Museum admission is free, and the exhibition continues through Wednesday, September 6. Visit the ASU Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND You can move right over, Sandra Bullock. Courtesy of King's Queens Entertainment

It’s Valentina

You can move right over, Sandra Bullock. There’s a new Miss Congeniality coming to town. And she won that honor on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Yes, we’re talking about social media marvel slash celebrity drag queen Valentina, who’s bringing her act and perfectly sculpted eyebrows to Charlie’s Phoenix, 727 West Camelback Road.

It’s Valentina is going down during the Summer SPLASH Neon Party, hosted by local queens Nevaeh McKenzie and Coco St James and featuring music from DJ Image and as much neon body paint as you can handle. The party goes from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, meaning the Taqueria Los Yaquis taco stand will be open.

There’s no cover. For more details, call 602-265-0224 or see the Charlie's website. Invite others at the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

Let the good times roll. Paul Mobley

Cheech and Chong

It’s difficult to wax philosophical about the comedy duo Cheech and Chong. Sure, the pair have tasted success outside of “Basketball Jones” and Up in Smoke. Cheech Marin owned anchor Anderson Cooper in Celebrity Jeopardy several years ago, and his private Chicano art collection has been a part of some touring exhibitions. Tommy Chong was a touring musician who once opened for the Jackson Five. Yet the humorous minds behind Nice Dreams will always be associated with marijuana, which they have exploited to great success with a line of officially licensed glassware.

Expect plenty of pot jokes when the duo perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale. Tickets start at $45. Visit the Talking Stick Resort website for more details. Jason Keil

EXPAND A young Alejandro Jodorowsky gets a Chile reception in Endless Poetry. Courtesy of FilmBar

Poesía sin fin (Endless Poetry)

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s been a clown, mime, puppeteer, poet, performance artist, and successful professional filmmaker. You’re forgiven for thinking maybe he’s already burned all the way through life. (He hasn’t, though.) He’s kind of mythic. He also claimed he raped his co-star, Mara Lorenzio, on camera in the acid Western El Topo in the ’70s. Or he just made stuff up about it like a weird sexist loser.

Very few of us U.S.-ians would even know about Jodorowsky if it weren’t for John Lennon’s ardent fandom re: El Topo. Oh, if these walls could talk.

Jodorowsky has a brand-new film out, Poesía sin fin (Endless Poetry), which is a semiautobiopic about his experiences as a young poet in Santiago, Chile. It’s visually drenched in color and energy, seductive and surprising.

The screenings on Friday, July 21, start at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Admission is $9. At press time, the engagement is scheduled to continue through Thursday, July 27. See the FilmBar website. Julie Peterson

Come see what desert rock is all about. Courtesy of The Rebel Lounge

The Sink or Swim

If you’d wager a bet that desert rock involves singing about saguaros, it might be time to leave the house for a spell. We’d recommend seeing The Sink or Swim at The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road.

On Friday July, 21, the Tempe band will perform with guests The Ricky Fitts, Good Boy Daisy, and Nothing on the Moon. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets range in price from $10 to $12 and are available in advance at Stinkweeds or online at the Ticketfly website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Lee Cooley, Jim "Doc" Coates, and Donna Kaufman share A Bench in the Sun. Cheryl Scharr

A Bench in the Sun

Living in a retirement community and dealing with aging has its downsides, to be sure, but under the right circumstances, you can sit on a bench all day in your pajamas and nobody gives you a hard time about it. So there’s that.

In Ron Clark’s popular play A Bench in the Sun, the comfortable if cranky routine of two residents is disrupted by the arrival of a retired movie star. Silly competitiveness turns to unity when the trio faces a new threat. As you, the audience, laugh and sympathize, keep an eye out for life hacks, too, like getting fully dressed for courtship activities.

The comedy’s presented by Don Bluth Front Row Theatre through Saturday, August 26, at 8670 East Shea Boulevard #103 in Scottsdale. Showtime is 7 p.m. for the performance on Friday, July 21, and tickets are $25 at 480-314-0841 or the Don Bluth Front Row Theatre website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Constance McBride, Between Two Worlds, 2016. Ceramic, iron oxide, steel, wood. Courtesy of Shemer Art Center

“Annual Student & Instructor Exhibition”

See the latest iteration of Shemer Art Center’s “Annual Student & Instructor Exhibition” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21. It’s a chance to explore works by emerging and established artists working in diverse media, including ceramics, sculpture, painting, colored pencil, and mixed media.

Featured Shemer instructors include Constance McBride, Turner Davis, and Danielle Wood. More than a dozen Shemer students will also be showing their work. The show continues through Thursday, September 7, at 5005 East Camelback Road. Admission is free, but Shemer suggests a $7 donation or $10 per couple. Visit the Shemer Art Center website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Funderburk Dance Artists performance. Rene Norman

BlakTina Dance Festival

Phoenix choreographer and dancer Liliana Gomez wished that the local arts scene showcased more artists of color. So she set out to do something about it. Gomez reached out to Licia Perea of the Los Angeles-based Latina Dance Project. Perea started the BlakTina Dance Festival back in 2013 to spotlight black and Latinx choreographers and dancers.

Now Gomez and Perea are producing Phoenix’s first BlakTina Dance Festival at the Black Theatre Troupe’s Helen K. Mason Center for the Performing Arts, 1333 East Washington Street. It features a dozen pieces and a video by Eva Tessler.

The lineup includes pieces by Arizona choreographers Ashley Baker, Angel Castro, Elisa Cavallero, Malikah Fernandez, Jenny Garcia, Sydney Jackson, Taimy Miranda, Reyna Montoya, Alexander Patrick, and Joan Rodriguez. California choreographers include a four-member collective called Primera Generación Dance and Michelle Funderburk of Funderburk Dance Artists.

Check it out at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $15. Visit the Blaktina Festival website. Lynn Trimble

