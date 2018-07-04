The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Need plans this week? Try your hand Mexican embroidery, go to the Oscars of Arizona drag the Diamond Crystal Awards, or test your indie knowledge at Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“All Art Arizona”

There’s much to love in the Arizona arts scene, including the many emerging and established artists doing work in a wide range of media, from printmaking to photography. Several dozen have works on view at Art Intersection, 207 North Gilbert Road in Gilbert. Daniel Friedman created his own riff on a familiar Van Gogh setting. Brooke Molla went with two moth woodcuts. And Amber “Figgy Lynn” Martin opted for an inkjet print showing an abandoned baby carriage. Other artists chose different media: painting, fiber, colored pencil, and more.

They’re all part of “All Art Arizona,” a free exhibition you can view between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 5. Other artists include Bob Allen, Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Lena Klett, and Mary Meyer. The show is up through Saturday, July 28. Visit the Art Intersection website. Lynn Trimble

You may know him as Montez. Courtesy of Erik Griffin

Erik Griffin

Erik Griffin is best known for playing Montez on Workaholics. The Comedy Central show went off the air after seven seasons, but Griffin is still hilariously rocking his mustache on the small screen. Most recently, he is starring in I’m Dying Up Here, the Showtime dramedy chronicling the beginning of the late ’70s comedy boom.

Speaking of stand-up, the comedian is bringing his brand of observational humor to Phoenix, riffing on everything from The Purge to the diversity of the French town in the Beauty and the Beast remake.

The laughs begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, at StandUp Live, 50 West Jefferson Street, with additional shows through July 7. Tickets are $22 with a two-drink minimum. For more information, visit the Phoenix StandUp Live website. Jason Keil

Diamond Crystal Awards

The Phoenix drag community is made of many types of performers, who bring masculine or feminine, comedic, boy- or girl-next-door, punk rock or goth styles. The annual Diamond Crystal Awards celebrate the art of drag performance, as well as femmes and male entertainers. During the awards ceremony on Friday, July 6, ArizonaDrag.com will give out awards to individual performers, duos, pageants, shows, and impersonators, as voted on by the public. Community members, organizations, drag fans, and performers will also receive special awards for their achievements or support of drag in Arizona. Mister Phoenix Pride Carrington Hall-Dubois and Miss Phoenix Pride Mya McKenzie will perform.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at The Rock Phoenix, 4129 North Seventh Avenue. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to the Arizona Drag website. Laura Latzko

Frida Birthday Bash

Friday, July 6, would have been Frida Kahlo’s 111th birthday, which is as good a reason to celebrate as any. The third annual Frida Birthday Bash will feature live painting, Frida makeovers, arts and crafts for kids, and, best of all, a bar. Admission starts at $5, but for $30 and up you can purchase a VIP ticket and experience live performances by La Luz de la Luna, cigar-rolling, a tequila tasting, dinner, and more.

It’s happening at Tradiciones at 1602 East Roosevelt Street, which you may also know as the Ranch Market plaza. Find out more at the Facebook event page or on Eventbrite. Antonia Farzan

EXPAND It will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Scott Samplin

Mary Poppins

Disney’s Mary Poppins is a toe-tapping stage adaptation of the beloved movie. But P.L. Travers, who wrote the books about the titular English nanny, was notoriously protective of her characters. When the author was approached for the stage rights in the ’90s, Travers insisted that the creative team be all English. In keeping with those wishes, Downton Abbey scribe Julian Fellowes wrote the script. Not to worry, the catchy song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” will be performed.

Step in time starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6, at Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street. Tickets are $44-$73. For more information and additional performances, visit the Herberger Theater website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Gallo (left) and Dom Vitalli (right) will square off at AWF Aftershock on Saturday, July 7, in Glendale. Benjamin Leatherman

Arizona Wrestling Federation’s Aftershock

Local wrestlers Gabriel Gallo and Dom Vitalli used to be the best of friends. At one time, the two musclebound behemoths were a fearsome tag team known as The Keepers of the Faith who kicked much ass while dominating the Valley’s wrestling scene.

This weekend, however, these former besties will become bitter rivals when they square off during the main event of the Arizona Wrestling Federation’s Aftershock event on Saturday, July 7, at the AWF Arena, 5658 North 51st Avenue in Glendale. At stake is the chance to become the number-one contender for the AWF’s heavyweight title, not to mention bragging rights.

Several other matches will take place at Aftershock, including a title bout between Watson and Max McManus for the AWF State Championship and a tag team contest featuring the Brothers of Wrestling.

Bell time is 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. See the Arizona Wrestling Federation website for more details. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Saddle up for a Montana adventure. Gail Schontzler

Keith McCafferty

Well, maybe it’s not “Call me Ishmael,” but “I have to pee,” the opening line of A Death in Eden, promises another harrowing adventure in the wilds of Montana from author and outdoorsman Keith McCafferty. Death is the seventh novel of his award-winning Western mystery series about private investigator Sean Stranahan. Craig Johnson, author of the Walt Longmire books, calls McCafferty “just flat-out terrific.” His fiction is infused with the expertise of a journalist who is also the survival and outdoor skills editor for Field and Stream.

McCafferty will be in Phoenix at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, to sign his latest book at The Poisoned Pen, 40414 North Goldwater, #101, Scottsdale. Visit the Poisoned Pen website. Stuart Warner

MonsoonCon 2018

We can’t guarantee that a monsoon will hit Phoenix this weekend. But we can promise you the next best thing: a whole day full of needing out about monsoons. Indoors. MonsoonCon 2018 is billed as an annual gathering of weather professionals and meteorologists, as well as “weather enthusiasts.” You’ll get to hear from professional storm chasers and photographers and watch their best videos from last year’s monsoon season.

MonsoonCon 2018 will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, at New City Church, 1300 North Central Avenue. Admission is $10, and children under 12 are free. Find out more at the Monsoon Con website. Antonia Farzan

Code Orange

Since the announcement of their third studio album back in 2016, American metal-core band Code Orange had been pretty dormant. Fans waited in anticipation as the release date had been repeatedly pushed back until the album was eventually released in January 2017.

Then last month, we were blessed when the band released the extra-heavy three-track EP The Hurt Will Go On, which is just as heavy and violent as you’d expect. Witness the new songs for yourself, when the band heads to the Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, Mesa, on Saturday, July 7.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $16 at Ticketfly. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Super Smash Bros. action will take over The Grid in Mesa on Sunday, July 8. Nintendo of America

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

Feel like pwning your pals? The folks at The Grid in Mesa offers a few different ways you can do so every weekend. The East Valley game bar serves up a Super Smash Bros. tournament each Sunday where joystick Jedi can thrash the competition via the Wii-U version of the popular Nintendo fighting game.

There’s a $10 buy-in and a series of one-on-one battles in a best-of-three rounds format will take place during the event; first-, second-, and third-place finishers will nab a split of the pot. Controllers will be provided and anyone who’s not 18 or older is required to have an adult present.

The battles begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. The Grid is located at 525 South Gilbert Road in Mesa. Call 480-621-8088 or visit the Facebook event page. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Hike the grandest of canyons. Sierralara/Shutterstock

“Preparing for a Grand Canyon Rim to Rim in a Day Hike”

So you’re planning to hike Grand Canyon rim to rim in a day this fall? Have you heard it could be dangerous? Are you crazy? If you answered yes to all three questions, you may want to head to Scottsdale and listen to the experts at Just Roughin’ It guide service. They’re offering a free class called “Preparing for a Grand Canyon Rim to Rim in a Day Hike” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, that will give first-timers an idea of what they’re getting into.

They’ll cover clothing, footwear, food, and drink, and how to “make it through in one piece.” Class convenes at 8658 East Shea Boulevard, #175 in Scottsdale. Reserve at 480-857-2477 or through info@justroughinit.com. Bring a pen and paper for notes. Visit the Facebook event page for more information. Ray Stern

Yellow Submarine

It’s the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ film Yellow Submarine. Do you feel old yet?

FilmBar is celebrating the occasion with a screening of the film with exclusive giveaways for those in the best psychedelic costumes. Get dressed up in your best ’60s garb and head over to 815 North Second Street at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, to see the animated feature.

Tickets for the event are $12 at the FilmBar website. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Explore Jill Centrino's work at Burton Barr Central Library. Jill Centrino

“Twirling Present, Colorful Future”

There’s no limit to what you can read into abstract art. See what comes to mind when you check out works by two artists inside the @Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue. Jill Centrino’s “Twirling Present, Colorful Future” exhibit features paintings meant to inspire happiness and affection. Melissa Schleuger’s “Variegated” exhibit includes paintings that reflect her interest in architectural photography. Get a good look between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. Both exhibits are free. Leave time to explore other artworks throughout the library, or check out some books to up your art IQ. Visit the Phoenix Public Library website. Lynn Trimble

It's a cult classic. Melissa Fossum

Coming to America

Not many comedians can stand the test of time like Eddie Murphy, (we are looking at you, Michael Richards). Murphy will always be iconic for his zany characters like Prince Akeem from the cult classic Coming to America.

On Monday, July 9, head to 815 North Second Street for a nostalgia-fueled screening of the comedy as Prince Akeem heads to the United States to escape an arranged marriage and to search for a bride.

Tickets are $9.95 at the FilmBar website. Film rolls at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Could beer make you draw better at Changing Hands Bookstore? Melissa Campana

Drink and Draw Nights

Maybe you draw the line at drinking and driving. That’s cool, but nobody ever said you shouldn’t drink and draw. Hence, the Drink and Draw nights at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, where you’ll find the First Draft Book Bar. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 9, you can draw from a live model during the event. It costs $8 to register, and it’s a bring-your-own-art-supplies affair. You’ll need money for drinks and snacks, too. If you need inspiration for what to draw, just look around the shop for intriguing people or tchotchkes. Visit the Changing Hands website. Lynn Trimble

Gloria Casillas-Martinez channels folk art through embroidery. Alcatraz Creative

Mexican Embroidery Class

Need a creative way to fill those little pockets of time or unwind at the end of the day? Try learning the basics of embroidery and a fun assortment of stitches, from artist Gloria Casillas-Martinez. She hails from Mexico, where vibrant embroidery covers clothing, linens, and much more. Today, Casillas-Martinez is part of a Latino artist collective called the Phoenix Fridas, comprising women inspired by the renowned artist Frida Kahlo. Casillas-Martinez will be teaching a Mexican Embroidery Class at Xico Arte y Cultura, 1008 East Buckeye Road, #220, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10. It costs just $15. And once you learn the basics, you can build your skills with more classes, online tutorials, or simple practice. Visit the Xico Arte y Cultura website. Lynn Trimble

Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night

Were you aware there is a band out of Bloomington, Indiana, named after the mailman from the hit sitcom Cheers? Of course you were. The entire discography of Operation: Cliff Clavin is on your iPhone. Bring your knowledge of the Midwestern punk band, along with myriad others you’ve read about in Pitchfork, to Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night for fun and prizes.

Sign-up starts at 7 p.m. in the Valley Bar’s Rose Room, 130 North Central Avenue. Trivia begins at 8 p.m. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Valley Bar website. Jason Keil

Courtesy of the Herberger Theater Center

Musical Schmoozicals

Generally, you have an hour to stuff your face with some food during the work day . Make that midday feast a little more exciting with a theatrical accompaniment. Musical Schmoozicals serves up side dishes of music and conversation. Actress and singer Johanna Carlisle produced this show, where she shares stories and sings some of the show tunes that have had an impact on her life. The performer’s name might sound familiar — she’s graced the stages of several area theater companies, including Phoenix Theatre and Nearly Naked Theatre.

Eat and enjoy at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, at Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street. Tickets are $7. Bring a lunch or preorder a meal from the venue’s caterer. The show runs through July 19. Call 602-252-8497 or visit the Herberger Theater website. Amy Young

Chatterbox Storytelling Open Mic

Independence is the word du jour for July, in light of our national holiday. But what has independence meant in your life? If you have a story with independence as its theme, you might want to check out an open mic storytelling event at Fair Trade Cafe. On Wednesday, July 11, from 8 to 10 p.m., the popular downtown coffee joint is hosting its regular Chatterbox Storytelling Open Mic.

The ground rules are simple: “No fiction. No stand-up. No poetry. No guitars. No racism. No sexism. No homophobia. No hate speech.” You can sign up to share a six- to eight-minute personal story, as long as you arrive 30 minutes early. Stories are recorded for the local podcast Chatterpod, from producers Jared Duran and Janell Hughes.

Fair Trade Cafe is located at 1020 North First Avenue. For more information, visit the Chatterbox Storytelling website. Joe Flaherty

Princess & Pirate Party

Summer nights can pose a challenge for keeping the kids engaged and happy, but for midweek entertainment, Westgate Wednesdays has enough fun, games, and music for just about everyone — even adults. The free event, featuring the chance to meet a favorite film character or superhero, runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through July 25 at Fountain Park in the Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale.

The main attraction on Wednesday, July 11, is the Princess & Pirate Party starring Disney film characters Belle (Beauty and the Beast) and Cinderella (Cinderella, of course), near the splash pad. Kids can pose with the Disney Dolls for a free downloadable picture, too. Bring bathing suits and cool off in the splashpad afterward. Call 623-385-7502 or visit the Westgate website. Deb Van Tassel

Sutra’s Rooftop Yoga

Is there anything truly better than free yoga classes? How about a free rooftop yoga class?

On Wednesday, July 11, you can do just that at Sutra’s Rooftop Yoga at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix. You can downward dog and warrior to the spinning of a live DJ. All you need to do is enroll for the class at sutrastudios.com/rooftop-yoga, bring your yoga mat and confirmation email to 2 East Jefferson Street, and arrive by 6:50 p.m.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to invite friends. Lindsay Roberts