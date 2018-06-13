The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Need plans this week? We've got you covered. This week you can go see School of Rock, dance the night away at the Phoenix Bachata Festival, or celebrate Juneteenth. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Phoenix Bachata Festival

Lovers of Latin dance will have a ton of opportunities to show off their sexy moves at the first annual Phoenix Bachata Festival. Unsure about your skills? This saucy fest offers workshops and classes for everyone, from Silky Salsa to Urban Kizomba, even if you’re starting at ground zero.

Learn even more by watching performances from pro dancers from around the world. Bands and DJs also entertain. Start steppin’ at 7 p.m., and party until 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, at the Wigwam Resort, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard in Litchfield Park. Tickets range from $31 to $199. Visit the Phoenix Bachata Festival website. Amy Young

EXPAND Film meets sunset sky at Desert Botanical Garden. Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Night Cinema

It’s been 40 years since John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John lit up the big screen in the musical Grease, crooning songs like “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Now, you can see their faces light up the Sunset Plaza at Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway, where the film is part of the Desert Night Cinema series happening under the stars.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, for a JesterZ Improv Comedy performance, and the film rolls around 7:30 p.m. Bring your blanket, plus cash for food and beverage offerings, including Short Leash Hotdogs and Hummus Express. Tickets are $16. Alas, it’ll be a tad too warm for poodle skirts or leather jackets. Visit the Desert Botanical Garden website. Lynn Trimble

“Hair Music Mayhem!”

If you are active in the local music scene, chances are you’ve run into Brooks Werner. The booking manager at Cornish Pasty Co. announced on his Facebook page he might be getting behind a drum kit at the next Cover the Crescent, where Phoenix bands take on a musical genre. Next up: “Hair Music Mayhem!” featuring The Instant Classics, Coyote Tango and Friends, and Judge Jury.

Rock out at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $5 to $7 with proceeds going to charity. For more information, visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Keir Dullea played astronaut David Bowman, the biggest human role in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Without 2001: A Space Odyssey, you wouldn’t have some of the biggest sci-fi movies of all time. It’s considered one of the greatest films ever made, and if you’ve ever seen it you know why. And now for a select time only, you can see the epic film in 70mm format at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, with four screenings starting at noon on Friday, June 15, and additional screenings through Thursday, June 21. This movie was made to be seen on a big screen, and with 70mm, it’s practically begging you to spend the $10.50 ($8 for matinee ) to watch it.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Stanley Kubrick’s most-famous films with your friends or family. For movie and ticket information, visit the Harkins website, and watch out for monoliths. Dillon Rosenblatt

Hempcon Business Expo

Earning a living off cannabis — legally — isn’t just a pipe dream in Arizona, a state with one of the largest medical-marijuana programs in the nation. The Hempcon Business Expo promises to hook you up with many potential opportunities. Entrepreneurs and professionals from various fields will talk about their experience, and give ideas for budding business people.

Speakers include Aari Ruben, a manager at Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center, and Emily Scarbrough of Empress Extracts. Even noncommercial types should enjoy the dozens of vendor booths, featuring info and products on dispensaries, doctor services, advertising, CBD, PR, software, extraction machines, clothing, and a lot more.

Tickets are $20. No kids allowed. The expo runs Friday, June 15, through Sunday, June 17, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street. Visit the Hempcon website for more details. Ray Stern

EXPAND Blend cocktails with lasers at Arizona Science Center. Photo: Arizona Science Center

Science Is a Beach

Ready to laser focus on something other than nasty politics or your tedious to-do list? Head to Arizona Science Center, 600 East Washington Street, for the latest Science With A Twist shindig for the 21-and-over set, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 15. The theme is Science Is a Beach, which means you’ll get to hula-hoop, limbo, and try your hand at pineapple and coconut bowling.

There’s even speed dating with a beach twist, with a little help from Scottsdale’s own Juan Pablo Galavis, a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor. Cocktail offerings (cash bar) include Mermaid Mule, Tequila Sunrise, and Sex on the Beach. Or you can buy beer, wine, sodas, and light eats. Other activities include a laser show with beachy pop tunes, and the film Oceans: Our Blue Planet in 3-D. It’s $12, or free for members. Visit the Arizona Science Center website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND A couple at last year's Juneteenth celebration. Benjamin Leatherman

Juneteenth Celebration

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands of enslaved people in Texas received word that they were finally free. Nicknamed Juneteenth, the anniversary of the date is now an official state holiday in Arizona, and is recognized throughout the country as a celebration of freedom.

Phoenix’s Juneteenth celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at Eastlake Park, which served as a gathering spot for the African-American community during the days of segregation. The free festival features music, dancing, children’s activities, and vendors selling food and crafts. For more information, visit the Juneteenth website. Antonia Farzan

EXPAND Be the very best, like no one ever was. Benjamin Leatherman

Pokémon Go Community Day

Pokémon Go players of the Valley, better start charging your phones. You’ll also want to make room in your Pokédex and start hoarding raspberries, great balls, and ultra balls. That’s because the latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens this weekend and you’ll wanna be prepared.

For those of you who aren’t PoGo die-hards, here’s the deal: Community Days are monthly in-game events allowing players of the popular mobile game the chance to catch ungodly amounts of one particular Pokemon during a three-hour window. This month’s event happens on Saturday, June 16, with Larvitar as the featured creature.

While Larvitars will spawn like mad throughout Arizona, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like local parks and malls. As such, Community Day events will take place at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 West Rio Salado Parkway, and Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe.

Be the very best (like no one ever was) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. See the Pokémon Go Live website for more info. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Celebrate Pride. Courtesy of WME

Annual PRIDE Night

LGBT Pride Month in June is a time to show pride in your community or lend your support as an ally in different spaces, including sports arenas. The Phoenix Mercury’s Annual PRIDE Night on Saturday, June 16, will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity with rainbow-colored fan placards, information on local LGBT organizations, themed mascot and hip-hop squad looks, and a video speaking to the importance of LGBT pride.

The halftime show will include a Q&A with Adam Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. male figure skater at the Winter Olympic Games. A postgame courtyard party will have drag queen bingo, Mercury swag giveaways, and DJ music. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets start at $11. For more information, call 602-252-9622 or go to the Mercury website. Laura Latzko

Check out these hot rods. Diana Lustig

Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show

Your daily ride might get you to and from, but is it cool? Unsure? Head to the Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show hosted by the folks at In the Streets Magazine to see what 500 truly impressive, hip vehicles look like. With the tops popped to reveal sleek innards, these cars and trucks are polished to perfection. Pin-striped, too. Live bands and DJs will provide an energetic vibe all day as you stroll and ogle the machinery.

Retro styles aren’t just for the cars; a contest will select a winner in the Miss Custom AZ Pinup Contest. The hep happening goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $20, free for kids 12 and younger. Visit the Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show website. Amy Young

EXPAND Heat things up. Courtesy of Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival will be filled with activities to help beat the heat — or to revel in it. Bring your bathing suit and enjoy unlimited trips down the world’s tallest inflatable water slide, or test your mettle at the jalapeño eating contest. Runners will compete at the Scottsdale Beat The Heat race, and cool down at the Arizona Ales and Cocktails Festival.

Bring some water beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road. Tickets are $5 to $10 with free admission for children 12 and under. For more information, visit the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Beginners welcome. Courtesy of The Nash

Sunday Night Jam Sessions

Jazz great Artie Shaw once criticized Glenn Miller’s band for being too precise: “His band never made a mistake. And if you never make a mistake, you’re not trying.” In other words, if you play jazz, don’t be afraid to try.

The Nash, at 110 East Roosevelt Street, provides an opportunity for pros and amateurs to make some mistakes and some pretty good music during its Sunday night jam sessions. Instruments are provided. Singers are welcome. So is anyone who just wants to listen. Pianist Pam Morita will lead the jamming on Sunday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Nash website. Stuart Warner

Labyrinth by Linda Okumura, an installation of stainless steel wire mesh and acrylic paint. Courtesy of the Hall Foundation

“Lydia Okumura: Situations”

You can see “Lydia Okumura: Situations,” the first solo museum exhibition to feature the artist’s installations and works on paper, in addition to her indoor and outdoor sculptures, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale.

The artist works with unconventional materials, including string and wire mesh, in addition to glass and paint. Now based in the U.S., Okumura was raised in Brazil by a family of Japanese immigrants, so her work spans several cultures. It also bends distinctions between 2D and 3D objects. Exhibit hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. Museum admission is $10. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Drum up some family fun. Courtesy of MIM

Family Drumming Workshop

The family that drums together, stays together. While that might not be totally true, this Family Drumming Workshop is a great chance to generate some rhythms with your crew. Gather with those who you call family and let your fingers do the talking. Palms and wrists, too.

It’s all-hands-on-deck — or on drum — when master instructor Frank Thompson teaches you the basics of African, Latin, and pop-music hand drumming. If pounding the skins is new to you, no worries — this is for drummers of all skill levels. Get into the groove at one of three sessions offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard. Tickets are $12. Call 480-478-6000 or visit the MIM website. Amy Young

Get A Taste for Vengeance. Courtesy of Poisoned Pen Bookstore

A Taste for Vengeance

What happens when you fail to show up for your bougie cooking vacation in France? You throw your peeps into a panic. That’s exactly what occurred when Monica Felder, the main character in Martin Walker’s A Taste for Vengeance, never makes it to her fancy destination. The book is the 13th novel in the author’s “Bruno, Chief of Police” series that once again finds the small-town, wine-loving cop’s life immersed in mystery and international intrigue.

Stop by the book signing to grab a copy and find out Monica’s fate from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at The Poisoned Pen, 4014 North Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. Admission is free; books for the signing are $25.95. Call 480-947-2974 or visit the Poisoned Pen website. Amy Young

EXPAND Explore musical instruments from American cities in new displays at the Musical Instrument Museum. MIM

The History of Music in Several American Cities

Every city has its own musical flavor. But you don’t have to travel the country to tap into them all. The Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, is presenting a series of new displays featuring the history of music in several American cities, starting with Memphis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Elkhart, Virginia.

Highlights include a tuba played during the original soundtrack for Walt Disney’s Fantasia in 1939, and instruments used by Wrecking Crew musicians. Check it out between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, June 18. It’s free with museum admission, which is $20 for adults. Visit the MIM website. Lynn Trimble

Stephen Morath, Sunset at the Arizona Line, acrylic on canvas; Courtesy of Wilde Meyer Gallery. Courtesy of Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

“Western Edge: Humor and Playfulness in Contemporary Western Art”

Think Western art is all serious-looking cowboys riding the rambling range? Not even close, as evidenced by a group exhibition up now at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 East Marshall Way.

Hit the museum between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, to explore the lighter side of Western art, in a show called “Western Edge: Humor and Playfulness in Contemporary Western Art.” You’ll see everything from buffalo to gumball machines, reimagined by artists who give the Old West a new twist. Several are represented by Old Town Scottsdale galleries. Museum admission is $15. Visit the Scottsdale’s Museum of the West website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND What is the deal with Valley Bar? Courtesy of Valley Bar

Seinfeld Trivia

Whether you know more basic information about George, Kramer, Elaine and Jerry or can answer more obscure questions about Jerry’s address or Festivus, Valley Bar’s Seinfeld Trivia night will test your knowledge on the “Show About Nothing.” The next edition on Tuesday, June 19, pits teams of up to six against each other, as you answer questions about episodes and quotes, to win bragging rights and prizes such as muffin tops, black and white cookies, gift cards, Seinfeld swag, or tickets to local shows.

Seinfeld superfan emilythelewis hosts the trivia series, and DJ Shane Kennedy brings fans further into the Seinfeld universe with songs such as Peter, Paul and Mary’s “Lemon Tree.” Sign up for the free event. Doors open at 7 p.m., and trivia begins at 8 p.m. at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. For more information, call 602-368-3121 or go to the Valley Bar website. Laura Latzko

The Cast of the School of Rock tour. Matthew Murphy

School of Rock

Tired of playing air guitar alone in the shower or choking during local karaoke nights? Let someone else tackle the rock ’n’ roll for a change, during the Broadway tour of School of Rock, a musical based on the 2003 film of the same name. It’ll take the stage at ASU Gammage, 1220 South Forest Avenue in Tempe, at 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, June 19.

The musical imagines life for an unemployed musician masquerading as a substitute teacher. Turns out, the guy actually transforms the lives of his straight-A prep school students. And he falls for the school’s uptight headmistress. The musical features 14 songs with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber of Cats and Phantom of the Opera fame, plus a live youth band. Tickets start at $56. Visit the ASU Gammage website. Lynn Trimble

Tu LUCHA Es Nuestra LUCHA

You may know the grassroots group LUCHA, Living United for Change in Arizona, for organizing protests around issues like immigrants’ rights and raising the minimum wage. But did you know that they are now branching out into filmmaking?

The short documentary is titled Tu LUCHA Es Nuestra LUCHA, and it highlights the stories of people working for social justice in Arizona. Catch the premiere at FilmBar on Wednesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit the FilmBar website. Antonia Farzan

EXPAND A scene from Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

Madama Butterfly

If you love opera, you likely never tire of seeing Puccini’s famed Madama Butterfly, which inspired the musical Miss Saigon. If you hate opera, you’ve probably never seen Madama Butterfly. Seeing it live is best, of course. But the next best thing is watching a filmed Metropolitan Opera performance.

Spread your culture wings, and give it a try at 1 or 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, at Cinemark 16, 1051 North Dobson Road in Mesa. But don’t be a tough guy. Bring a hankie and let the tears flow as love breaks hearts and cultural barriers. Tickets are $12.50. Visit the Cinemark website. Lynn Trimble