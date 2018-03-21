The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Need plans? Go see John Mulaney, check out the annual Tour de Coops, or cheer on local creatives at the Governor's Arts Awards. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

2018 Governor’s Arts Awards

See the ways art works in Arizona during the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards on Thursday, March 22. Co-presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts and the office of Doug Ducey, this year’s ceremony runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 East Missouri Avenue.

“This is the only statewide recognition honoring working artists in Arizona,” says Catherine Foley, executive director of the statewide arts advocacy group.

The awards also highlight contributions by organizations, educators, and supporters. Several dozen finalists are up for awards, including choreographer Liliana Gomez, Detour Company Theatre founder Sam, and PSA Art Awakenings, which operates the Warehouse 1005 studio and gallery space in Roosevelt Row. Two recipients — poet Alberto Rios and philanthropist Judith Hardes — have already been named.

Tickets are available online, and cost $250 for individuals. Visit the Arizona Citizens for the Arts website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Shari Watts and Alison Campbell are far from tongue-tied in Gidion’s Knot. John Groseclose

Gidion’s Knot

It’s sad when plays about horrible things become timely. Or more timely than they already were, which is the case with Gidion’s Knot, a script centering on a schoolchild who is indeterminate parts abuser and abused. (You might discern a parallel to the legendary Gordian Knot, which seemed impossible to untangle. Alexander the Great took a sword to it, which some think was cheating.)

As the play commences, Gidion’s mom sits down with his teacher to learn what they can from his actions. Perhaps all they can agree on is their guilt — because art, free speech, and how we can help each other endure are matters of endless debate.

Stray Cat Theatre’s production runs through Saturday, March 24, in a co-production with Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Showtime on Thursday, March 22, is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 at 480-350-2822 or the Stray Cat Theatre website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Get ready to rock. Rose Torres

ROCK

Scorpius Dance Theatre is best known for its sexy take on vampires. But for the returning show ROCK, artistic director Lisa Starry has choreographed pieces to rock music from the ’90s and 2000s.

The production takes audiences through a range of emotions and explores deeper topics such as destructive relationships. All 17 troupe members, including veteran and emerging dancers, will take part in the performance, which will include rock-infused lyra, silks, and aerial hammock numbers.

ROCK runs from Thursday through Saturday, March 22 to 24, at Phoenix Theatre’s Hormel Theatre, 100 East McDowell Road. Tickets start at $25. For more information, call 602-254-2151 or visit the Scorpius Dance website. Laura Latzko

EXPAND Don't miss John Mulaney's Friday night set. Outback Concerts

John Mulaney

John Mulaney knows the art of the rebound. You can find the former Saturday Night Live writer and erstwhile network sitcom star on Netflix with Nick Kroll. The pair star in the adult animated comedy Big Mouth and Oh, Hello On Broadway, in which they play disturbing and hilarious seniors with a public access show titled Too Much Tuna. Mulaney and Kroll have hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards twice now. And this year, they made headlines taking digs at Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner.

Mulaney is currently touring his show Kid Gorgeous, which mixes hilarious personal stories from the comedian’s life with bits of topical humor. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $38.50. For more information, visit the Comerica Theatre website. Jason Keil

Markus Schulz

The Valley’s nightlife scene has produced its fair share of superstar DJs over the years. Besides old-school cats like Z-Trip and Eddie Amador, both of whom were staples of local clubs back in the ’90s, there are more recent success stories like Mija, Bijou, and Ghastly.

Markus Schulz, however, tops ‘em all. Long before the trance mixmaster became one of the highest-paid DJs in the world and a regular at high-profile festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival and Ultra, he was honing his craft at raves and club gigs around town (including a residency at the old Scottsdale nightspot The Works).

On Friday, March 23, Schulz returns to the Valley for a gig at Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale, in support of his latest album, Dakota: The Nine Skies. Doors open at 10 p.m. and local DJs Danny Stephen and Munition will open. Admission is $10. See Steve Lee Entertainment website. Benjamin Leatherman

Joshua Murphy plays Hotspur (a.k.a. Sir Henry Percy) in Henry IV, Part I. Laura Durant

Henry IV, Part I

William Shakespeare knew enough to throw us a bone by giving fictional characters with distinctive names. In the histories, though, accurate names are obligatory, giving us multiple dudes named Edward. Or Richard. Or Henry. That’s one of many reasons you should see the works staged live — for example, Southwest Shakespeare Company’s production of Henry IV, Part I through Saturday, April 7.

No two of the cast members share so much DNA that you’ll have trouble telling Henry the king from Henry his son or Henry their enemy. And unlike nowadays, numerous people craved the throne of England, so the story’s action-packed and conflict-ridden. The play also introduces Falstaff, the young prince’s hedonistic wingman and one of the great characters of the English drama.

Showtime on opening night, Friday, March 23, is 7:30 p.m. at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street. Tickets are $29 to $47 at the Southwest Shakespeare Company website or 480-644-6500. Julie Peterson

Mikail Morgan, Age 16, Na’hookos Bi’aadii (Northern Female), Watercolor/ Pen, 2017 (detail). Heard Museum Guild

2018 American Indian Student Art Show & Sale

Show your support for young emerging artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 23, when the Heard Museum Guild presents a free public preview for its 2018 American Indian Student Art Show & Sale. The event features traditional and fine art made by students in grades seven through 12. All hail from Native communities, primarily in Arizona and New Mexico.

“Many schools don’t have art programs, so this gives kids an avenue for making and showing artwork,” guild volunteer Jane Przeslica says. “Several past participants have become established artists who show and sell their work at Heard Museum fairs.”

Sales start the next day and run through Monday, March 26, at the Heard, 2301 North Central Avenue. Visit the Heard Museum website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND B-B-Q. courtesy of HDE Agency

Great American Beer and Barbecue Festival

You’ll have plenty of saucy, chewy items to sink your teeth into when more than 40 pit masters convene to showcase signature barbecued meats. Those carnivorous delights are only one component of the annual Great American Beer and Barbecue Festival. Beer is the other, obviously.

But boozy drinks won’t be limited to the hops-oriented. This year, spirits like vodka and bourbon are in the mix. Country music acts will serve up entertainment on two stages. The headliner is Rodney Atkins, known for his No. 1 hit “Yours.” Bands Honeygirl and Pick and Holler also will keep the festival crowd revved up.

This saucy party runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at 178 East Commonwealth Avenue in Chandler. Tickets are $10 to $20. Kids 12 and younger get in free. A VIP pass is $175. Visit the Chandler BBQ website. Amy Young

Ballin. Michael Rincon/PHXRisingFC.com

Phoenix Rising vs. OKC Energy

Given the impressive manner in which the Phoenix Rising finished last season, the team has some lofty goals for 2018. The team have an ambitious preseason, including games against MLS teams. That’s only served to galvanize an already formidable USL team — and lend some daunting credibility to their “championship or bust” mentality.

There’s a lot to like about the Valley’s premier soccer team. Here’s hoping their moniker continues being more prescient than predictable. Catch the Rising’s home opener against the OKC Energy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Scottsdale’s Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex, 751 North McClintock Drive. Tickets are $17 and up. Visit the Phoenix Rising website or call 602-900-0083 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Peach, plum, and apricot trees are in bloom. Airi Katsuta Photography

Haru in the Garden

At the Japanese Friendship Garden, spring is a time of renewal, when colorful peach, plum, and apricot trees are in bloom. Celebrate the season during Haru in the Garden, an Asian fusion cultural festival that runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Expect pink and white lanterns scattered throughout the garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, and an installation of flower art resembling cherry blossom trees. The festival will highlight different styles of music and dance, including jazz, flamenco, taiko drumming, and traditional music on Chinese string instruments. The tea garden will offer matcha cappuccino, Shakuhachi flute music, and an antique Chirimen doll exhibition.

Tickets cost $25 to $30 for general admission, $5 for children 3 to 12, and free for children younger than 3. For more information, see the Japanese Friendship Garden website. Laura Latzko

EXPAND Join the pride stride. courtesy of Phoenix Frontrunners

Pride Run Phoenix

Race season is quickly coming to a close in the Valley. But don’t fret. It’s not too late to sign up for Pride Run Phoenix. Whether you choose the half-marathon, 10K, or 5K distance, there will be entertainment and refreshments waiting for you when you cross the finish line at the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue.

Dan Shabra of Phoenix Frontrunners, which puts on the race, describes it as an event where “everyone can come together in a setting free of bias that fosters camaraderie, positive experiences, and builds lasting friendships across communities.”

Lace up on Saturday, March 24. Starting points vary, depending on course length. For more information, visit the Pride Run Phoenix website. Jason Keil

EXPAND We wouldn't want to mess with R-Three. Benjamin Leatherman

Arizona Wrestling Federation

Dom Vitalli is an absolute jerk. The local pro wrestler is a pompous, vicious, and downright dastardly villain who considers fans of the Arizona Wrestling Federation “pieces of trash.” (And he told them as much last October after becoming the AWF’s current heavyweight champion.) In other words, he’s totally in need of a comeuppance, which he might get this weekend from the heroic Mike Camden.

The two are scheduled to face off in a title match that will headline the AWF Showdown on Saturday, March 24, at the AWF Arena, 14202 North 73rd Avenue in Peoria. It’s the latest event from the local indie wrestling promotion. It will feature six other bouts, including a matches starring R-Three, Nick Tendo, Jack Jameson, and Sinn Bohdi. Bell time is 6:15 p.m.

General admission is $10 in advance, $13 at the door, and VIP tickets are $15 to $18. See the Arizona Wrestling Federation Facebook page. Benjamin Leatherman

Get the scoop on chicken coops. Tedd Roundy

Tour de Coops

Urban farming has been on the rise over the last decade. And plenty of city folk have been growing and showing everything from vegetables and chickens to fruit and flowers. The annual Tour de Coops is a self-guided tour of area hen houses to see what’s clucking. If you’re interested in building your own chicken coop, it’s a great way to get a firsthand look at how Valley dwellers make it work.

Visit some local feathered friends from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. at Blooming Ranch, 25626 North Seventh Avenue. Tickets are $18 to $30, and free for kids 12 and younger. Visit the Facebook event page for complete details. Amy Young

EXPAND Crime and comedy. Adam Sheehy

Small Town Murder

Murder mystery meets comedy on the Small Town Murder podcast. Each episode of the goofy true-crime show focuses on two comedians who research a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there.

Hosts James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman come to Stand Up Live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, or a live taping of the podcast.

There’s a two-drink minimum for the show at 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $20 via the Phoenix Stand Up Live website. Lindsay Roberts

See Joe's Posse by David Manje in "Art of the Ride" at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix Airport Museum

“Art of the Ride”

In the “Art of the Ride” exhibition at Sky Harbor Airport, Mesa creative David Manje shares a memory alongside an original oil painting.

“I was 14 when my father bought my first motorcycle,” Manje writes. “It ended up a wreck. Yet, I was still lured to the powerful pleasure of the ride and beauty of the machine.”

See that work — alongside others inspired by motorcycles — at the art gallery located on the third floor of Terminal 4, 3400 East Sky Harbor Boulevard. The free exhibition runs through Monday, May 28, and gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit the Sky Harbor website. Lynn Trimble

DJ Kim E. Fresh Courtesy of Vintage By Misty

DJ Kim E Fresh

There are only a handful of things better than brunch. As if the bottomless mimosas weren’t sufficient to get us out of bed, Mowry & Cotton’s take on the late-morning meal also includes DJ Kim E Fresh.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, she’ll mix funk, disco, hip-hop, and reggae like it’s child’s play at 6000 East Camelback Road in Scottsdale. Food and beverage costs vary, but there’s no cover. See the Mowry & Cotton website for details or call 480-423-2530. Melina Zuñiga

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

The players and coaches won’t say it, and the owner won’t admit it, but the rest of us are thinking it: Losing is winning for the Phoenix Suns at this point in the season. With the landing spots of jaw-dropping talents such as Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Duke standout Marvin Bagley on the line, the Suns frankly have no choice but to aim for the top of the 2018 draft.

Savvy fans will find themselves in the precarious position of hoping for a good effort from the home team — just not too good — when the Suns host the Boston Celtics at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 26. Tickets are $26 and up. Visit the Suns website or call 602-379-2000 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Learn all about gun culture. courtesy of City Lights Press

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is a controversial one. It presents the right to keep and bear arms, and its tenets are polarizing. When author Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz visits Changing Hands to talk about her book, Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment, it’s an opportunity to learn about its history.

Loaded lifts the veil on popular myths about gun culture to dig into the story behind the amendment and how it took shape. In it, Dunbar-Ortiz examines the racial aspects of its development, and how it has affected people of color.

The San Francisco based writer will sign and discuss the book at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. Admission is free; books are $16.95. Call 480-730-0205 or visit the Changing Hands website. Amy Young

EXPAND Live vicariously through these guys. Cory Richards

National Geographic Live: “The Point of No Return”

In 2014, six mountaineers left for Burma to find the country’s highest mountain, and then climb it. The expedition up peak Hkakabo Razi challenged the small team more than they anticipated.

Team leader Hilaree O’Neill and fellow excursion members hauled pounds of gear through cities, on motorcycles, across endless miles of jungle, and into the Himalayas. They rationed supplies and dealt with exhaustion, hypothermia, and other drama.

O’Neill will recount this modern adventure during National Geographic Live: “The Point of No Return” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, in Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street. Tickets are $26 to $40. Call 480-644-6500 or see the Mesa Art Center website. Lauren Cusimano

Inside the mind of Frank Lloyd Wright. courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

An American Home

The documentary An American Home chronicles how the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed B. Harley Bradley House became part of the resurgence of the Chicago suburb of Kankakee, Illinois. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will host a screening of the film, as well as a Q&A with its director, Tom Desch, as part of Taliesin West’s speaker series, Taliesin Next.

“With Taliesin Next, we’re inviting the community into this conversation about how to live and build better,” says Stuart Graff, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation president and CEO.

The event begins at 6:30 on Wednesday, March 28, at 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale. Admission is $15. For more information, visit the Frank Lloyd Wright website. Jason Keil

