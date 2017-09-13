20 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Talk about a time warp. This week you can don '90s garb for a bar crawl, slick back your hair and roll up your sleeves for Rockabilly Rules 7, or shop for throwback goods at Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Whatever you choose, it'll be a blast from the past. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

“Southwest Contemporary Today”

After years of curating art shows at other venues, Nicole Royse has started her own gallery. Her new downtown Scottsdale art space’s inaugural exhibition is called “Southwest Contemporary Today.” The free opening happens from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, at Royse Contemporary, 7077 East Main Street, #6. It’s located in Marshall Square, a complex that’s home to other art venues, including Tilt Gallery and Lotus Contemporary Art.

“Southwest Contemporary Today” includes work by six artists, including Texas-based Angel Cabrales. Charmagne Coe, Monica Aissa Martinez, Daniel Shepherd, Marilyn Szabo, and Fred Tieken are based in metro Phoenix. They work in diverse media such as photography, painting, and sculpture.

The reception includes live music, light bites and refreshments, a chance to talk with featured artists, and opening remarks by Royse. “Southwest Contemporary Today” continues through Saturday, September 30. Visit the Nicole Royse website. Lynn Trimble

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk

When it comes to making a scene, no one does it better than punk rockers. For decades now, the angst-riddled music genre has been a cornerstone on which an entire social movement has thrived — a movement that, despite its gruff exterior, has often stood on the right side of history.

The Bay Area music collective 924 Gilman, for instance, has served as an exemplary DIY community center for over 30 years. Progressive, open-minded, and decidedly antiestablishment, it’s run entirely by crusty punks. The nondescript nonprofit center has had a hand in launching arena-filling acts such as Green Day and Metallica, all the while giving marginalized youth a home away from home.

To delve deeper into the legendary Bay Area punk scene, stop by FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, on Thursday, September 14, when they screen Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9 to the 21-and-over event. Visit the FilmBar website or call 602-595-9187. Rob Kroehler

During monthly WordPlay Cafe open mics, artists can share their poems, stories, or songs. Mesa Arts Center

WordPlay Café

Through song lyrics, stories, and verse, artists can give greater insight into who they are and the world around them. WordPlay Café, a second Thursday event with its next installment on September 14, lets local poets, storytellers, and musicians share work and connect with audiences on a deeper level. Each session focuses on one of the seven deadly sins, with envy taking center stage in September. A 6 p.m. performance, storytelling ,or writing workshop precedes each open mic, which begins at 7.

Featured storytellers, spoken word artists, and musicians will also perform during the monthly event. The open mic night takes place at Volstead Public House, 105 West Main Street, through February 8 and moves to Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, on March 23 for a final Story Slam. The event is free to the public, but donations are encouraged. For more information, go to the Mesa Arts Center website. Laura Latzko

Explore works by dozens of Arizona artists as Grand ArtHaus presents “Rise and Grind.” Robert Gentile/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Rise and Grind”

Some people need a daily coffee fix. Others get a similar jolt from creativity. That’s the thinking behind “Rise and Grind,” an exhibition of work by more than 50 artists opening on Friday, September 15, at Grand ArtHaus, 1501 Grand Avenue.

Join the free opening reception, which doubles as the venue’s first anniversary party, from 7 to 11 p.m. Beside the art show, the evening will feature an art raffle, music from DJ Fact 135, and other festivities. Above all, it’s a celebration of the rugged grit and drive shown by creatives amid an ever-changing urban landscape. Visit the Grand ArtHaus Facebook page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Update your weekend with Michael Che. Phil Provencio

Michael Che

While most of his Saturday Night Live friends relaxed on their summer vacation, Weekend Update co-host Michael Che went back to work early for some prime-time television specials. While watching Tina Fey devour a sheet cake in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Che channeled his point of view with a relaxed, stoner-esque delivery with enough bite underneath to keep his face free of frosting. His Netflix special Michael Che Matters explores the country’s deeper issues that he doesn’t always have time to touch on from behind the news desk — gun rights, inequality, and racism, to name a few.

Che is scheduled to perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, September 15, and 7 and 9:30 on Saturday, September 16, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum. For more information, visit the Stand Up Live website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Samantha Hanna, Connor Wanless, Neda Tavassoli, and Evan Ohbayashi star in Kiss. Photo by John Groseclose

Kiss

Having grown up in Chile under Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in the ’70s and ’80s, playwright Guillermo Calderón has a solid handle on oppression, and his work crosses cultural lines to prove relatable to all disenfranchised humans. Kiss features two couples in Damascus who have a standing date to watch their favorite soap opera (which is what people in this country used to do, pre-streaming, when they had friends who’d come to their house). But one evening, boundaries get crossed and passions rage.

The play is way funny and also treats big ideas, but what those are and why they’re entertaining to listen to are matters best left for you to resolve in your opening night seat, 8 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Stray Cat Theatre’s production continues through Saturday, September 30. Tickets are $20 to $30 at 480-350-2822 or the Stray Cat website. Julie Peterson

Cats, drag, bingo: What more do you need? Gabe King Photography

Drag Queen Bingo

We can’t quite capture with words how wonderful this event might be, so we’ll just get right to it: It’s bingo with drag queens and cats in a coffee and wine bar.

Drag Queen Bingo is a friendly game of chance with cat-themed prizes. It’s hosted by Freddy Prince Charming and Felicia Minor. Also cats will be, like, everywhere.

The games run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at the La Gattara Cat Lounge & Boutique, 1301 East University Drive, #136, in Tempe. The venue also has desserts, items for sale, and cats looking for a permanent home. Tickets are $25, but space is limited. For more information, call 480-659-0150. Visit the La Gattara website and the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

2017 Diaspora Showcase Africa

U.S. news coverage of Africa these days tends to focus on the negative and not much else. The 2017 Diaspora Showcase Africa is shining a light on the great fashion, food, art, and music that comes from the world’s second-largest continent. Focusing on jazz and the classics, this event will feature music by composer and multi-instrumentalist Tunde Jegede and popular world music vocalist SOMI. You can also check out fashion designs by VanElse and watch a performance by dancer Wade Hampton.

Get cultured at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Tickets are $49 to $69. For more information, visit the Diaspora Showcase website. Jason Keil

Vintage paradise. Courtesy of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

There’s nothing wrong with bonding over a shared love of old stuff. That’s how Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market got started.

More than five years strong, this shopping paradise was founded by Coley Arnold and Lindsey Holt. The two moms met at a church group and discovered a shared love of hunting for vintage treasures. After joking about creating their own backyard shopping spot, they put the plan into action, and it’s grown from there.

Now hundreds of vendors participate in their events in Scottsdale, San Diego, and Pomona, California. Clothes, jewelry, home goods, and furniture are just a few of the types of items vendors have to offer.

Save up to spend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road. Admission is $8. If you can’t wait until 9 a.m., there’s an early-bird option from 8 to 9 a.m. for $20 to $25. Visit the Junk in the Trunk website. Amy Young

EXPAND A previous Fall Forward performance on ASU’s Tempe campus. Tim Trumble/Courtesy of ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Fall Forward

Maybe dance has never really moved you. Chances are, that’s about to change, thanks to Fall Forward. It’s an evening of new dance work, created by five choreographers who explore an exciting range of aesthetics, movement vocabularies, and new media platforms. They’re all faculty, staff or students at Arizona State University.

Prepare to be moved, as creatives Carley Conder, Marcus White, John Mitchell, Yingzi Lang, and Akeliz bring fresh choreography to ASU’s Paul P. Galvin Playhouse, 51 East Tenth Street in Tempe. Check it out at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $16.

Conder’s Leaving the Table duet tackles a relationship as it unravels, in reverse time. She’s performing as well, in a new work by Pamela Pietro. The Fall Forward lineup also includes work by Marcus White, who specializes in postmodern contemporary dance and urban styles such as waacking, vogue, and house. Visit the ASU Events page. Lynn Trimble

Read on for more of the best things to do in metro Phoenix this week.

EXPAND Artwork Credits (Left to Right): Rainy Naha (Hopi/Tewa, b. 1949), Jar, 2008. Nampeyo of Hano (Hopi/Tewa, c. 1860-1942), Polychrome Storage Jar with Appliqué, c. 1905. Nampeyo of Hano (Hopi/Tewa, c. 1860-1942) and Annie Healing Nampeyo (1884-1968), Bi-lobal Jar, 1900-1905. Artwork Credit (Foreground): Nathan Begaye (Hopi/Navajo, 1958-2010), Polychrome Water Canteen, 2000. Gifts of the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection. Bill Dambrova

“Canvas of Clay: Hopi Pottery Masterworks From the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection”

“Canvas of Clay: Hopi Pottery Masterworks From the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection” features historic and contemporary masterworks. Eighteen of them were made by Nampeyo of Hano, a famous Hopi potter. Featuring more than 65 works, this exhibition is a chance to examine Hopi history and take in various artistic styles.

See it first on opening day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at Scottsdale Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way. Admission is $8 to $13 for adults, and kids 5 and younger get in free. This ongoing exhibition has no set end date. Call 480-686-9539 or visit the Scottsdale Museum of the West website. Amy Young

EXPAND Turtle power. Courtesy of the '90s Bar Crawl

I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl

What defined the ’90s? You decide by dressing up to honor your favorite late-cetury trend or icon during the I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl. Held from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, the bar crawl will stop by different hot spots in Old Town Scottsdale, where you’ll hear some of your favorite ’90s songs.

Registration runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bevvy, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, #100. During the bar crawl, you will receive a themed mug, as well as free admission and drink specials at participating bars. Tickets for the event run from $16 to $30 plus fees, depending on the day of purchase. To find out more, visit the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko

Joseph Maddon

Rockabilly Rules 7

Twangy music, loads of pomade, and hairstyles that look like individual works of art? Blame it on rockabilly.

It’s the time of year for Rockabilly Rules 7, and all those elements will be part of this rockin’ day. Plenty of bands, including the likes of Grave Danger, The Delta Bombers, and Brenda Burns & The Boleros will provide the sounds while you dance and mingle. The Immortal Bastards car club will spruce up the party with their bevy of revved-up hot rods. There also will be burlesque dancers, food, and vendors. Proceeds benefit the POW MIA KIA Honor Guard.

Start partying like it’s 1955 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road. Admission is $10. Call 602-265-4842 or visit the Rhythm Room website. Amy Young

Become the saucer’s apprentice at the Annual Fall Tea. Courtesy of Irish Cultural Center

Annual Fall Tea

About midafternoon, we realize we’re just getting around to the tasks we penciled in for 8 a.m. We’re hangry and craving the day’s final dose of caffeine. This has to be why afternoon tea was invented. Exhale. Nibble. Sip. Refreshed, you can return to whatever the hell you were doing and postpone supper to a civilized hour.

The Irish Cultural Center’s Annual Fall Tea will show you how scones, soda bread, and a cuppa should be done on Sunday, September 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. (Sandwiches, etc., also make an appearance and, thanks to you, a disappearance.) Assorted fun activities are on deck as well. Gates open at 2:30 at 1106 North Central Avenue. Admission is $20 to $25 at the AZ Irish website or 602-258-0109. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Head over wheels. Charissa Lucille

Downtown Pedal Around Edition #5

Group bike rides tend to be fun regardless of theme. But just in case you need one in order to mount up, how about a two-wheeled tour of downtown? Hosted by Grid Bike Share, Phoenix Spokes People, and Downtown Phoenix Inc., Downtown Pedal Around Edition #5 is an all-ages, all-levels community bike ride through the central streets of the Valley.

The free two-hour ride (followed by dinner and drink, local eatery TBD) leaves from Civic Space Park, 424 North Central Avenue, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 17. If you don’t have a rig, you can rent one at the Grid Bike Share station right at the park. Pro tip: Download the Social Bicycles mobile app first. See the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

Create Your Own Terrarium

While Pinterest trends like chevron stripes and chalkboard everything have worn out their welcome as home design musts, the terrarium craze doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. And for good reason. Succulents and cactuses are definitely our hometown favorites.

On Sunday, September 17, you can create your own terrarium while enjoying all-day happy hour specials at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue. Space is limited to 20 participants. You can register in advance to guarantee a spot for the 11 a.m. class. Price for the craft is $40. Tickets are available at the Kokedama Phoenix website. Lindsay Roberts

Get cultured. Courtesy of KJZZ

Dinner Party Download

Are you shy at social affairs? Is awkwardness an uninvited guest at your get-togethers? Think of the public radio program Dinner Party Download as your instruction manual to get your back up off the wall. Hosted by Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam, this audio how-to guide helps you navigate through soirées with humorous icebreakers, sumptuous cocktails, and the latest in news, art, and culture. The only thing you have to lose is your introversion.

Prepare to engage at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 18, at Buck and Rider, 4225 East Camelback Road. Tickets are $75 and include hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail. There are only 75 seats available. For more information, visit the KJZZ website. Jason Keil

Arizona Coyotes v. Los Angeles Kings

Hockey fans could spend a lifetime scanning the rink for an athlete more praiseworthy than former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan. To put things in perspective, the 2017 season will mark the first time in Coyotes history that Doan will not be on the ice when the first puck drops. Every horse must be put to pasture eventually, but in the midst of an overwhelmingly jejune roster, Doan was the quintessential veteran presence, steadfast and humble.

You can quantify statistics, not spirit, and because of that, the Coyotes have some serious soul-searching to do this year. The Yotes open their preseason at Glendale’s Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, by facing off against the Los Angeles Kings. Tickets are $9 and up. Visit the Coyotes website or call 623-772-3800 for details. Rob Kroehler

Phoenix attorney and true-crime author Kerrie Droban. Les Maness

Kerrie Droban

Mom always told us to stay away from bikers. Valley author and criminal defense attorney Kerrie Droban must’ve gotten different advice.

Droban is a longtime chronicler of biker gangs, and her new book, The Last Chicago Boss: My Life With the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club is an exposé following Peter “Big Pete” James, a real-life revered member of the Outlaw Nation who speaks out about the inner workings of the motorcycle club after receiving a terminal medical diagnosis. This expose provides insight on the world of extortion, contract murders, drugs and arms trafficking, and money laundering that exists in gangs.

Droban will discuss and sign the book at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at Changing Hands, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. Admission is free, and the book costs $27.99. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND See work by David Dauncey and 19 additional artists in a new Frankenstein-inspired exhibit. David Dauncey/Courtesy of Scottsdale Arts.

“Frankenstein in the 21st Century: The Waking Dream, 200 Years Later”

Creation stories abound in world cultures, and they’ve long captured the imaginations of diverse creative types. It’s been a couple of centuries since Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley penned Frankenstein; or the Modern Prometheus. Now 20 Arizona artists are showing work inspired by the iconic gothic novel, in an exhibition titled “Frankenstein in the 21st Century: The Waking Dream, 200 Years Later.”

Be the first to see it on Wednesday, September 20, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in The Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. The free exhibition, which continues through Saturday, December 30, includes works by Josh Brizuela, Luster Kaboom, Ashley Macias, Molten Brothers (Mike Goodwin and Ken Richardson), Katharine Leigh Simpson, Yai Vila, and Yuko Yabuki. Visit the Scottsdale Arts website for more information. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND "Put on some makeup" and watch Hedwig and the Angry Inch measure up. Reg Madison Photography

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch is still the only stage musical credit for each. So if you want to see a show like this one, this is really the only show like this one.

The plotline begins with an East German man falling in love with an American soldier and undergoing an unwanted sexual reassignment surgery so that they can legally marry and emigrate. Things nevertheless do get weird from there. The score, developed in clubs rather than theaters, is sweet and raw.

Phoenix Theatre and A/C Theatre Company’s co-production opens Wednesday, September 20, at 8 p.m. It continues through Sunday, November 12, at Phoenix Theatre, 100 East McDowell Road. Tickets start at $29; call 602-254-2151 or visit the Phoenix Theatre website. Julie Peterson