These Steven Universe Voice Actors Are Coming to Phoenix Fan Fest 2017

This year's Phoenix Fan Fest has its first crop of special guests — and they should be familiar names to fans of popular Cartoon Network animated show Steven Universe.

Fan Fest’s organizers have revealed that Zach Callison, AJ Michalka, and Grace Rolek are scheduled to appear at this year’s edition of two-day geek event, which takes place in mid-November at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The trio are the first three guests who have been announced for Fan Fest, the weekend-long spinoff of Phoenix Comicon that’s described as a “celebration of comics, creators [and] collectibles.”