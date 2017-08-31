menu

These Steven Universe Voice Actors Are Coming to Phoenix Fan Fest 2017

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Steven Universe voice actress AJ Michalka.EXPAND
Steven Universe voice actress AJ Michalka.
Disney-ABC Television Group/CC BY-ND 2.0/via Flickr
This year's Phoenix Fan Fest has its first crop of special guests — and they should be familiar names to fans of popular Cartoon Network animated show Steven Universe.

Fan Fest’s organizers have revealed that Zach Callison, AJ Michalka, and Grace Rolek are scheduled to appear at this year’s edition of two-day geek event, which takes place in mid-November at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The trio are the first three guests who have been announced for Fan Fest, the weekend-long spinoff of Phoenix Comicon that’s described as a “celebration of comics, creators [and] collectibles.”

Organizers might as well add “cartoons” to that list, as a couple of their guests have played roles on various animated programs and films during their respective careers.

Callison, who portrays Steven Universe, has also starred in such shows and videos as Justice League: War, The Legend of Korra, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, as well as flicks like Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Meanwhile, Rolek (who plays Connie Maheswaran on Steven Universe) has been in such animated projects as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Lou and Lou: Safety Patrol, and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch.

Michalka, who voices Stevonnie on Steven Universe, is more well-known for her live-action roles over the years, however. Besides being a series regular on The Goldbergs, Michalka has also appeared on such shows as The Guardian, Birds of Prey, Hellcats, and Oliver Beene, as well as Super Sweet 16: The Movie and Disney Channel film Cow Belles.

She's also one-half of the pop-rock duo Aly & AJ with her sister, Amanda Joy Michalka.

Fan Fest attendees were psyched at the news of all three guests appearing at this year's event. One Valley resident, Anna Katerina, simply remarked, "FRIGGIN AJ MICHALKA!!!!!"

Fan Fest organizers have promised more special guest announcements in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned.

Phoenix Fan Fest 2017 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Daily admission is $15-$20 and a full event membership is $30.

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. Third St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-6225

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

