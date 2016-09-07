Phoenix Fashion Designer Angela Johnson on What It Takes to Build an Industry

EXPAND Meet fashion designer Angela Johnson. Larry Alan Photography

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 19. Angela Johnson.

Instead of bemoaning Phoenix's lack of fashion industry infrastructure, Angela Johnson did something. She started building it.

"When I faced the obstacle of having no fashion manufacturing resources in Arizona," Johnson says, "I decided to take action and change that and spent the last 15 years creating a fashion industry."

After working in Los Angeles and designing a sportswear line called Monkeywench, Johnson returned to her native Arizona to be closer to family. But what she gained in proximity to loved ones, she lost in business resources. Johnson discontinued the sportswear line, but with a little ingenuity launched a fresh outlet for her designs.

Johnson is best known for her work with upcycled T-shirts. Larry Alan Photography

"I had to get creative to figure out how to make clothing in a city without manufacturing resources or wholesale fabrics," Johnson, 45, says, "so I decided to make custom handmade items out of recycled/thrifted T-shirts instead."

The designer garnered a following with her punk-infused ballgowns, blazers, and assorted separates. But the bigger picture still bugged Johnson. She saw Phoenix's potential — and that there were others who shared her entrepreneurial spirit.

In the early 2000s, she launched LabelHorde, a directory of designers and fashion resources in the Phoenix area. After a bit of a hiatus, Johnson relaunched the project in 2013. And now, it has expanded to include an incubator space.

Headquartered in Mesa (with plans to relocate this fall), LabelHorde has partnered with AZ Fashion Source to serve as the Valley's go-to brick-and-mortar space for designers both aspiring and established. "We offer classes/lessons, consulting, design services, sourcing, manufacturing, co-working, supplies, a fashion directory, jobs classifieds, vocational training, events space," Johnson says. "So, now no other designers will face the same obstacle that I did when I tried to manufacture my collection from here."

Her work is anything but complete, however. Johnson says her average workday stretches 18 hours, and involves a lot of sitting in front of a computer. "I also do a lot of fashion consultations to help designers get their brands started and learn the manufacturing process," she says. "I also sketch a lot because I teach fashion illustration and I draw fashion flats [technical blueprints of clothing] for other designers."

Which only fuels Johnson's creativity. " Other design entrepreneurs keep me motivated to start this fashion industry," she says. "The need to create keeps me motivated to create my upcycled T-shirt dresses."

I came to Phoenix with my husband and baby and years of fashion industry experience from LA.

I make art because my inner demons make me do it.

I'm most productive when I’m alone.

My inspiration wall is full of succulents, Halloween imagery, avant-garde fashion, sea life, insects, industrial interiors.

I've learned most from just doing it myself.

Good work should always be photographed/documented before it leaves the artist’s hands!

The Phoenix creative scene could use more financial support.

The 2016 Creatives so far:

100. Nicole Olson

99. Andrew Pielage

98. Jessica Rowe

97. Danny Neumann

96. Beth Cato

95. Jessie Balli

94. Ron May

93. Leonor Aispuro

92. Sarah Waite

91. Christina "Xappa" Franco

90. Christian Adame

89. Tara Sharpe

88. Patricia Sannit

87. Brian Klein

86. Dennita Sewell

85. Garth Johnson

84. Charissa Lucille

83. Ryan Downey

82. Samantha Thompson

81. Cherie Buck-Hutchison

80. Freddie Paull

79. Jennifer Campbell

78. Dwayne Hartford

77. Shaliyah Ben

76. Kym Ventola

75. Matthew Watkins

74. Tom Budzak

73. Rachel Egboro

72. Rosemary Close

71. Ally Haynes-Hamblen

70. Alex Ozers

69. Fawn DeViney

68. Laura Dragon

67. Stephanie Neiheisel

66. Michael Lanier

65. Jessica Rajko

64. Velma Kee Craig

63. Oliver Hibert

62. Joya Scott

61. Raji Ganesan

60. Ashlee Molina

59. Myrlin Hepworth

58. Amy Ettinger

57. Sheila Grinell

56. Forrest Solis

55. Mary Meyer

54. Robert Hoekman Jr.

53. Joan Waters

52. Gabriela Muñoz

51. ColorOrgy

50. Liz Magura

49. Anita and Sam Means

48. Liz Ann Hewett

47. Tiffany Fairall

46. Vanessa Davidson

45. Michelle Dock

44. Nia Witherspoon

43. Monique Sandoval

42. Nayon Iovino

41. Daniel Davisson

40. Andrew King

39. Michelle Moyer

38. Jimmy Nguyen

37. Tiffany Lopez

36. Kristin Bauer

35. Donna Isaac

34. Douglas Miles

33. Sierra Joy

32. Francisco Flores

31. Amy Robinson

30. Julio Cesar Morales

29. Duane Daniels

28. Kelsey Pinckney

27. Ben Smith

26. Rembrandt Quiballo

25. Corinne Geertsen

24. Tess Mosko Scherer

23. Slawomir Wozniak

22. Elly Finzer

21. Josh Brizuela

