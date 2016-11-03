Phoenix Festival of the Arts Returns December 9; Here's What to Expect

EXPAND Find performing arts, hands-on activities, food, beer, wine, and more than 125 artists and vendors at the fifth annual PFA. Peggy Coleman

Phoenix Festival of the Arts will return to Margaret T. Hance Park for its fifth annual edition from December 9 through 11.

That might read like business as usual for the free community-focused festival. But event organizers will introduce a new feature to the three-day arts event. In addition to a lineup of more than 125 art vendors, hands-on activities, food offerings, and a beer and wine garden, Phoenix Festival of the Arts will debut a 100-by-40-foot entertainment pavilion for live music and other performing arts.

Attendees can shop local goods and crafts, participate in the creation of a community mural, and take in performances from dance ensembles and musicians, as well as live art demonstrations. Which makes sense, considering the slew of downtown arts organizations that put on the event. Phoenix Center for the Arts presents the festival, which also receives support from Local First Arizona, Roosevelt Row, the City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation department, and the City of Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture.

On-site food vendors will include 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, American Poutine, Cactus Corn, Loca Popa, Paletas Betty, and White Eyes Fresh Fry Bread. Those 21 or older can imbibe at the Hensley Beverage Company-sponsored beer and wine garden, or carry a drink throughout the festival grounds.

The 2016 Phoenix Festival of the Arts features more than 125 arts vendors from across the Valley and Arizona. Peggy Coleman

As far as transportation goes, street parking and limited spots will be available at the Phoenix Center for the Arts, and Hance Park has bike racks. The nearest light rail stops are McDowell Road/Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue.

Hours for the 2016 Phoenix Festival of the Arts are noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 9, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11. Entry is free.

For more information, call 602-254-3100 or visit the Phoenix Festival of the Arts website.

