Free Things to Do This Week: Indigenous Peoples Day, Trivia and Taps

Listen up cheapos, there's much to do and so little coin to spend. This week, you can test your smarts at Trivia and Taps, celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, or attend the Fall Opening Celebration at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

Indigenous Peoples Day

Time to party like it’s Indigenous Peoples Day. On Monday, October 9, the Heard Museum’s activities and entertainment run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and include scavenger hunts, the Wellness Warriors obstacle course, printmaking, live music, and way more things involving tepary beans than you ever imagined doing in front of other people.

Keynote speaker Arlene Joyce Hughes will talk about language retention and make you realize you do care about it, and you’ll get to play Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), the first video game co-created by Alaska’s Iñupiat, on a big screen. At 7 p.m., short film 7th Voice (Sakowin Ho) focuses on indigenous youth protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Event admission is free (exhibitions still require regular admission) at 2301 North Central Avenue. Visit the Heard website or call 602-252-8840. Julie Peterson