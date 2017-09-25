Free Things to Do This Week: Star Trek Trivia, Bikini Boogaloo, “Tension and Territory”

If you can’t locate the landing party, we suggest you check Star Trek Trivia night.

Who said being cultured means spending a lotta money? This week, you can check out a not-so-scary Frankenstein-themed art show, see spots at Mesa Community College, and show off your dance moves at Bikini Lounge. Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

Star Trek Trivia

If you’re a fan of Star Trek (any of them), it’s a given that you know a bunch of trivia. Trot that erudition out of the house and clean up in a minor way at Star Trek Trivia at Valley Bar on Tuesday, September 26.

The 21-and-over event offers theme prizes and $1 off craft beer cans. We don’t want to give our readers an unfair advantage, but we’ll just say if you’re choking, pin your hopes on the Enterprise captain’s brain and/or body being taken over by someone or something malevolent — you can’t go too far wrong.