Free Things to Do This Week: Star Trek Trivia, Bikini Boogaloo, “Tension and Territory”

Who said being cultured means spending a lotta money? This week, you can check out a not-so-scary Frankenstein-themed art show, see spots at Mesa Community College, and show off your dance moves at Bikini Lounge. Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.
Star Trek Trivia
If you’re a fan of Star Trek (any of them), it’s a given that you know a bunch of trivia. Trot that erudition out of the house and clean up in a minor way at Star Trek Trivia at Valley Bar on Tuesday, September 26.
The 21-and-over event offers theme prizes and $1 off craft beer cans. We don’t want to give our readers an unfair advantage, but we’ll just say if you’re choking, pin your hopes on the Enterprise captain’s brain and/or body being taken over by someone or something malevolent — you can’t go too far wrong.
Sign up at 130 North Central Avenue starting at 7 p.m. The spirited (bar joke!) competition begins at 8. Admission is free. Visit the Valley Bar website or call 602-368-3121. Julie Peterson
“Frankenstein in the 21st Century: The Waking Dream, 200 Years Later”
Creation stories abound in world cultures, and they’ve long captured the imaginations of diverse creative types. It’s been a couple of centuries since Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley penned Frankenstein; or the Modern Prometheus. Now 20 Arizona artists are showing work inspired by the iconic gothic novel, in an exhibition titled “Frankenstein in the 21st Century: The Waking Dream, 200 Years Later.”
Be the first to see it on Wednesday, September 27, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in The Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. The free exhibition, which continues through Saturday, December 30, includes works by Josh Brizuela, Luster Kaboom, Ashley Macias, Molten Brothers (Mike Goodwin and Ken Richardson), Katharine Leigh Simpson, Yai Vila, and Yuko Yabuki. Visit the Scottsdale Arts website for more information. Lynn Trimble
Salvage Yard
During junking excursions, nothing is more exhilarating than finding a piece to complete a project or add to a collection. During the Salvage Yard at Rusty Saturday on Saturday, September 30, you can become a picker like Mike Wolfe or Frank Fritz.
The monthly sale, held in a warehouse behind the store, has a variety of rustic, vintage, industrial, antique, and repurposed items, including furniture, home decor, and spare project parts.
Founded by three self-proclaimed “junkers,” the warehouse sale caters to homeowners working on DIY projects and shoppers looking for vintage items to decorate with.
The monthly event runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12815 North Cave Creek Road. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko
“Tension and Territory”
For decades, no jaguars were spotted (jaguar joke!) in the United States, and we figured they’d written us off. But in the last several years, a few lone males have appeared on Arizona wildlife surveillance cameras.
These furry gentlemen can’t start families by themselves, though, and existing fencing at the U.S.-Mexico border inhibits their natural movements and courtship behavior. That fencing threatens several other organisms, as well.
Artist Lauren Strohacker has created an installation, including time-based digital artwork, that illuminates the jaguar’s situation vis-à-vis border issues. “Tension and Territory” continues through Friday, October 20, in the Art Gallery at Mesa Community College, 1833 West Southern Avenue. Hours on Thursday, September 28, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-461-7294 or visit the Mesa Community College website. Julie Peterson
“Mechanization, Material, and the Matrix”
Artists have always relied on diverse materials to bring their creative visions to life. But today’s technology affords new ways of formulating ideas — and creating and sharing work.
Explore how creatives mesh technology with more traditional approaches in the new “Mechanization, Material, and the Matrix” exhibition at ASU’s Harry Wood Gallery, 900 South Forest Mall in Tempe.
Participating artists include Sydney Allendorf, Kimberly Callas, Madison Creech, Miranda Clark, and Stephanie Gonzales.
Collectively, these artists’ work reveals how technology is used and addressed by contemporary artists, and it explores the infinite possibilities for dialogue between technology and material. Hours on Friday, September 29, are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the ASU Events page. Lynn Trimble
The Bikini Boogaloo
It’s time to get down at Bikini Lounge. The dive bar has teamed up with The Record Shoppe to bring you a night that’ll spin you right round.
DJ Brent Roy and Rev Psychedelic Sunset will be spinning rare, out-of-print records ranging from garage and rockabilly to northern soul during The Bikini Boogaloo at 1502 Grand Avenue.
There’s no cover for this event, which runs from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 30. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
