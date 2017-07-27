10 Nerdy Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This August

EXPAND Here are 10 nerdy things to do this August in metro Phoenix, including Portal cosplay at the 2017 Game On Expo. Benjamin Leatherman

Attention fans of birds, big names, and game conventions: This August, Phoenix is hosting a number of nerd-friendly events welcoming to everyone from comedy fans and environmentalists to bookworms and joystick enthusiasts. Here's your guide to the geekery.

Vignette near the entrance to "Bird Cloud Island." Koryn Woodward Wasson/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Bird Cloud Island"

Artist Koryn Woodward Wasson's "Bird Cloud Island" is on view in The Gallery at Scottsdale Public Library through August 31. Presented by Scottsdale Public Art, the installation is a resort for artistic renditions of birds, but humans are welcome, too. Check out the Neato-Nido Nests, Early’s Diner, Jewel Pool, and the Good-Night Show at the Luna Club, bird-themed snacks and refreshments, and a workshop on making bird puppets, happening from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12. Other related events include the presentation “I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict” by Cynthia DeVillemarette at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, in the Civic Center Library Auditorium, and the "Bird Cloud Island" closing reception on Saturday, August 26. Everything is free. See more details at the Scottsdale Public Art website.