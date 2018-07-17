Review After Burton Barr Flood: Phoenix Buildings Need $7 Million in Safety Repairs

Stacks emptied of damaged books at Burton Barr Central Library, which was severely damaged by flooding in 2017.

The city of Phoenix has completed a review of life-safety systems undertaken after last year’s flooding at Burton Barr Central Library.

The city determined that nearly two dozen buildings needed immediate repair. However, the review found no buildings presenting an imminent threat to personal safety, according to a city spokesperson.

The flagship branch of the Phoenix Public Library's 17-branch system was closed for nearly a year as the result of storm damage caused in part by unaddressed maintenance issues.