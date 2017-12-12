The 11 Best Paper and Stationery Stores in Phoenix

The art of tangible correspondence may have gone by the wayside for some. But there's still something special about paper goods — and a physical place where you can find invitations, announcements, cards, and fancy pens. Or even just grab next year’s planner.

Good thing the Valley still has plenty of brick-and-mortar paper stores and stationery shops. Here are 11 to check out.

Changing Hands Bookstore

Multiple locations

Of course there are books here, lots and lots of books, but the Tempe and Phoenix locations of Changing Hands have racks of handmade, letterpress, pop-up, and boxed greeting cards. You can also find plenty of journals and notepads, and selections with acid-free paper. Pro tip: Grab a greeting card at the Phoenix location and hit First Draft Book bar, where you can draft your communiqué with a coffee or glass of wine.

EXPAND Cards, decor, and notebooks galore at Design Lab by DDG in downtown Mesa. Courtesy of Design Lab by DDG

Design Lab by DDG

66 West Main Street, #102, Mesa

480-321-8081

This lifestyle boutique in downtown Mesa has local and international brands of stationery sets, notebooks, planners, notepads, and calendars. Additionaly, the 2012-established Design Lab by DDG has plenty of writing implements like pencils, pens, rubber stamps, and other desk staples. You’ll find a pack of Christmas cards next to the thank-you notes next to your new favorite candle.

Frances from the front. Courtesy of Frances

Frances Boutique

10 West Camelback Road

602-279-5467

This midtown Phoenix boutique has been around since 2006, and though it stocks plenty of irresistible items of apparel, jewelry, and home décor, there are some noteworthy paper goods, too. There are plenty of locally made and Arizona-specific greeting cards at Frances, as well as postcards, journals, and planners. Spot Field Notes notepads and pencils, and cards designed by Seriously Shannon and SagePizza (plus plenty of local stickers, patches, and other gifts to stick in there).

EXPAND Try your hand at letterpress printing at Hazel & Violet. Lynn Trimble

Hazel & Violet Letterpress

1301 Northwest Grand Avenue, #2B

480-544-2162

Established in 2008, Hazel & Violet Letterpress is a custom and public letterpress printing shop known for wedding invitations and announcements, stationery, greeting cards, business cards, and broadsides. They also print the work of local designers and artists, and offer little shop items like posters, tags, and coasters. Proprietors and printers Nancy Hill and Beverly Wolfe also offer letterpress workshops and tours of the studio. They print on a 1922 Chandler & Price, a 1935 Vandercook #01, and a 1969 Vandercook HS27, among others.

EXPAND Inspirational gifts from MADE Art Boutique. Lynn Trimble

MADE Art Boutique

922 North Fifth Street

602-256-MADE

Found on Roosevelt Row, MADE Art Boutique has been known for selling items created by over 100 local artists since 1995. If you can get past the handmade jewelry, ceramics, and toys, MADE has a wide selection of adorably unique greeting cards, postcards, journals, sketch books, pencils, bookmarks, prints, and stickers from Unika Collections and Cristina Simona Marian Albin, among many others.

EXPAND Here are 11 stationery stores in metro Phoenix for all your correspondence needs. Courtesy of PaperCrazy

PaperCrazy

400 West Camelback Road, #120

602-234-0184

Close to Central Avenue and Camelback Road, PaperCrazy has been around since 1988 (formerly as Thunder Thoughts), and offers invitations and announcements as well as handmade paper and “embellishments” for your correspondence. They also have printing options, including flat offset, thermography, letterpress, or engraved. PaperCrazy is also available by appointment in on Saturdays and weekday evenings.

EXPAND PaperJoy in Arcadia. Lauren Cusimano

PaperJoy

4410 North 40th Street, #6

602-667-6227

PaperJoy is an appointment-only “paperteria” found in the La Grande Orange complex in the Arcadia area. Established in 2004, PaperJoy has special occasion announcements, printing services, and retail items like greeting cards, thank you notes, baby and bridal shower gifts, gift tags, stationery, and even Barry Goldwater cards. And if you just want to shop, the store's Phoenix-made cards are often for sale at La Grande Orange.

EXPAND Truth be told at the Paper Place in Scottsdale. Lauren Cusimano

The Paper Place

4130 North Marshall Way, #C, Scottsdale

480-941-2858

Family-owned in Old Town Scottsdale, the Paper Place dates back to 1978, and specializes in invitations, stationery, and gifts. There’s a multitude of selections for invitations and announcements, plus lots of stationery choices with the option to personalize. They’ve also got plenty of notecards, pens and markers, stock paper, and gifts. Find Crane & Co., Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and more here.

EXPAND The Paper Trail at the Secret Village. Lauren Cusimano

The Secret Village

2601 East Indian School Road

602-840-7387

The colorful looking mini-mall you pass on Indian School Road and wonder about? It’s the Secret Village – a collection of six shops. One of those specialty shops is The Paper Trail, stocked with unique journals, stationery, books, and greeting cards – along with silly gifts for most every occasion (kind of like a family-friendly Spencer’s).

EXPAND A Leuchtturm1917 notebook in every color at The Stockroom. Lauren Cusimano

The Stockroom

6201 North Seventh Street

602-263-8516

Founded in 1986, The Stockroom is a family-owned and -operated office supply store in Uptown Phoenix. This is the place to pick out your annual Rhodia, Moleskin, or Leuchtturm1917 planner, choose any color of Sharpie you desire, find a pocket-heavy portfolio, or stock up on some graph paper. They also offer custom rubber stamps, packing supplies, and engraving and printing services. And there’s a UPS counter inside in case you’re looking for a one-stop shop.

EXPAND Cards, gifts, stationery, and way more than you can take in on one trip at Write-Ons, Etc. Lauren Cusimano

Write-Ons, Etc.

6201 North Seventh Street

602-234-9988

Next door to The Stockroom is Write-Ons, Etc., a boutique-style stationery and gift shop offering everything from heavy-stock greeting cards to stationery sets and bric-a-brac. You'll find Papyrus cards, Crane & Co. wedding invitations, and an appropriate gift for any kind of shower you can think of. Other services include in-store printing of invitations, monogrammed products and jewelry, personalized stationery, and gift-wrapping. And just FYI, they can also assist with any etiquette questions customers may have.

