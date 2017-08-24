10 Phoenix Creatives Tapped for Public Art on South Central Light Rail Extension

EXPAND Martin Moreno and Emily Costello (pictured with a mural by Edgar Fernandez) will work together on creating light rail art. Lynn Trimble

Ten of 14 public artworks being created for a future South Phoenix light rail extension will be designed by metro Phoenix artists. Valley Metro Light Rail announced the news on its website on Thursday, August 17.

The works will be featured at light rail stations and power facilities along a five-mile extension along Central Avenue between downtown Phoenix and Baseline Road. The extension is scheduled for 2023 completion. Existing light rail routes already include several works of public art.

Over half the artists selected for the upcoming extension live in Phoenix, including Adam Vigil, Diego Perez, Hugo Medina, Isaac Caruso, Javier Cordova, Therosia Reynolds, and the Fortoul Brothers. Phoenix artists Emily Costello and Martin Moreno are creating a collaborative piece.