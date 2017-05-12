Hey, Phoenix Artists! Here Are 13 New Grants and Calls for Art

EXPAND David Emmit Adams, who received a 2015 artist research and development grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts, with his work at "The Photography Show" presented by AIPAD in New York earlier this year. Lynn Trimble

Maybe you’ve got a great concept for a new mural, or a sculpture you wish more people could see. Perhaps you’ve dreamed of having a solo museum exhibition or making work for Canal Convergence. If so, now’s the time to go for it. Because the latest crop of calls for art includes each of the above, as well as several more opportunities. Some have looming deadlines. For others, you’ve got plenty of time. Either way, it’s worth getting your artistic ducks in a row. Here’s a look at 13 new artist opportunities and grants, with basic details to help you get started.

Experimental Art Night

The [nueBOX] new works development organization headed by ASU alumna Julie Akerly is looking for artists to participate in an upcoming Experimental Art Night at Mesa Arts Center. It’s a laboratory-style evening for showcasing performance art and installations, some new and some still works in progress. Artists who apply are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Currently, [nueBOX] has openings for its Saturday, June 10, Experimental Art Night. Find details on the [nueBOX] website.

EXPAND Lauren Lee's Flow mural in Chandler. Lauren Lee/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Downtown Chandler Mural Project

The Chandler Arts Commission, along with the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, is looking for artists interested in creating a large-scale mural on the west exterior wall of SanTan Brewing Company in downtown Chandler. The $6,000 artist fee will cover all painting supplies and design fees. Applications are due on Monday, May 15. Learn more on the Chandler Arts Commission website.

EXPAND Detail of Jeffrey DaCosta's Decoys for IN FLUX Cycle 6. Jeffrey DaCosta/Photo by Lynn Trimble

IN FLUX Cycle 7

A multi-city public art initiative called IN FLUX has issued a request for qualifications for its latest cycle of temporary public art installations. Cycle 7 partners are seeking Arizona artists across all disciplines to create temporary site-specific art including murals, outdoor installations, and storefront installations – as well as provide existing sculptures for display. Applications should be submitted by Friday, May 26. Get more information on the Scottsdale Public Art website.

EXPAND Bruce Munro Blooms installation for Canal Convergence 2016. Bruce Munro/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Canal Convergence 2018

Scottsdale Public Art is seeking new concepts for commissioning a temporary public art installation for Canal Convergence 2018. The installation, which will be situated between Scottsdale Road and Marshall Way at the Scottsdale Waterfront, will also be on view from November 2017 to February 2018. Suggested themes include water, light, and desert environments, to name a few. Submissions are due on Wednesday, May 31. Learn more on the Scottsdale Public Art website.

EXPAND Fortoul Brothers work featured in an Artlink exhibition at Warehouse215. Fortoul Brothers/Photo by Lynn Trimble

The Artlink Artist Forward Fund

Artlink is accepting applications for a new initiative called The Artlink Artist Forward Fund. Artlink is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that works to increase connections between artists, businesses, and the community. Artlink designees will be choosing one artist to receive a $500 grant and/or exhibition opportunity. Applications are due on Wednesday, May 31. Get details on the Artlink website.

West Valley Arts HQ Exhibitions

The West Valley Arts Council is accepting applications for exhibitions to take place between September 2017 and August 2018 at its West Valley Arts HQ gallery. Exhibitions typically include 50 to 100 works, and run for six to eight weeks. The gallery is seeking exhibitions that are “inspired, engaging, and progressive.” Proposals are due on Thursday, June 1. Learn more at the West Valley Arts HQ website.

2018 Print Calendar

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is looking for artists to create prints for its 2018 calendar. Participating artists will be selected by juror Jean Makin. Makin retired in 2016 after serving as curator of prints and graphic designer at ASU Art Museum for 27 years. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 4. Find additional information on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

EXPAND Animal Land installation by Lauren Strohacker, recipient of a 2015 artist research and development grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts, and collaborator Kendra Sollars. Lauren Strohacker and Kendra Sollars/Photo by Lynn Trimble

2018 Artist Research and Development Grants

Arizona Commission on the Arts recently opened the application period for its 2018 Artist Research and Development Grants. The highly competitive grant program awards up to $5,000 to Arizona artists practicing in a variety of artistic disciplines in support of research and development leading to the creation of new works of art. Applications are due on Thursday, August 24. Get details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

EXPAND Work by Anne Mello featured in a previous exhibition at Shemer Art Center. Anne Mello/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Silica Soliloquies”

Shemer Art Center is looking for glass works, or works that are predominantly glass, to feature in an upcoming exhibition. Works can be small or large-scale, and Shemer is open to “any and all types of glass art forms.” The juror for this exhibition is Seth Fairweather, an art teacher at Paradise Valley Community College, where he launched the first accredited glass-blowing program. Applications are due on Tuesday, October 10. Learn more on the Shemer Art Center website.

EXPAND Works featured in the 37th Annual Contemporary Crafts exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum. Peggy Wiedermann and Jim S. Smoote II/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“39th Annual Contemporary Crafts”

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is seeking submissions for its next national juried exhibition of all craft media, which will be juried by Bruce Hoffman, Director of Gravers Lane Gallery in Philadelphia. There will be $2,000 in juror awards. The submission deadline is Friday, October 20. Get details on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

EXPAND Previous "Archive of Rag and Bone" exhibit in the Project Room at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Kristin Beeler/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Project Room Exhibition

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its experimental exhibition space dedicated to the display of solo and collaborative works in all media. A small stipend is awarded to proposal winners. Submissions are due on Friday, December 15. Find more information on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

EXPAND Previous "Journey and Memory" exhibit in the North Gallery at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Christopher Jagmin and Patricia Sannit/Photo by Lynn Trimble

North Gallery Exhibition

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its community gallery, which showcases the work of Arizona artists or artists with a significant presence in the state. The submission deadline is Friday, December 15. Learn more on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

EXPAND This Squidsoup installation is currently on view at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Squidsoup/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art welcomes unsolicited artist submissions. There is no deadline, and submissions are reviewed by curators two or three times annually. Submissions must follow specific guidelines, which are available on the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art website.

