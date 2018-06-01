15 New Artist Opportunities for Metro Phoenix Creatives

Playdate Workshop artists mug it up in front of their work at The Mantle at MADE.

With any luck at all, the summer finds you with a bit more time on your hands. If you’re an artist eager to invest that time in future opportunities, we’ve got the rundown on 15 places where you might want to start.

Tempe Playlist

Tempe Arts + Culture is looking for musicians, poets, spoken word artists, singers, storytellers, and other creatives of all ages who live, work and/or study in Tempe area codes 85283 and 85284. They will be selecting creatives to participate in an audio project that also has a live performance component. Proposals are due on Friday, June 8. Get more information on the city of Tempe website.

EXPAND Work by Jacqueline Chanda previously shown at ASU Gammage. Lynn Trimble

Visual Art Exhibitions

ASU Gammage is accepting proposals from artists who would like to exhibit their work inside the performing arts venue during the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 season. Work in any media is welcome, if the artwork can be hung on the wall. The deadline is Friday, June 8. Find additional details on the Arizona Commission for the Arts website.