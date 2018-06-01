15 New Artist Opportunities for Metro Phoenix Creatives

With any luck at all, the summer finds you with a bit more time on your hands. If you’re an artist eager to invest that time in future opportunities, we’ve got the rundown on 15 places where you might want to start.
Tempe Playlist
Tempe Arts + Culture is looking for musicians, poets, spoken word artists, singers, storytellers, and other creatives of all ages who live, work and/or study in Tempe area codes 85283 and 85284. They will be selecting creatives to participate in an audio project that also has a live performance component. Proposals are due on Friday, June 8. Get more information on the city of Tempe website.
Visual Art Exhibitions
ASU Gammage is accepting proposals from artists who would like to exhibit their work inside the performing arts venue during the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 season. Work in any media is welcome, if the artwork can be hung on the wall. The deadline is Friday, June 8. Find additional details on the Arizona Commission for the Arts website.
Artlink Grant
Artlink is accepting applications for The Artist Forward Fund grant program, which will award one artist with $1,000 towards creating work to be featured in a fall exhibit in downtown Phoenix. Only Artlink participants are eligible to apply. The deadline is Saturday, June 16. Get more information on the Artlink website.
Canal Convergence Programming
Scottsdale Public Art is seeking creative programming proposals for Canal Convergence 2018, which happens in November along the Scottsdale Waterfront. Proposals for interactive workshops, demonstrations, performances, choreography, and social practice interventions should be submitted by Friday, June 15. Project budgets should be between $500 and $10,000. Learn more on the Canal Convergence website.
“Scorched: A Celebration of Heat”
First Studio is looking for up to 30 artists to participate in a 2-month exhibition with a heat theme. There is a $35 participation fee per artist, for up to three pieces. Submissions will be accepted through Sunday, July 1. Find additional information on the First Studio Facebook page.
Water Public Art Challenge
Arizona Community Foundation is seeking team proposals for temporary public art projects that use creative expression to build connections between different cultures. Five winning teams will receive $50,000 to create and install their work. Teams must register online by Thursday, August 16, then submit applications by Thursday, August 30. Learn more on the Arizona Community Foundation website.
Art Quilts Exhibition
Chandler Arts Commission and the Chandler Cultural Foundation are seeking submissions for the “Art Quilts XXIII: Locating Ecologies” exhibition at Chandler Center for the Arts from November 16, 2018 to January 11, 2019. The exhibition juror is Erika Lynne Hanson. Artists can submit up to three works for consideration for a $15 fee. Submissions are due on Friday, August 31. Get details on the Vision Gallery website.
“Artist Inspirations”
The Herberger Theater Center is accepting submissions for a group exhibition happening from March 1 to April 28, 2019. Exhibition themes will include creation, water, light, earth, flight, and man. Artworks will be selected by guest curator Connie Tucker. There is a $25 submission fee. The deadline is Friday, September 21. Learn more on the Herberger Theater Center website.
Contemporary Crafts Exhibition
Mesa Contemporary Art Museum is accepting submissions of up to four artworks per artist for consideration by the juror for its "40th Annual Contemporary Crafts" exhibit, which happens from February 8 to April 21, 2019. There are $2,000 in juror awards. The entry fee is $25. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 19. Get details on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.
Project Room Exhibitions
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its experimental exhibition space, where it shows solo and collaborative work in all media. Proposal winners receive a small stipend. The entry fee is $25. Proposals are due on Friday, December 14. Learn more on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.
North Gallery Exhibitions
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its community gallery, which features works by Arizona artists as well as artists who have a significant Arizona presence. The entry fee is $25. Proposals are due on Friday, December 14. Find more information on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.
Solo, Duo, and Group Exhibitions
Alwun House is looking for emerging, mid-career, and established artists to show their work during various periods in the art venue’s 2018/19 exhibition season. They are also looking for artists to participate in four themed exhibitions. Find additional details on the Alwun House website.
Mantle at MADE Exhibitions
MADE Art Boutique is looking for artists who would like to show their work in a small exhibition space called the Mantle at MADE. Interested artists should submit three images of their work. Get details on the MADE Art Boutique website.
Modified Arts Exhibitions
Modified Arts accepts submissions on a case-by-case basis. Artists who would like to show work at the gallery should email inquiries to info@modifiedarts.org. The gallery follows up with artists when it would like to receive additional information. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.
Airport Exhibitions
The Phoenix Airport Museum presents several themed art exhibitions each year. Artists wishing to have their work considered can send digital images, resumes, and other materials to the Phoenix Airport Museum for consideration at any time. Get details on the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport website.
