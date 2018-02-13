Hand to God brings blasphemous black comedy to Phoenix Theatre

Even more gratifying than watching the nicely directed, ably acted local production of Hand to God is the pleasure of seeing such a blasphemous black comedy at Phoenix Theatre, where one is more likely to find Dolly Levi making matches for the millionth time.

A co-production with Stray Cat Theatre, Robert Askin’s comic gem continues Phoenix Theatre’s savvy courting of younger, hipper audiences. (They’ve previously presented the naughty proto-Expressionist rock musical Spring Awakening, in partnership with Nearly Naked Theatre and, before it became commonplace to do so, a neat production of wicked tuner Avenue Q.) For Stray Cat, Hand (a 2015 Tony nominee for Best Play) is business as usual: dark, frantic, vulgar, and occasionally hilarious.

Set in a church basement that will raise goose bumps on anyone who ever attended an after-school CCD class, Hand to God brings us wound-too-tight Margery (Elyse Wolf), recently widowed and working through her grief by coaching church kids on the fine art of puppet-making. There’s Jessica (Michelle Chin), intently over-stuffing her puppet’s bosom, and Timothy (Vaughn Sherman), an ill-tempered bully who sneers at everything, especially Margery’s son, Jason (Eric Zaklukiewicz).

