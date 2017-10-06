Best Things to Do This Weekend: “Chaos Theory,” Arizona Dance Festival, Monster Market

Don't let your weekend go to waste. Check out the annual art exhibition “Chaos Theory," get cultured at the Otsukimi Moonviewing Festival, or jumpstart your Halloween at the Monster Market. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

“Chaos Theory”

One night each year, Legend City Studios becomes the epicenter of the metro Phoenix art scene. It’s happened every First Friday in October for nearly two decades, thanks to a trio of artists who started the free “Chaos Theory” exhibition that’s become an annual must-see.

The show is named for a mathematical principle that says small changes can produce large effects. Today, “Chaos Theory” is organized by Randy Slack, who helped launch it. He chooses dozens of artists to participate, mixing up the roster just enough each year to keep people coming back for more.

Make your way to 521 West Van Buren Street anytime after 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6, to check it out. You’ll see works by some of Arizona’s best-known creatives, and get the chance to rub elbows with fellow art lovers, collectors, and creatives. Visit the Legend-City-Studios Facebook page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND During the annual Otsukimi Moonviewing Festival, the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix highlights traditional Japanese music and dance. Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Otsukimi Moonviewing Festival

In Japan in September, people observe the practice of otsukimi , or moon viewing, to show appreciation for and to ask for a good harvest. The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix pays tribute to the tradition each year with its Otsukimi Moonviewing Festival.

The event will be held Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, and features an array of things to do. The Phoenix Astronomical Society will lead a stargazing session. Throughout the garden, performers will showcase traditional Japanese dance and music, including the art of playing taiko drums, pipa guitar, Shakuhachi flute, and a stringed instrument called the koto.

The celebration also will have lantern , bamboo, and calligraphy displays. Traditional Japanese tea ceremonies on Saturday night will have limited seating.

Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. each night at 1125 North Third Avenue. For the general public, admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the entrance, and kids 3 to 12 get in for $5. Discounts are available for garden members. The tea ceremonies cost an extra $15 per person. For more information, visit the Japanese Friendship Garden website. Laura Latzko

EXPAND See Julia Chacon perform during the Arizona Dance Festival. Michel Sarda

Arizona Dance Festival

Why stay home with your reality TV dance competitions when you can experience the real thing? It’s nearly time for this year’s Arizona Dance Festival, a two-night affair that showcases work by emerging and established dancers from Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, and other cities around the state. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6, at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The opening night lineup features more than a dozen performances in styles that include ballet, contemporary, and modern dance — as well as flamenco, Indian dance, and swing. Companies with dancers performing Friday night include CONDER/dance, Desert Dance Theatre, and Movement Source. The festival is organized by Lisa Chow, artistic director for Desert Dance.

Saturday, October 7, features a whole other program. Both nights, there’s a post-performance discussion with dancers. Tickets are $20 for a single performance, or $30 for both. Visit the Desert Dance Theatre website. Lynn Trimble

The America's Got Talent judge shows off his own talent. Courtesy of Kovert Creative

Howie Mandel

It’s hard to picture Howie Mandel without hearing the words “Deal or No Deal,” the name of the NBC game show he hosted for several years. His career has been steeped in TV, from roles on the defunct hospital drama ER to a current stint as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

When he’s not busy appearing on television, Mandel hits the road — typically about 200 days a year — to entertain crowds with his energetic stand-up show. He takes his off-the-rails style through a range of subject matter.

Enjoy the comedic roller-coaster ride at 7:30 or 10 p.m. on Friday, October 6, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission for the 21-and-older show is $40; a two-drink minimum is required. Call 480-719-6100 or visit the Standup Live website. Amy Young

EXPAND Charles Phoenix slips us a Mickey. Courtesy of Chandler Center for the Arts

Retro Disneyland Slide Show

Someday, a bunch of you will die off, and things from the 1950s won’t be so blindingly popular. (Though Formica may be the indestructible cockroach of decor.) Until that day, there’s Charles Phoenix, a cheerful, disarming fella who sealed his fame by championing the cherpumple , a.k.a. the turducken of desserts. Three pies inside three cakes is a no-brainer -— of course it caught our attention!

Shockingly, Phoenix isn’t from Phoenix, but he’ll visit us again Friday, October 6, to share his slides and “lecture” spotlighting the early days of The Happiest Place on Earth. See his Retro Disneyland Slide Show at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 and $38 at 480-782-2680 or the Chandler Center for the Arts website. Julie Peterson

Creepy and crafty creatures will haunt the first-ever Monster Market this weekend in Tempe. Victor Moreno

Monster Market

Fans of Halloween, it’s the month you’ve been waiting for. The scary season is in full swing, evidenced by the hordes of costumes, decorations, and other eerie ephemera for sale at shops across the Valley right now. If your tastes in Halloween gear are bit more arty , however, consider ditching the displays at the big-box stores or chain retailers in favor of the more homespun and hand-crafted items found at Monster Market.

The one-day event on Saturday, October 7, will feature dozens of local artisans, vendors, and crafty types selling their spooky wares, art work , and apparel inside the Moxy Hotel, 1333 South Rural Road in Tempe. Workshops covering how to create your own Halloween makeup, geeky eats, and other subjects also will be conducted and a screening of The Lost Boys in planned.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. General admission is $20 per person, and VIP packages offering a variety of perks are $30 to $100. See the Monster Market website. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Get uncorked this weekend. Chris Brake Photography

Phoenix Wine Festival

Fall has arrived, which means it’s time to get outside and drink wine. Bring your tolerance for alcohol and identification to the Phoenix Wine Festival, where the 21-and-older set can sample vintages from more than 50 wineries from around the world. Local food trucks, including Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, will be on hand — because you can’t have wine without a little cheese. Lawn games and live music will round out the festivities.

Take a sip from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Civic Space Park, 424 North Central Avenue. Tickets run from $55 to $65. For more information, visit the Uncorked website. Jason Keil

Truck yes. Feld Entertainment

Monster Jam

For better or worse, there’s no shortage of entertainment outlets that celebrate machismo and masculinity in all its barbaric glory. But few can boast raw power equal to that of Monster Jam. Enormous trucks, often adorned with fangs and spikes, whose insinuating names — Raminator, Rammunition, Devastator, Slinger, etc., — are trumped only by their cartoonish size in their demonstrative adulation of manhood.

For a not-so-exaggerated parody of this, one might refer to the “ dildozer ” scene in Mike Judge’s frighteningly prescient film Idiocracy. Or you could check out the real thing when Monster Jam returns to Glendale’s University of Phoenix Stadium, One Cardinals Drive, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. Tickets to the all-ages event are $26 and up. For details, visit the Monster Jam website or call 623-433-7101 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Storrs just has to be right. Matt Santos

The Storrs Objection: Rights

?Matt Storrs is pretty passionate about being right. And his upcoming installment of The Storrs Objection takes that to the next level — by being right about rights.

The funnyman with a background in law hosts a recurring show in which he corrects fellow jokesters while they’re onstage. This month, Storrs and “co-counsel” Trejon Dunkley will cross-examine other comedians during The Storrs Objection: Rights. Comedians will take the stage to discuss current controversial topics, and Storrs and Dunkley will fact-check them during the set.

The crossfire comedy show goes down on Saturday, October 7, at Herberger Theater’s Kax Stage, 222 East Monroe Street. Admission for the event is $10. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND See work by Charlie Welch at Shortcut Gallery. Charlie Welch

“You Can’t Go Home Again”

Brooklyn artist Charlie Welch is fascinated by the concept of home, in part because he moved a lot during childhood. “I was always the new kid, a stranger, or just strange,” Welch says in press materials. Two traits have long served him well: a powerful imagination and a knack for creating with whatever materials he can find.

See what Welch came up with when he decided to make architectural models of his many childhood homes, then photograph them as part of his larger body of work exploring identify formation and related themes.

Welch’s photos are featured in the free “You Can’t Go Home Again” exhibition at Shortcut Gallery inside Phoenix General, 5538 North Seventh Street, Suite 120. Sunday hours on October 8 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Phoenix General website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Time to find that side hustle. Chris Guillebeau

Chris Guillebeau

Need some extra dough? It might be time for you to put into action one of those money-making ideas swirling around in your head.

Author Chris Guillebeau shares tips in his book Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days. Guillebeau also wrote the New York Times bestseller The $100 Startup, another guide to ways to make money while doing things you love.

Find out how to fill your penny jar when the author shares his latest at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. Admission is $25, which gets you one copy of the book and entry for two people. Call 602-274-0067 or visit the Changing Hands website. Amy Young