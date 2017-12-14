Here's Your Guide to December's Third Friday in Phoenix

Only a small number of galleries are opening new art shows on December's Third Friday, which means it's a great time to really linger over the artwork rather than rushing between venues.

Of course, several shows that opened on First Friday are still on view, so circle back to our First Friday roundup to get a sense of what else is out there. Here's a list of seven good places to start your art walk on Friday night.

"Cacerolazo"

Phoenix Art Museum and CityScape are showing a temporary, site-specific installation by Scottsdale artist Saskia Jordá, who was inspired by a cathartic noise-making activity in Venezuela, where her family has roots. They're also showing an installation by Melissa Martinez, and Nicole Olson will perform a new Liliana Gomez dance work titled Parasol at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Get details on the Phoenix Art Museum website.