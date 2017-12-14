Here's Your Guide to December's Third Friday in Phoenix

Only a small number of galleries are opening new art shows on December's Third Friday, which means it's a great time to really linger over the artwork rather than rushing between venues.
Of course, several shows that opened on First Friday are still on view, so circle back to our First Friday roundup to get a sense of what else is out there. Here's a list of seven good places to start your art walk on Friday night.
"Cacerolazo"
Phoenix Art Museum and CityScape are showing a temporary, site-specific installation by Scottsdale artist Saskia Jordá, who was inspired by a cathartic noise-making activity in Venezuela, where her family has roots. They're also showing an installation by Melissa Martinez, and Nicole Olson will perform a new Liliana Gomez dance work titled Parasol at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Get details on the Phoenix Art Museum website.
"Distance is Measured in Time"
The Eye Lounge collective is presenting a new collection of videos and sculptures by Rossitza Todorova, who "explores feelings of disorientation and loss" in the aftermath of her father's recent death. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Eye Lounge website.
"Self Surveillance"
See new works by Phoenix artists Kenosha Drucker and Chelsi Rossi exhibited at Megaphone PHX, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes live music by Malta and iNuit. Get more information on the exhibition's Facebook exhibit page.
"Big"
See murals live painted by several Phoenix-based artists at New City Studio during First Friday. The art will be on display from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Participating artists are Laura Spalding-Best, Isaac Caruso, Jessica Palomo, and Clyde. Find details on the Facebook event page.
Group Show
See work by multiple artists exhibited at the Icehouse, which will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Get more information on the Facebook page for Joe Holdren, who organized the show.
Danielle Hacche
Explore new work by Phoenix artist Danielle Hacche, whose geometric patterns and designs are influenced by early-20th-century modernist art. For pieces in this exhibition, she draws from the German Bauhaus tradition. Third Friday hours at the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook exhibit page.
"Flat Rate Box"
Get a good look at Phoenix's creative side as Modified Arts presents a diverse assortment of artwork, all created with the base of a particular-size U.S. Post Office packing box. Works were submitted through a recent open call. Participating artists include Alexandra Bowers, Rembrandt Quiballo, and Katharine Leigh Simpson, to name a few. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Modified Arts website.
