The Best Things to Do This Weekend

Need plans this weekend? Try celebrating Christmas in July, join in on the creepy fun at Mad Monster Arizona, or learn more about your city at History Underground: Obscure Anecdotes of Phoenix Events.
Mad Monster Arizona
In the pantheon of horror films, villains don’t come any more sinister than A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger or Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees. Both are evil personified with a boundless bloodlust and taste for offing teenyboppers.
Thankfully, neither Robert Englund nor Kane Hodder, the respective stars behind the slasher icons, are anything like their characters, which should be good news for attendees of this year’s Mad Monster Arizona. Both actors will be special guests of the three-day convention, which fittingly kicks off on Friday, July 13, and goes through Sunday, July 15, at the We-Ko-Pa Resort, 10438 North Fort McDowell Road in Scottsdale.
The annual event is aimed at fans of the horror genre, as well as all things spooky and scary, with three days of panels, programming, vendors, costume contests, and other freaky fun. Single-day admission is $25 to $35 in advance and $60 for the whole “
Panel of Psychics
Experiencing lackluster energy? Feeling anxious about what the future holds for you in terms of love, life, and money? It couldn’t hurt to consult a few of the Valley’s resident psychics. On Friday, July 13, Vision Quest Metaphysical Bookstore is hosting a panel of psychics from 7 to 9 p.m. who can answer your questions about the future and psychic abilities. They’re also offering free healing sessions. Admission is $15 — a small price to pay for spiritual rejuvenation. Your gateway to the metaphysical realm is located at 3114 East Indian School Road. For more info, visit the Vision Quest Bookstore website or call 480-949-1888. Joe Flaherty
Uptown Funk Tribute
Bruno Mars has brought a different flavor by intermixing modern beats with
“Christopher Lloyd Goes Back to the Future”
Last month, geeks everywhere felt
While it was
The iconic actor, who portrayed Doctor Emmett L. Brown in the series, says he’s up for another go at playing the eccentric scientist. “I’d love to be in a fourth
He’s likely to discuss the subject further during his appearance at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, on Saturday, July 14, for “Christopher Lloyd Goes Back to the Future,” a geek event featuring a screening of the first film followed by a storytelling session/Q&A with the actor.
Go back in time starting at 7 p.m. General admission is $49-$99 and VIP package, which includes a photo op with Lloyd, is $149. See Ticketforce. Benjamin Leatherman
Christmas in July
Even a wool-suited North Pole-guy like Santa Claus deserves a break from ice, snow, and reindeer, especially if it’s to kick off the 12th annual Christmas in July celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, in Catlin Court shopping district in Historic Downtown Glendale.
Parking is free throughout the downtown and in the city garage. Visit the Facebook event page or call 623-930-7303 for more information. Deb Van Tassel
Devon Leal Bridgewater
By day, Devon Leal Bridgewater is a mild-mannered, bespectacled history teacher at Arizona State University and Phoenix College. At night, he takes off the glasses and becomes Jazzman, one of the Phoenix scene’s premier hornblowers and fiddle players for the past three decades. The Harvard-trained musician plays
He’s also working his doctoral dissertation at ASU. Bridgewater and New Nuance, with Eric
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for everyone who’s not in school. Visit the Nash website. Stuart Warner
Grand Avenue Tour
Get a new perspective on historic Grand Avenue, with a guided tour that’ll take you behind the scenes at a trio of artist studios — along with the studio for Fushicho Daiko drumming, where you’ll experience a live performance. It’s happening from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 14. Tickets are $15. The tour starts at Grand ArtHaus, 1501 Grand Avenue, where Robert Gentile creates work influenced by his New York City graffiti roots.
Participating artists also include self-taught realist painter Ashwini Bharathula and Amanda Adkins, whose paintings channel folklore and fairy tales. The tour is presented by Artlink. Visit the Artlink website. Lynn Trimble
History Underground: Obscure Anecdotes of Phoenix Events
Revel in Phoenix lore as Marshall Shore, best known as Arizona’s hip historian, recounts obscure anecdotes from the city’s past. First up is the tale of notorious murderess Winnie Ruth Judd, whose saga inspired the art you’ll see above the bar inside the Rose Room at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. What comes next is anyone’s guess, during History Underground: Obscure Anecdotes of Phoenix Events. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event, which will only set you back $5 before drinks. While you’re there, ask Shore what $5 might have bought you back in the day. Visit the Valley Bar website. Lynn Trimble
Experience Arizona Music Weekend
Explore the roots of Arizona’s diverse musical landscape as the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, presents day two of its Experience Arizona Music weekend, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 15. It’s free with general museum admission, which is $20. The Sunday lineup includes Native American and Mexican folkloric music performance, talks by artists and the museum’s curator for North America, Arizona songs and stories,
Blood and Steel: Cedar Crest Country Club
Despite what the title may suggest, Blood and Steel: Cedar Crest Country Club is not about a murder on a golf course. It is a documentary about a revolution that took place during the late ’80s in the woods of an affluent neighborhood in Centreville, Virginia. An underground community grew around a beautiful steel skate ramp as the bands in Washington, D.C., punk scene (Fugazi and Bad Brains, to name a few) would play live to accompany the skaters. It became a worldwide phenomenon, drawing the likes of Tony Hawk and Bucky Lasek.
Jump on your deck and get some air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Admission is $9.95. For more information, visit the FilmBar website. Jason Keil
