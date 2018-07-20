The Best Things to Do This Weekend

Need plans? This weekend you can have a magical night at the Harry Potter Birthday Bash, see if the shoe fits during Rossini’s Cinderella, or add some sex appeal at the Birthday Suit Burlesque's Around the World performance. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Science With A Twist: Harry Potter Birthday Bash

It’s that time of year when literature’s favorite adolescent wizard celebrates another trip around the sun, but this year the Arizona Science Center will be raising something stronger than a butter beer to J.K. Rowling’s beloved creation. Science With A Twist: Harry Potter Birthday Bash will have strong libations on hand to loosen you up for dancing and magical experiments. There will also be a Sorting ceremony, a dissection of a Grindylow Squid, and a lecture on the science behind the Fantastic Beasts discussed in Newt Scamander’s popular textbook.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at 600 East Washington Street. Admission is $12 and is only open to those of legal drinking age. For more information, visit the Arizona Science Center website. Jason Keil

The fabulous Kitty Victorian. Courtesy of Birthday Suit Burlesque

Birthday Suit Burlesque’s Around the World

Burlesque isn’t just an American phenomenon. Performers around the world titilate , tease, amaze and bring humor with their movements. Birthday Suit Burlesque’s Around the World show on Friday, July 20, will bring an international flair with classic and neo-burlesque belly dancing. During the show, local cowboy punk group the Outlaw Inlaws will perform live. Miss Botero, a renowned burlesque dancer from France, will headline the monthly show. Along with the regular cast of Birthday Suit Burlesque, graduates from the Burlesque University will take the stage. The troupe will raffle off burlesque, lingerie, kink, and gourmet food prizes.

General admission tickets are $9. Birthday VIP packages for $60 and reserved tables for $50 come with perks such as party favors, raffle tickets, and reserved seating. VIP packages also include birthday shots and cupcakes. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Rips Bar, 3045 North 16th Street. For more information, go to the Birthday Suit Burlesque Facebook page. Laura Latzko

Where history meets cocktails. The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

Happy Hour History Tour

Did you know the Tequila Sunrise cocktail was originally created at the Arizona Biltmore? Or that the iconic property, which is a Waldorf Astoria Resort, has hosted a slew of dignitaries and celebrities through the years, including U.S. presidents and film star Marilyn Monroe? Turns out, Monroe fancied sipping Catalina Spritzers by the resort’s Catalina Pool.

Learn all sorts of Arizona Biltmore lore during the Happy Hour History Tour happening at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at 2400 East Missouri Avenue. It’s $20, which includes a tour of the hotel inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, plus two cocktails. Visit the Arizona Biltmore website. Lynn Trimble

Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl

Is there anything better than brunch? (Hint: The answer is no). So dress in your brunch best and join other mimosa lovers at the Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl.

The crawl will be making stops at El Hefe, The Original Chop Shop, Pita Jungle, and Rula Bula. Each location will have small bites and drink specials from $7 to $10. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com. For more information or to invite friends, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Wurst Festival Ever

We all know national food days are marketing garbage, but it might be in your interests to ignore this for one July day, National Hot Dog Day, and throw down with Short Leash Hot Dogs + Rollover Doughnuts, 110 East Roosevelt Street. Then, the cult favorite will be holding its third annual Wurst Festival Ever. There will be comics. There will be a pun competition. There will be franks and beer.

The results of the “wurst wiener” contest, which pits event goers against one another in a duel to create hypothetical hot dog toppings, will be revealed. Come hungry and bring $10 for admission. The fest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Visit the Short Leash Hot Dogs website for more information. Chris Malloy

Bumper stickers at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show. Elizabeth Stuart

Crossroads of the West Gun Show

As long as we have the Second Amendment, we will have gun shows. In fact, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the federal agency that oversees gun use and trafficking, estimates there are about 5,000 gun shows every year in the U.S.

No surprise that one of the big ones will land in Phoenix on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22. After all, Arizona is a so-called constitutional-carry state, meaning most people 21 years or older can carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Trade professionals, hunters, collectors, and casual owners can check out the firearms for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road. Tickets are $16 and good for admission both days. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Buy at the door or at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show website. Deb Van Tassel

Zak’s Chocolate Tour

The closest you can get to Willy Wonka in metro Phoenix is Zak’s Chocolate. And like the crazy dude in the purple suit, Zak’s will be opening its Scottsdale location, 6990 East Shea Boulevard, to the public. Gain all the cacao wisdom you can stomach in the course of a four-hour demo on how bean-to-bar chocolate is made. The event, geared toward the serious chocolate lover, costs $95 on eventbrite.com.

You will get chocolate samples along the way. By the end, you’ll have an understanding of cacao farmers, processes like roasting and winnowing, and the joy gained from a single-origin chocolate tasting. For more information, visit the Zak’s Chocolate website. Chris Malloy

If the shoe fits. Courtesy of San Francisco Opera

Rossini’s Cinderella

There are no magical pumpkin coaches or talking mice in Rossini’s Cinderella, but that does not mean the opera isn’t family-friendly. Watch the San Francisco Opera perform in an hourlong film adaptation of a tale of evil stepsisters, royal masquerade balls, and mistaken identity with your children at the Arizona Opera’s Second Annual Opera and Gelato Film Festival.

Put on the glass slipper for some preshow activities presented by the Children’s Museum of Phoenix at 1 p.m. The film will begin at 2 p.m. at the Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center, 1636 North Central Avenue. Admission is free, but you will need to reserve tickets at the Arizona Opera Center website. Jason Keil

Vinnie Bruno can help up your 1960s IQ. Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Library

“Revisiting Bob Dylan”

You might say rock historian Vincent Bruno is a rolling stone. Based in Arizona and New Jersey, he’s traveled plenty of other places, sharing insights about the ’60s hottest musicians, from the Beatles to Bob Dylan. Now the Beatles scholar and storyteller is headed to the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. That’s where he’ll be giving a free talk on poet, songwriter, and performer Bob Dylan’s life, work, and legacy, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 22. “Revisiting Bob Dylan” has a little something for everyone, from casual music fans to hardcore Dylan types. Visit the Scottsdale Library website. Lynn Trimble

A lovely view of Taliesin West. Andrew Pielage

"Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona”

“Frank Lloyd Wright made a profound impact on the history of Arizona that continues to define how we build and live in the desert Southwest today,” says Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Learn more with an exhibition titled “Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona,” which you can see between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, at Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue. The free exhibit includes photographs, architectural drawings, design artifacts, and original furniture that highlights Wright’s influence in and beyond Arizona. It continues through July 29. Visit the City of Tempe website. Lynn Trimble