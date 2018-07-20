The Best Things to Do This Weekend

Need plans? This weekend you can have a magical night at the Harry Potter Birthday Bash, see if the shoe fits during Rossini’s Cinderella, or add some sex appeal at the Birthday Suit Burlesque's Around the World performance. For more things to do, visit
Science With A Twist: Harry Potter Birthday Bash
It’s that time of year when literature’s favorite adolescent wizard celebrates another trip around the sun, but this year the Arizona Science Center will be raising something stronger than a
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at 600 East Washington Street. Admission is $12 and is only open to those of legal drinking age. For more information, visit the Arizona Science Center website. Jason Keil
Birthday Suit Burlesque’s Around the World
Burlesque isn’t just an American phenomenon. Performers around the world
General admission tickets are $9. Birthday VIP packages for $60 and reserved tables for $50 come with perks such as party favors, raffle tickets, and reserved seating. VIP packages also include birthday shots and cupcakes. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Rips Bar, 3045 North 16th Street. For more information, go to the Birthday Suit Burlesque Facebook page. Laura Latzko
Happy Hour History Tour
Did you know the Tequila Sunrise cocktail was originally created at the Arizona Biltmore? Or that the iconic property, which is a Waldorf Astoria Resort, has hosted a slew of dignitaries and celebrities through the years, including U.S. presidents and film star Marilyn Monroe? Turns out, Monroe fancied sipping Catalina Spritzers by the resort’s Catalina Pool.
Learn all sorts of Arizona Biltmore lore during the Happy Hour History Tour happening at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at 2400 East Missouri Avenue. It’s $20, which includes a tour of the hotel inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, plus two cocktails. Visit the Arizona Biltmore website. Lynn Trimble
Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl
Is there anything better than brunch? (Hint: The answer is no). So dress in your brunch best and join other mimosa lovers at the Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl.
The crawl will be making stops at El Hefe, The Original Chop Shop, Pita Jungle, and Rula Bula. Each location will have small bites and drink specials from $7 to $10. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com. For more information or to invite friends, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
Wurst Festival Ever
We all know national food days are marketing garbage, but it might be in your interests to ignore this for one July day, National Hot Dog Day, and throw down with Short Leash Hot Dogs + Rollover Doughnuts, 110 East Roosevelt Street. Then, the cult favorite will be holding its third annual Wurst Festival Ever. There will be comics. There will be a pun competition. There will be franks and beer.
The results of the “wurst wiener” contest, which pits event goers against one another in a duel to create hypothetical hot dog toppings, will be revealed. Come hungry and bring $10 for admission. The fest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Visit the Short Leash Hot Dogs website for more information. Chris Malloy
Crossroads of the West Gun Show
As long as we have the Second Amendment, we will have gun shows. In fact, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the federal agency that oversees gun use and trafficking, estimates there
No surprise that one of the big ones will land in Phoenix on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22. After all, Arizona is a so-called constitutional-carry state, meaning most people 21 years or older can carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Trade professionals, hunters, collectors, and casual owners can check out the firearms for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road. Tickets are $16 and good for admission both days. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Buy at the door or at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show website. Deb Van Tassel
Zak’s Chocolate Tour
The closest you can get to Willy Wonka in metro Phoenix is Zak’s Chocolate. And like the crazy dude in the purple suit, Zak’s will be opening its Scottsdale location, 6990 East Shea Boulevard, to the public. Gain all the cacao wisdom you can stomach in the course of a four-hour demo on how bean-to-bar chocolate is made. The event, geared toward the serious chocolate lover, costs $95 on eventbrite.com.
You will get chocolate samples along the way. By the end, you’ll have an understanding of cacao farmers, processes like roasting and winnowing, and the joy gained from a single-origin chocolate tasting. For more information, visit the Zak’s Chocolate website. Chris Malloy
Rossini’s Cinderella
There are no magical pumpkin coaches or talking mice in Rossini’s Cinderella, but that does not mean the opera isn’t family-friendly. Watch the San Francisco Opera perform in an hourlong film adaptation of a tale of evil stepsisters, royal masquerade balls, and mistaken identity with your children at the Arizona Opera’s Second Annual Opera and Gelato Film Festival.
Put on the glass slipper for some
“Revisiting Bob Dylan”
You might say rock historian Vincent Bruno is a rolling stone. Based in Arizona and New Jersey, he’s traveled plenty of other places, sharing insights about the ’60s hottest musicians, from the Beatles to Bob Dylan. Now the Beatles scholar and storyteller is headed to the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. That’s where he’ll be giving a free talk on poet, songwriter, and performer Bob Dylan’s life, work, and legacy, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 22. “Revisiting Bob Dylan” has a little something for everyone, from casual music fans to hardcore Dylan types. Visit the Scottsdale Library website. Lynn Trimble
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona”
“Frank Lloyd Wright made a profound impact on the history of Arizona that continues to define how we build and live in the desert Southwest today,” says Stuart Graff, president
Learn more with an exhibition titled “Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona,” which you can see between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, at Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue. The free exhibit includes photographs, architectural drawings, design artifacts, and original furniture that highlights Wright’s influence in and beyond Arizona. It continues through July 29. Visit the City of Tempe website. Lynn Trimble
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!