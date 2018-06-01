The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

It's the freaking weekend, so don't waste it. Instead get down at the Release Pool Party, try your hand at making a tiny bubbles painting, or learn all about coffee with Press Coffee Roasters. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Diné Resilience

The Heard Museum is celebrating Diné resilience on Friday, June 1, with a concert by the Diné band Sihasin inside the museum and an artisan market in the south foyer of the Steele Auditorium, 2301 North Central Avenue. The event references a treaty signed at Fort Sumner in the New Mexico Territory on June 1, 1868, between the Navajo Nation and the U.S. government.

Participating artists include Lane Jensen, Rykelle Kemp, Julius Badoni, Jeremy Singer, and OXDX Clothing. The Tempe-based fashion brand highlights Native issues and the beauty of Native culture.

The free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m., when Heard museum admission is also free. Current exhibits include “Dear Listener: Works by Nicholas Galanin.” Sihasin performs at 7 p.m. Visit the Heard Museum website. Lynn Trimble

“Space Next”

Soar through the stars and learn about the future of spaceflight in “Space Next,” an upcoming show in the sparkling new Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium in Prescott. The state-of-the-art facility is an astrophile’s dream, and it just opened in October as part of the new, $22 million STEM education center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The visually spectacular “Space Next” is a free, 40-minute show. Catch it on Friday, June 1, at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m., or on Saturday, June 2, at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., or 4 p.m. Seats are limited, so be sure to make a reservation at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium website. Ray Stern

Maestro Tito Munoz. Roger Mastroianni

Rachmaninov’s Symphony No. 2

Rachmaninov’s Symphony No. 2 is symbolic of second chances. The famed Russian pianist almost gave up composing after the disastrous premiere of his first symphony in 1897, which he called “the most agonizing hour of my life,” according to the Chicago Symphony’s program notes. It took another decade, and help from a psychiatrist, before he finished the piece, which has remained popular for more than a century, was featured in the Oscar-winning movie Birdman, and will close the Phoenix Symphony’s 70th season.

Tito Munoz will conduct the performances, which begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June, 1 and Saturday, June 2. Also on the program, soloist Anne Akiko Meyers plays Adam Schoenberg’s new violin concerto.

Tickets begin at $38. Go to the Phoenix Symphony ticket site. Stuart Warner

Coffee Class

On Saturday, June 2, Press Coffee Roasters will be holding a casual coffee class at its Chandler location, 2577 West Queen Creek Road.

If you want to learn more about your favorite caffeinated beverage, this is the way to do it: by tasting four coffees that will, in their range, take you around the world. You will learn the history of each. You will learn coffee regions, coffee flavors, and how coffee is made.

The one-hour class starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $20, which seems on the steep side, but at the end of the class you will score a $10 gift card, usable at any Press location. Sign up at the Press Coffee website. Chris Malloy

EXPAND Enter Alice in Wonderland's world with Phoenix band RPM Orchestra at FilmBar. Photo: RPM Orchestra

Alice in Wonderland

Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has inspired several film adaptations, including Walt Disney’s Technicolor, musical cartoon version in 1951, and the 2010 film directed by Tim Burton. But the first film version was released in 1915, on multiple film reels. You can see the early film take on Alice at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. It’s a dark, silent 52-minute fantasy film called Alice in Wonderland. Tickets are $12.

RPM Orchestra, a Phoenix-based quartet that plays proto-industrial Americana music, will perform its original score for the film that night seated near the screen. It’s one of 12 film scores written by RPM Orchestra. The instrument lineup includes banjo, flute, percussion, and shortwave radio. “We want to capture the mood of the film and draw people into it,” says RPM founder Pete Petrisko. “It’s a surreal, dreamy film score.” Visit the FilmBar website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND DJ Carnage will preside at the weekly Release Pool Party at Talking Stick Resort. Courtesy of Paradigm Agency

Release Pool Party

Summer in the Valley means pool parties and lots of ’em. And many of these swim soirees boast a mix of DJs, dance music, and drinks. Take the weekly Release Pool Party at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale, for instance. The afternoon-long affair typically features hundreds of patrons in bikinis and bathing suits partying both in and out of the resort’s pool, while superstar mixmasters lay down beats aplenty.

That will certainly be the scene at the latest edition of Release on Saturday, June 2, which will include a spin session from DJ Carnage. Food and drinks will be served at the pool area’s two bars. Cabana and daybed rentals are also available. The 21-and-over party runs from noon until 6 p.m. Admission is $20. See the Release website. Benjamin Leatherman

Try your hand (and breath) at making bubble paintings with Ryan Carey. Ryan Carey

Tiny Bubbles Painting Workshop

Artist Ryan Carry creates abstract compositions using thinned oil paint and air exhaled from his lungs. He’ll be sharing his technique during a free Tiny Bubbles Painting workshop at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. The all-ages event runs from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2.

It’s a chance to make your own art by placing paper over cups filled with paint, soap, and water, Carey says. The paint bubbles over, creating unexpected patterns. While you’re there, explore the new “Draw” exhibit, which runs through Saturday, September 1. Visit the Tempe Center for the Arts website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Up your arthouse film IQ with The Virgin Spring at FilmBar. FilmBar

The Virgin Spring

Film buffs are celebrating the centennial of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s birth. For FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, that includes screening The Virgin Spring, a 1960 tale of rape and revenge set in medieval Sweden. It’s happening at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. Tickets are $9.95.

The film is part of a monthly series coordinated by Alex Harman. “Each month, I try to choose an art-house film from different important filmmakers from all over the world,” Harman says. “The goal is to bring some of these culturally important films to an audience who have never seen them.” Visit the FilmBar website. Lynn Trimble

Grease

Seeing Grease is a rite of passage for any culturally obsessed teenager who dreams of finding romance at the high school dance. It celebrates the innocence of adolescence with catchy songs that are always a little dirtier than you remember. This is why the musical retains its strong popularity 40 years later. Now is your chance to relive your childhood and sing “Greased Lightning,” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” along with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John while they dance on the big screen.

To paraphrase “Summer Nights,” tell me more at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chandler, 4955 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler. Admission is $11.32. For more information, visit Alamo Drafthouse Cinema website. Jason Keil

Arizona Diamondbacks v. Miami Marlins

Major League Baseball — from Hall of Famer Chief Bender to World Series champ Jacoby Ellsbury — and Arizona both have a rich history with American Indians, a tradition that the Arizona Diamondbacks will honor on Sunday, June, 3, before their 1:10 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins.

Native American Recognition Day will include drum groups, dancers, vocalists, etc. The event is sponsored by Gila River Casinos. Tickets begin at $16. Visit the Diamondbacks website. Stuart Warner

Danny Dash Andrews

We lost Michael Jackson nine years ago in June. An entire generation has never seen the King of Pop perform live, but celebrity impersonator Danny Dash Andrews has been energetically moonwalking across stages around North America keeping the singer’s legacy alive. His performances of “Smooth Criminal” and “Billie Jean” frequently go viral online thanks to Andrews’ attention to detail in the choreography and wardrobe of one of the greatest performers ever.

Thriller time begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street. Tickets are $20 to $50. For more information, visit the Pressroom website. Jason Keil

The Rubin Report Live — A Night of Stand Up and Sit Down

Comedian and podcaster Dave Rubin had Twitter down years ago. His finely honed skill of blasting out hilarious, limited character barbs earned him an L.A. Weekly nomination for a Funniest Twitter award in 2013. At this in-person edition of his YouTube show, The Rubin Report Live — A Night of Stand Up and Sit Down, you’ll get a dose of why the verbose host has earned more than 150 million views eschewing political correctness, and tackling uncomfortable issues. He speaks his truth at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 3 at Tempe Improv, 930 East University Drive.

Admission is $20 for ages 18 and older; a two-drink minimum required. A $75 VIP ticket includes a meet-and-greet. Call 480-921-9877 or visit the Tempe Improv website. Amy Young