The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Need plans this weekend? Try getting nerdy at science with a twist, watch the classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, or celebrate Juneteenth. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Without 2001: A Space Odyssey, you wouldn’t have some of the biggest sci-fi movies of all time. It’s considered one of the greatest films ever made, and if you’ve ever seen it you know why. Now for a select time only, you can see the epic film in 70mm format at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, with four screenings starting at noon on Friday, June 15, and additional screenings through Thursday, June 21. This movie was made to be seen on a big screen, and with 70mm, it’s practically begging you to spend the $10.50 ($8 for matinee ) to watch it.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Stanley Kubrick’s most-famous films with your friends or family. For movie and ticket information, visit the Harkins website, and watch out for monoliths. Dillon Rosenblatt

Hempcon Business Expo

Earning a living off cannabis — legally — isn’t just a pipe dream in Arizona, a state with one of the largest medical-marijuana programs in the nation. The Hempcon Business Expo promises to hook you up with many potential opportunities. Entrepreneurs and professionals from various fields will talk about their experience, and give ideas for budding business people.

Speakers include Aari Ruben, a manager at Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center, and Emily Scarbrough of Empress Extracts. Even noncommercial types should enjoy the dozens of vendor booths, featuring info and products on dispensaries, doctor services, advertising, CBD, PR, software, extraction machines, clothing, and a lot more. Tickets are $20. No kids allowed. The expo runs Friday, June 15, through Sunday, June 17, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street. Visit the Hempcon website for more details. Ray Stern

Blend cocktails with lasers at Arizona Science Center. Arizona Science Center

Science Is a Beach

Ready to laser focus on something other than nasty politics or your tedious to-do list? Head to Arizona Science Center, 600 East Washington Street, for the latest Science With A Twist shindig for the 21-and-over set, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 15. The theme is Science Is a Beach, which means you’ll get to hula-hoop, limbo, and try your hand at pineapple and coconut bowling.

There’s even speed dating with a beach twist, with a little help from Scottsdale’s own Juan Pablo Galavis, a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor. Cocktail offerings (cash bar) include Mermaid Mule, Tequila Sunrise, and Sex on the Beach. Or you can buy beer, wine, sodas, and light eats. Other activities include a laser show with beachy pop tunes, and the film Oceans: Our Blue Planet in 3-D. It’s $12, or free for members. Visit the Arizona Science Center website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND A couple at last year's Juneteenth celebration. Benjamin Leatherman

Juneteenth Celebration

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands of enslaved people in Texas received word that they were finally free. Nicknamed Juneteenth, the anniversary of the date is now an official state holiday in Arizona, and is recognized throughout the country as a celebration of freedom.

Phoenix’s Juneteenth celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at Eastlake Park, which served as a gathering spot for the African-American community during the days of segregation. The free festival features music, dancing, children’s activities, and vendors selling food and crafts. For more information, visit the Juneteenth website. Antonia Farzan

EXPAND Be the very best, like no one ever was. Benjamin Leatherman

Pokémon Go Community Day

Pokémon Go players of the Valley, better start charging your phones. You’ll also want to make room in your Pokédex and start hoarding raspberries, great balls, and ultra balls. That’s because the latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens this weekend and you’ll wanna be prepared.

For those of you who aren’t PoGo die-hards, here’s the deal: Community Days are monthly in-game events allowing players of the popular mobile game the chance to catch ungodly amounts of one particular Pokemon during a three-hour window. This month’s event happens on Saturday, June 16, with Larvitar as the featured creature.

While Larvitars will spawn like mad throughout Arizona, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like local parks and malls. As such, Community Day events will take place at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 West Rio Salado Parkway, and Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe.

Be the very best (like no one ever was) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. See Pokémon Go Live website for more info. Benjamin Leatherman

Celebrate Pride. Courtesy of WME

Annual PRIDE Night

LGBT Pride Month in June is a time to show pride in your community or lend your support as an ally in different spaces, including sports arenas. The Phoenix Mercury’s Annual PRIDE Night on Saturday, June 16, will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity with rainbow-colored fan placards, information on local LGBT organizations, themed mascot and hip-hop squad looks, and a video speaking to the importance of LGBT pride.

The halftime show will include a Q&A with Adam Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. male figure skater at the Winter Olympic Games. A postgame courtyard party will have drag queen bingo, Mercury swag giveaways, and DJ music. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets start at $11. For more information, call 602-252-9622 or go to the Mercury website. Laura Latzko

Check out these hot rods. Diana Lustig

Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show

Your daily ride might get you to and from, but is it cool? Unsure? Head to the Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show hosted by the folks at In the Streets Magazine to see what 500 truly impressive, hip vehicles look like. With the tops popped to reveal sleek innards, these cars and trucks are polished to perfection. Pin-striped, too. Live bands and DJs will provide an energetic vibe all day as you stroll and ogle the machinery.

Retro styles aren’t just for the cars; a contest will select a winner in the Miss Custom AZ Pinup Contest. The hep happening goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $20, free for kids 12 and younger. Visit the Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show website. Amy Young

EXPAND Heat things up. Courtesy of Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival

The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival will be filled with activities to help beat the heat — or to revel in it. Bring your bathing suit and enjoy unlimited trips down the world’s tallest inflatable water slide, or test your mettle at the jalapeño eating contest. Runners will compete at the Scottsdale Beat The Heat race, and cool down at the Arizona Ales and Cocktails Festival.

Bring some water beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road. Tickets are $5 to $10 with free admission for children 12 and under. For more information, visit the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival website. Jason Keil

Beginners welcome. Courtesy of The Nash

Sunday Night Jam Sessions

Jazz great Artie Shaw once criticized Glenn Miller’s band for being too precise: “His band never made a mistake. And if you never make a mistake, you’re not trying.” In other words, if you play jazz, don’t be afraid to try.

The Nash, at 110 East Roosevelt Street, provides an opportunity for pros and amateurs to make some mistakes and some pretty good music during its Sunday night jam sessions. Instruments are provided. Singers are welcome. So is anyone who just wants to listen. Pianist Pam Morita will lead the jamming on Sunday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Nash website. Stuart Warner

Labyrinth by Linda Okumura, an installation of stainless steel wire mesh and acrylic paint. Courtesy of the Hall Foundation

“Lydia Okumura: Situations”

You can see “Lydia Okumura: Situations,” the first solo museum exhibition to feature the artist’s installations and works on paper, in addition to her indoor and outdoor sculptures, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale.

The artist works with unconventional materials, including string and wire mesh, in addition to glass and paint. Now based in the U.S., Okumura was raised in Brazil by a family of Japanese immigrants, so her work spans several cultures. It also bends distinctions between 2-D and 3-D objects. Exhibit hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. Museum admission is $10. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

Drum up some family fun. Courtesy of MIM

Family Drumming Workshop

The family that drums together, stays together. While that might not be totally true, this Family Drumming Workshop is a great chance to generate some rhythms with your crew. Gather with those who you call family and let your fingers do the talking. Palms and wrists, too.