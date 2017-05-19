7 Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend
Experience Polynesia at MIM.
Courtesy of Musical Instrument Museum
No plans this weekend? Have no fear, Phoenix. From an animalistic dance to a feminist perspective on how the West was won, we have your guide to keep you entertained all weekend long. For more things to do, see our curated calendar of events.
Experience Polynesia
It’s not the same as staring into clear blue waters while letting your feet sink into the sand, but a trip to north Phoenix for Experience Polynesia does get you immersed in
This annual celebration of Pacific island culture features performances of dance and music, including guitar and ukulele playing by Patrick Ki. Take a ukulele lesson and learn how to play traditional sounds. Get crafty and decorate your own slit drum to take home. The museum’s café offers Polynesian fare. It’s all a pretty good way of pretending you’re not in the desert from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard. Admission is $10 to $20 for adults, and free for kids 3 and younger. Call 480-478-6000 or visit the Musical Instrument
Faith Christiansen Smeets
“Facing West: The Feminine Perspective of the Frontier”
There’s no shortage of artworks by men exploring Wild West themes. But how often have you seen women tackle similar subject matter? That’s just what Phoenix artist Faith Christiansen Smeets
The free opening reception for “Facing West” happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Megaphone PHX. It’s a studio and gallery space operated by artist Andy Brown, which is located at 4700 North Central Avenue. Smeets will be showing abstract works inspired by the “hope, tragedy, and triumph” of women who traveled westward during the mid-19th century. Visit the Faith Christiansen Smeets website. Lynn Trimble
The young lovers of unexpected, before it hits the fan.
Shelby Maticic
John Perovich’s unexpected
So many literary traditions have given us the star-crossed lovers — a couple whose love is as epic as it will later become fucked up. Greek mythology is no different, and all you can hope for is that after you’ve angered the gods, and your innocence, hubris, or inept bad luck has separated you from bae, you’ll become constellations in the sky.
Brelby Theatre Company throws Cupid, Psyche, Pyramus, Thisbe, Orpheus, and Eurydice into a fresh plot in John Perovich’s unexpected. Three of the characters are now sisters whose mom would rather they stay at home unwounded than step into the world of love. Then a ship lands, as they do.
The play’s directed by venerable theater artist Gerald Thomson and continues through Saturday, June 10. Showtime on Saturday, May 20, is 7:30 p.m. at 7154 North 58th Drive in Glendale. Tickets are $17 to $25 at the Brelby website or 623-282-2781. Julie Peterson
Arizona Rattlers take on the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles this Saturday.
Matt Hinshaw Photography/Arizona Rattlers
Arizona Rattlers v. Salt Lake Screaming Eagles
When the Arizona Rattlers made the leap from the Arena Football League
Scorpius Dance Theatre’s show ANIMAL highlights the movements of animals through dance.
Rose Torres
ANIMAL
Scorpius Dance Theatre’s newest show, ANIMAL, explores the interactions between beasts and humans — and the behavior and physicality of domestic and wild animals through nine dance pieces. The show also explores the connection between pets and their owners through a series of funny interludes and a short film. Inspired by artistic director Lisa Starry’s love of animals, the show is upbeat in tone but also delves into the experiences of caged animals through a multidisciplinary piece combining dance and film at Phoenix Theatre. A visual art display in the lobby will feature animal-inspired artwork by Metropolitan Arts Institute students, and a portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at 100 East McDowell Road. Tickets are $25 and up. For more information, call 602-254-2151 or see the
Treat yo' self.
The R2 Studio
Bubbles and Beats Yoga Brunch
You don’t have to be a Parks and Rec fan to treat yo’ self in 2017. That’s
Arizona Historical Society/Winnie Ruth Judd Collection
History Underground: Obscure Anecdotes
If you love finding lesser-known details from Arizona’s
Judd became known as the Trunk Murderess and the Blonde Butcher after she was caught hauling two dead bodies (one dismembered) in her luggage on a train to Los Angeles. She was arrested, tried, and convicted, but her story didn’t end there. Phoenix history buff Marshall Shore will share the scoop on the so-called
