Porter Barn Wood Is Opening a Showroom and Workshop in Downtown Phoenix

EXPAND See the new showroom and workshop at the Porter Barn Wood Grand Opening and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, November 5. Jesse Fitton Smith

No need to knock on wood, Phoenix. Porter Barn Wood is doing just fine. So well, in fact, that on November 5, the family-owned reclaimed barn wood and lumber purveyor will open a showroom and workshop.

Since 2011, Porter Barn Wood has offered wood siding, beams, floorboards, and more in a variety of “sizes, shapes, and species” in a lot on the east side of Seventh Street just north of Buckeye Road. Soon, the showroom and woodworking shop will offer an extended selection of wood, showroom spaces, and DIY supplies in a new structure made from reclaimed brick, of course.

The grand opening will include demonstrations of blacksmithing and woodworking techniques from the Porter Iron Works and Porter Barn Wood crews and a bluegrass festival featuring Sierra Hull, Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, and the appropriately named James Reams & the Barn Stormers. Attendees should bring their own chairs, and also expect shopping in the Cabin Store and showroom, as well as on-site food trucks for lunch, dinner, and quick bites.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Admission is free. For further details, call 602-738-1456 or visit the Porter Barn Wood website and Facebook event.

