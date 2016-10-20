menu

Porter Barn Wood Is Opening a Showroom and Workshop in Downtown Phoenix

Inside Sidewalk Surfer, Arizona's Longest-Running Skateboard Shop


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Porter Barn Wood Is Opening a Showroom and Workshop in Downtown Phoenix

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Cusimano
See the new showroom and workshop at the Porter Barn Wood Grand Opening and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, November 5.EXPAND
See the new showroom and workshop at the Porter Barn Wood Grand Opening and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, November 5.
Jesse Fitton Smith
A A

No need to knock on wood, Phoenix. Porter Barn Wood is doing just fine. So well, in fact, that on November 5, the family-owned reclaimed barn wood and lumber purveyor will open a showroom and workshop. 

Related Stories

Since 2011, Porter Barn Wood has offered wood siding, beams, floorboards, and more in a variety of “sizes, shapes, and species” in a lot on the east side of Seventh Street just north of Buckeye Road. Soon, the showroom and woodworking shop will offer an extended selection of wood, showroom spaces, and DIY supplies in a new structure made from reclaimed brick, of course.

The grand opening will include demonstrations of blacksmithing and woodworking techniques from the Porter Iron Works and Porter Barn Wood crews and a bluegrass festival featuring Sierra Hull, Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, and the appropriately named James Reams & the Barn Stormers. Attendees should bring their own chairs, and also expect shopping in the Cabin Store and showroom, as well as on-site food trucks for lunch, dinner, and quick bites.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Admission is free. For further details, call 602-738-1456 or visit the Porter Barn Wood website and Facebook event.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >