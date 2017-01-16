menu

Psst, Here's When Hamilton Is Coming to ASU Gammage in Tempe

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Chris De'Sean Lee and the Hamilton Chicago company.EXPAND
Chris De'Sean Lee and the Hamilton Chicago company.
Joan Marcus
A A

When news broke that the Broadway smash Hamilton would come to ASU Gammage Auditorium in Tempe as part of the theater's 2017-18 season, details were scant.

The show's famed lyrics "just you wait, just you wait" became a mantra of sorts for fans eager to snap up tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda's perennially sold-out musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

And after nearly a year of anticipation, Gammage officials released details on Sunday, January 15, about the touring production. (Which, hate to break it to you, won't feature Miranda in the lead role.)

Hamilton makes its Tempe debut with a run of 32 shows from January 30 to February 25, 2018. The four-week run will also mark the first presentation of the historical musical on a college campus.

While an on-sale date for tickets has yet to be announced, Gammage's announcement reiterated that the best way to ensure that theater-goers secure tickets to see Hamilton is by purchasing or renewing a season subscription for the 2017-18 season. New subscriptions go on sale Monday, May 15, 2017.

“It’s such an honor to bring this show to Arizona,” Gammage executive director Colleen Jennings-Roggensack says, adding, "We are truly excited for something special.”

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the culture editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.
