Remembering Designer and ASU Alumna Kate Spade

Designer Kate Spade with several of her designs in 2004.

Our youngest daughter called from Brooklyn today, saddened to hear that Kate Spade died of an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment only hours before. Lizabeth had just pulled the Kate Spade wallet I gave her last Christmas from her purse, getting ready to buy tickets for Angels in America on Broadway.

Like so many others who’ve enjoyed Spade’s fashion accessories and other designs through the years, we were shocked to learn that Spade died the morning of Tuesday, June 5. She was just 55 years old, and beloved by many for her handbags and other pieces featuring clean, modern lines and vibrant colors.

Odds are, you’ll spot Spade’s designs every time you stroll through the fashion accessories at your favorite high-end department store. I lingered long over a black Kate Spade handbag just a few days ago, loving the whimsical, minimalistic cat face she put there. I stumbled on colorful, floral laptop cases too – but found it impossible to choose a favorite design.