Remembering Mesa Artist Andy Chorkey

Mesa artist Andrew Domingo Chorkey, who went by Andy, died in Scottsdale on January 9, 2018. He was 54.
Chorkey died after contracting a bacterial infection, which was complicated by Type 2 diabetes, according to his son, Chris Chorkey.
Chorkey was a versatile artist who created primarily acrylic paintings on canvas. Often, they reflected his own life experience.
"Artwork was his lens for interacting with the world,” Chris Chorkey says of his late father.
The artist’s work was recently exhibited at Mesa's Millet House, a small gallery where Chorkey often volunteered and previously served on the board of directors.
He also volunteered in various school, church, and community settings, according to emails Phoenix New Times received from several friends and fellow artists following Chorkey's death.
“His creativity, generosity, and sense of humor shown through in everything he painted,” Sandra Sutton Andrews shared in a Tuesday, January 16, email to Millet House artists and supporters.
Andrews heads the gallery, which comprises part of a home located just a short distance from Mesa Arts Center in the suburb's downtown area.
She credits Chorkey with helping to transform Millet House into a working gallery. The venue also has an outdoor area, where artists sometimes show sculptures or installation pieces.
“He was one of a group of professional artists that set up the protocols, document templates, and timelines that have brought Millet House up to the level of a professional gallery,” Andrews also wrote of Chorkey.
Andrews hopes to hold a memorial for Chorkey at Millet House, although no details were available as of this writing.
Chris Chorkey is working on an online memorial. “I’m trying to get pictures of all his artwork and document as much as humanly possible,” he says.
“My father would say his legacy is his artwork.”
Update: Local Music & Art Co-op is holding a candlelight vigil for Andy Chorkey at Time Out Lounge in Tempe on Friday, January 19, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.
