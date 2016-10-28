Roosevelt Growhouse and GROWop Boutique Are Closing; Here's Why

EXPAND Roosevelt Growhouse and GROWop Boutique in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Both Roosevelt Growhouse and GROWop Boutique will close up shop in downtown Phoenix after Monday, October 31, according to an announcement from owners Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn.

Located on Sixth Street just south of Roosevelt Row, the urban farm and cooperative retail boutique have to shutter because the property they share was purchased by the Desert Viking real estate development firm.

Barrett founded Roosevelt Growhouse with fellow artist Kelly Placke in 2008. Barrett and Hahn co-own GROWop Boutique. Both Growhouse and GROWop are staples of Roosevelt Row, which has been recognized as one of the country’s best arts districts.

And those accolades have drawn developers to the area, where changes have happened swiftly in recent months.

The Growhouse/GROWop bungalow property will be part of Desert Viking's The Blocks of Roosevelt Row project, which includes both new development and adaptive reuse of several existing buildings on Fifth and Sixth streets south of Roosevelt.

EXPAND Recent plantings at Roosevelt Growhouse. Lynn Trimble

Three bungalows built during the early 1900s, including the one housing GROWop, will be expanded and renovated, as part of The Blocks project. Desert Viking says it plans to "preserve their character and charm while accommodating new restaurant concepts."

A fourth bungalow housed the downtown Phoenix location for Tempe-based Think! Graphic and Printing, but that’s slated for demolition due to damage caused by an August 24 fire.

Desert Viking has displaced three galleries formerly located in the Flowers Beer & Wine building on the corner of Roosevelt and Fifth streets, so it can refurbish and renovate that site. Flowers Beer & Wine plans to stay during building improvements, but will relocate to the east side from the west wide of the building.

Behind the Flowers building, Desert Viking is adding a three-story building with space for offices, art galleries, and shops. Barrett says the developers have suggested they relocate the GROWop to that building once it’s ready next fall.

EXPAND Mural on the west-facing wall at Roosevelt GROWop. Lynn Trimble

But that would mean letting go of the urban farm component of what they do, which is something they’d prefer to continue.

At this point, Barrett says, they’re considering a range of options, including looking for a new space that would work for both GROWop and the Growhouse. In the meantime, they'll host a half-off sale at GROWop through Sunday, October 30.

“We’d prefer to stay in Roosevelt Row,” Barrett says. But they’re open to exploring other areas if a good fit can’t be found.

EXPAND Southern face of GROWop Boutique and Roosevelt Growhouse. Lynn Trimble

Of course, they could decide to focus on their new joint venture.

In June, Hahn and Barrett opened Phoenix General, a boutique specializing in modern-inspired fashion and décor that New Times recently named the best new boutique in the Valley. It’s located in The Colony, a mixed-use development a few miles north of Roosevelt Row in Midtown.

Desert Viking has yet to announce specific plans for the Roosevelt Growhouse and GROWop Boutique space.

