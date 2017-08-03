Roscoes on 7th Has Closed. Here's What's Opening in its Place

EXPAND The Roscoes Bar & Grill sign was still up on Tuesday, August 1. Lynn Trimble

Central Phoenix bar Roscoes On 7th has closed. The gay sports bar shuttered on Wednesday, July 26, according to a Facebook announcement from Roberto Ramos.

"I am saddened to announce that Roscoes on Seventh will be closing its doors at the end of the day today, July 26th," Ramos wrote, in part. "Roscoes has been a proud part of the community for the past 20-plus years. Please be looking for any new announcements in the near future as to plans for the bar."

Roscoes had been a Valley staple. In 2000, it won New Times’ Best of Phoenix award for best sports bar for being “the perfect postmodern cultural hybrid: a sports bar where macho beer guzzlers talk about guys."