Roscoes on 7th Has Closed. Here's What's Opening in its Place

The Story Behind Jetsonorama's New Mural in Roosevelt Row


Roscoes on 7th Has Closed. Here's What's Opening in its Place

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
The Roscoes Bar & Grill sign was still up on Tuesday, August 1.
The Roscoes Bar & Grill sign was still up on Tuesday, August 1.
Lynn Trimble
Central Phoenix bar Roscoes On 7th has closed. The gay sports bar shuttered on Wednesday, July 26, according to a Facebook announcement from Roberto Ramos.

"I am saddened to announce that Roscoes on Seventh will be closing its doors at the end of the day today, July 26th," Ramos wrote, in part. "Roscoes has been a proud part of the community for the past 20-plus years. Please be looking for any new announcements in the near future as to plans for the bar."

Roscoes had been a Valley staple. In 2000, it won New Times’ Best of Phoenix award for best sports bar for being “the perfect postmodern cultural hybrid: a sports bar where macho beer guzzlers talk about guys."

New Times reached out to Ramos, but he did not respond to requests for comment. No reason for the closure was noted on Roscoes' website or Facebook page.

The Roscoes on 7th building just a few days after its sudden closure.
The Roscoes on 7th building just a few days after its sudden closure.
Lynn Trimble

However, New Times has learned that the location will remain a sports bar — and get a new name.

"We're going to open another sports bar here, but it's going to be mainstream," says Jason Alt. He's the president of Roscoes, Inc. The company's CEO, Robert Scimeca, owns the building.

"We're doing renovations now so we can reopen in a few weeks or a month," Alt told New Times on Tuesday, August 1. Both men confirmed that the bar would be rebranded, and have a new name, although they've yet to reveal details.

"We'll announce our plans in another week or so," Scimeca says.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

