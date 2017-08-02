Sam Shepard and the Opposite of Escapism

“The thing Sam Shepard did so well was to keep us thinking,” Richard Warren says. Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

When I read that Sam Shepard died, I called my friend Richard Warren. I knew that Richard, a playwright himself and a deep thinker, would understand why I wanted to talk about how the loss of Shepard’s peculiar genius mattered.

First, perhaps to comfort ourselves about his death, we ran through Shepard’s many accomplishments: His 44 published plays, including True West, Fool for Love, and Buried Child, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1979. His movie roles, including an Oscar-nominated turn in Philip Kaufman’s The Right Stuff in 1983. His stint as an early '60s folkie, performing with the psych-folk band The Holy Modal Rounders onstage and on vinyl.

Richard and I agreed about how it’s too easy to canonize our favorites — writers or actors or singers whose work stood apart, or moved us in some particular way. “But Shepard was like us,” Richard said about Shepard, who died last week at age 73 from complications of ALS. “We related to him because he insisted on realness in order to get his stories and his characters across. There was this honesty without pretense or posturing.”