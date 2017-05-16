Amy Nesbitt Named Director at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Amy Nesbitt will join Scottsdale Arts as Director of Performing Arts in August. Myra Klarman

Amy Nesbitt has been named director of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, according to a May 16 announcement from Scottsdale Arts. Nesbitt will begin her new position in August.

Formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council, Scottsdale Arts is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 that oversees Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and Scottsdale Public Art.

Nesbitt will lead the programming team at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and curate its offerings in music, dance, theater, comedy, film, and family events. Nesbitt is assuming the programming duties of the Center’s former director, Ally Haynes-Hamblen, who was named director of cultural affairs for the City of Las Vegas earlier this year.