Scottsdale Fashion Week Is Back — And Putting Quality Over Quantity

EXPAND Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Paris Hilton, and other notables have worn the work of British fashion icon Zandra Rhodes. See her new looks at SFW on Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale car showroom. Hayne Palmer Courtesy of San Diego Tribune

Scottsdale Fashion Week has returned with alterations.

The 2017 edition of the event will feature fewer designers, more events, and an extra day. This marks the second annual event since the fashion showcase took a six-year hiatus.

Held at various Scottsdale venues from Thursday, March 2, through Tuesday, March 7, the event will feature work from 12 designers. That's six less than last year. And the schedule has three new events: Splash Into Beauty, Hair Wars Showcase, and a VIP Party.

The adjustments were made to narrow in on the show’s focus, event organizer Jamie LeVine says.

“We learned a lot last year in terms of how many shows we had,” LeVine says, adding that organizers felt spread thin in 2016. “It’s really not about quantity, but about quality. We feel like we have a solid lineup for this year, and it’s going to be awesome.”

Opening night kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, with the latest designs of “Princess of Punk” British fashion icon Zandra Rhodes at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale showroom.

“She has so much history in the fashion world,” LeVine says. “We’re excited to have her come in and show her bright color pieces as we get into spring.”

Rhodes will appear again on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. alongside designer Laurel DeWitt and makeup artist Michael Franco. They will discuss their experiences in the fashion world during the Designer Brunch at Dakota.

“It’s an intimate gathering for people who are really interested in learning about the fashion industry,” LeVine says. “Last year, it was very real and unscripted and raw. People can ask any questions that they want.”

Summer swim looks, like these from designer Versakini, will be featured at SFW. His work will walk the runway at Fashion-A-Ball on March 3 on W Scottsdale's WET Pool Deck at 8 p.m. Courtesy Versakini

Festivities will continue with Splash Into Beauty at noon on Friday. The free event will offer mini-makeovers, blowouts, lash extensions, and other beauty sampling and shopping with local and national brands at the W Scottsdale.

A VIP Party will start at 8 p.m. on Friday at the W. It will mark the official launch for Major League Baseball player Russ Ortiz’s new golf apparel line, 2GG.

Some of last year's popular offerings will return — but with a twist.

One such event is Fashion-a-Ball, an active and swimwear runway show at the W Scottsdale at 8 p.m. on Friday. It will feature looks from Amy Inc., GoldSheep Clothing, Macy’s, Russ Ortiz, SIX:02, Versakini, and Yandy.

Attention to detail and gorgeous design are the hallmarks of SWF featured Designer, George Styler Fashion. See his work live on the runway at Scottsdale Fashion Week's Metal + Mirrors Runway Show at Livewire on March 4. Courtesy George Styler

This year's contemporary and ready-to-wear fashion show is called Metal + Mirrors. Seven looks will be included during the Saturday, March 4, event. Expect designs from local Becki Coakley and her modern-chic shoes, the goddess-worthy metallic accessories of Laurel DeWitt, and the ethno -styles of Serbian designer George Styler. Grammys, Golden Globes, and Emmys deejay Allie Teilz will mix the soundtrack as models walk the runway with her line of “suits with rock and roll swagger." Metal + Mirrors takes place at 8 p.m. at Livewire.

On Sunday, March 5, Hair Wars returns. Though the hair styling showcase isn't new, it is new to Scottsdale Fashion Week. Starting at 5 p.m., Arizona hair salons including Pretty Salon, Dollfaced Eyelashes, Vidogi Salon, and Luis Solis will fill the runway with out-of-this-world hair styles.

EXPAND "Hide Away", "Sit Still Look Pretty," and "Don’t Let Me Down" singer DAYA will perform at SFW on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Livewire. Nathan Johnson

Two parties with pop stars will wrap up Scottsdale Fashion Week: Bebe Rexha, known for "In the Name of Love," will perform on Monday, March 6, and Grammy-nominated DAYA, known for "Hide Away," "Sit Still Look Pretty," and "Don’t Let Me Down," will perform on Tuesday, March 7. Each show starts at 7 p.m. at Livewire.

Scottsdale Fashion Week runs from March 2 through 7 and takes place at various locations, including W Scottsdale, Livewire, Dakota, and Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. Ticket prices vary, and some events are free. Some events are 21-and-over.. For complete details and a full schedule, see Scottsdale Fashion Week's website.

