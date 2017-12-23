Sean Patrick Flanery Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2018

The Phoenix Comicon guest announcements just keep on coming – and the latest one oughta please fans of cult flim The Boondock Saints.

Actor Sean Patrick Flanery, who starred as gun-toting, wise-cracking Irish vigilante Connor MacManus in the ultra-violent and ultra-profane flick, will be a special guest of Phoenix Comicon 2018.

And, if you’ll allow us to paraphrase the character, we gotta ask, are you ready for this ish, geeks?