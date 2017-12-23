Sean Patrick Flanery Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2018

The Phoenix Comicon guest announcements just keep on coming – and the latest one oughta please fans of cult flim The Boondock Saints.
Actor Sean Patrick Flanery, who starred as gun-toting, wise-cracking Irish vigilante Connor MacManus in the ultra-violent and ultra-profane flick, will be a special guest of Phoenix Comicon 2018.
And, if you’ll allow us to paraphrase the character, we gotta ask, are you ready for this ish, geeks?
Phoenix Comicon’s organizers broke the news Flanery’s appearance on Thursday, December 21. It’s just the latest in a series of guest announcements they’ve unleashed over the last month or so.
In the past week alone, actor Tim Curry, geek icon Wil Wheaton, his wife (and popular children’s author) Anne Wheaton, and comic creators James Tynion and Marguerite Bennett were all added to the Comicon's busy roster of guests.
Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, William Shatner, and Ming Na Wen were also previously announced as special guests of the four-day event, which runs from Thursday, May 24, to Sunday, May 27, at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The Boondock Saints isn’t Flanery’s only claim to fame.
Granted, the 1999 film and it’s 2009 sequel (both of which also featured The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Flanery’s onscreen brother, Murphy MacManus) are both still watched by a lot of people these days. But Flaney has been in a number of other projects, both geeky and otherwise, over the last 30 years.
He’s familiar to the nerd crowd for playing the title role in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles on television in the early ‘90s (where he rubbed shoulders with fictionalized versions of Pancho Villa and Teddy Roosevelt).
His resume is also filled with recurring roles on Stephen King's Dead Zone and Dexter, as well as guest starring gigs on Stargate SG-1 and The Outer Limits.
Flanery’s also a novelist, having written the coming-of-age tome Jane Two in 2016.
We’re willing to bet, however, that most of the questions that Flanery will deal with at Phoenix Comicon 2018 will be about The Boondock Saints, be it during his Q&A panel or at his autograph table.
By the way, a third film in the series is reportedly in the works, in case you needed something to talk to him about at Comicon.
Tickets for Phoenix Comicon are on sale now. Daily admission is currently $20 to $45 and a full event pass is $80.
