An Unrestored Print of 2001: A Space Odyssey to Screen at Harkins Tempe Marketplace

Keir Dullea, the actor who played astronaut David Bowman, the biggest human role in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey , attended the showing in May at Cannes, where it screened 50 years after its release.

More than 50 years ago, in April 1968, Stanley Kubrick's magnum opus was released in theaters to confound audiences everywhere. Now, theater-goers will get to experience 2001: A Space Odyssey in the same way as those very first crowds. Under director Christopher Nolan's supervision, Kubrick's film has been effectively unrestored, meaning an analog 70-millimeter print was made from 2001's original negative. The new print, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, opens at Harkins Tempe Marketplace on Friday, June 15 for a week-long engagement.

Before the unrestoration, the last version of 2001 was Warner Bros.' 1080p, HD Blu-Ray release from 2007. That copy is crystal clear, with sterile whites and cooler hues, and "corrected" images to fix the wear-and-tear associated with film . There are no digital bandages in the unrestored version. There was no interpretation in creating the new print, either — the preserved reels that have turned into the unrestoration were made according to Kubrick's notes.



There's a current cinematic obsession with high-definition images, but it's disingenuous to pass off a filmic relic as a pristine copy, unmarred due to digitization. In fact, digital cinematography barely existed in Kubrick's lifetime. Although not the first film to be shot with entirely digital cameras, George Lucas' Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, is often perceived as a landmark — and controversial — film of the early day of the digital revolution. Kubrick died in March 1999, three years before Attack of the Clones' release.