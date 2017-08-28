Space 55 Theatre Is Looking for a New Home — Here's Why

EXPAND The Space 55 theater ensemble's current location, which was recently sold. Lynn Trimble

Space 55 Theatre, a staple of the Valley's alternative theater scene, is looking for a new home. The downtown Phoenix company announced the news on its Facebook page on Friday, August 25.

"The building we're in was sold," says Duane Daniels, artistic director for the ensemble-style theater. The building is located on the northwest corner of Seventh and Pierce streets.

The building's new owner has not been announced, but Daniels suspects it could be the University of Arizona. The U of A College of Medicine is part of the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, a multi-organization initiative to make downtown Phoenix a bioscience hub. Most of that campus is situated between Fourth and Seventh streets, from Garfield to Monroe streets.