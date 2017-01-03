Start 2017 Right With These 5 Art Shows

Collage by Richard Turner (left: image from gastricsurgeon.com; right: photo by Adam Nocek). Courtesy of ASU Art Museum

Plenty of people are thrilled that the year 2016 has finally passed. Between the deaths of beloved pop culture icons and the dearth of civilized political discourse, last year felt downright brutal. And while the year ahead may not bring unyielding sunshine and roses, we feel reassured knowing artists have some exciting things in store for 2017. Here's a look at five exhibitions that can help you get 2017 off to a sweet start.

“Time/Shores”

ASU Art Museum Project Space at Combine Studios

January 6 to 28

This multimedia installation features sculpture, video, and interactive audio components created by artists exploring the intersections of geological and human histories in the Southwest desert. It’s being presented by the Laboratory for Critical Technics at ASU, a transdisciplinary lab that addresses issues at the heart of living and dwelling together in the 21st century, in collaboration with Paul Harris and Richard Turner. Learn more on the ASU Events website.

Artist Douglas Miles, who is creating new work for the "Western POP" exhibition. Courtesy of Tempe Center for the Arts

“Western POP”

The Gallery at TCA

January 13 to May 6

See works by 15 artists including Ed Mell, Douglas Miles, and Fritz Scholder in this exhibition that explores the history, mythology, and popular culture of the Western genre. The exhibition also features music, memorabilia, and historical displays that reflect the nostalgia for Western themes while addressing issues of morality, race, and economics in the complicated story of the American West. Get details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.

EXPAND Work by Heather Freitas being featured in the "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" exhibition. Courtesy of the Artist

“Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite”

Grand ArtHaus

January 14, 20-21

Local artists Meredith Drum, Patricia Sannit, Laura Dragon, Erika Lynne Hanson, and Colleen Donohoe have organized an exhibition tied to a larger “Nasty Women” art movement that’s using exhibitions in several cities, both here and abroad, to address concerns about possible rollbacks of rights for women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community under the incoming Trump administration. The group exhibition is a three-nights-only affair. Participating artists include Mary Hood, Kyllan Maney, Maggie Keane, Irma Sanchez, and Rossitza Todorova, to name a few. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

Read on for more must-see art shows this month.

