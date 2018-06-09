25 Summer Art Classes in Metro Phoenix

Maybe you've always wanted to try glass blowing, ballet or creative writing. This could be the summer you make it happen. Start by checking out these classes, where you can get new skills, meet fellow creative-types, and escape your daily routine.

Summer of Dance

Drop in for dance classes at Phoenix Theatre Monday through Thursday nights through July 26. Classes are offered at 6, 7:15, and 8:30 p.m. Classes are $10 each or $85 for a one-month pass. Get details on the Phoenix Theatre website.

Adult Dance Workshops

Try beginning ballet at Ballet Arizona from 6:30 to 9 p.m. from Monday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 13. The cost is $45 per class for $130 for all three days. Learn more on the Ballet Arizona website.

Printmaking with Stencils and Patterns

Join artist Joe Ray for a two-part class on printmaking, which takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 19 at Xico Arte y Cultura. The cost is $65 per session. Find more information on the Xico website.

EXPAND Explore flash memoir writing with Phoenix Poet Laureate Rosemary Dombrowski. Ofelia Montelongo

Flash Memoir

Get tips and experience with flash writing in a two-session class with Phoenix poet laureate Rosemarie Dombrowski. Flash Memory: The Art of Memory in 750 Words of Less takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 19 at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe. Learn more on the Changing Hands website.

Aerial Silks

Find your inner aerialist with Gavin Sisson of Scorpius Dance Theatre, who is teaching beginning/advanced aerial silks class at Metro Arts Institute from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 11 and Thursday, June 14. Classes are $21 each if you preregister. Get details on the Scorpius Dance Theatre website.

Sunprints on Fabric

Learn to use the sun to make artful prints on fabrics with artist Nissa Kubly, whose work explores desert environments. Her class takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 16 at Practical Art. The class costs $40. Find more information on the Practical Art website.

Handset Letterpress Cards

Learn basic letterpress techniques with Kelsey Reiman while you make your own custom cards using typesetting and printing. The ASU Adult Master Learner Workshop happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. The cost is $100. Learn more on the ASU website.

EXPAND Try making miniature robots at Practical Art. Jordan-Alexander Thomas

Mini Robot Making

Join artist Jordan-Alexander Thomas as he shares tips for making miniature robots. His class happens from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 at Practical Art. The class costs $50. Get details on the Practical Art website.

Indigenous Love Writers Workshop

Indigenous Roots Uncut presents a creative writing workshop on the theme of expressing vulnerability from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 at F.A.B.R.I.C. in Tempe, plus an open mic reading of participant works from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. The workshop is free, but donations are encouraged. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Intro to Papermaking

Learn basic papermaking techniques such as beating fiber and pulling sheets from artist Emily Ritter. Her class takes place at the Thunderbird Arts Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays from June 25 to July 16. The cost is $180. Find more information on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

Solarplate Etching

Experiment with solarplate etching from drawn images and photographs, which instructor Wendy Willis calls a “quick, easy and safe” alternative to traditional etching. The workshop runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Thunderbird Arts Center. The cost is $104. Get details on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

Desert Landscape Block Printing

Try your hand at block printing to create scenes of desert plants, wildlife, and landscapes with artist Mabre Lencho-Armstrong. The workshop happens Saturday, July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Practical Art. The cost is $30. Learn more on the Practical Art website.

Give aerial arts a try with Gavin Sisson. Scorpius Dance Theatre

Improv Comedy

Explore improvisational theater techniques every first Saturday of the month through November 3 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in free workshops at Torch Theatre. Get details on the Torch Theatre website.

Beginning Pottery

Learn the basics of wheel-throwing clay as you build your skill level with artist Alan Jones. His class at Shemer Art Center runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays from July 9 to August 20. The class costs $245, plus $15 for glazes. Find more information on the Shemer Art Center website.

From Notes to Narrative

Learn to build stories from your daily life with author Warren Glynn, whose workshop at the Piper Writers House runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 10 to 24. The cost is $80. Get details on the Piper Center website.

Creative Collage

Learn the basics of creating collages, while improving your technique with tips from artist Sue Hunter. Her class takes place Tuesdays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from July 10 to August 21 at Shemer Art Center. The cost is $245. Learn more on the Shemer Art Center website.

You can learn glassblowing at Mesa Arts Center. Lynn Trimble

Beginning Glassblowing

Get a feel for the fine art of glassblowing with artist Seth Fairweather, whose 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. class happens Wednesdays from July 11 to August 1 at Mesa Arts Center. The cost is $260. Find more information on the Mesa Arts Center website.

The Art of Floral Design

Practice the fine art of creating floral arrangements with Morgan Anderson in the Adult Master Learner Workshops that runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 14. The cost is $100. Learn more on the ASU School of Art website.

Garden Tower

Use porcelain and glass tiles to make a sculptural tower for your garden in this class taught by artist David Jarvinen at Phoenix Center for the Arts. The class runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from July 14 to 28. The cost is $179. Find more information on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

Casting Organic Vessels

Learn to use materials from the natural world to create ceramic forms, in this class with artist Brandi Lee Cooper that happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. The cost is $100. Get more details on the ASU School of Art website.

Drawing and Painting the Dog

Get an introduction to drawing and painting the dog with artist Linda Tracey Brandon, in her workshop happening at Scottsdale Artists’ School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 24 and 25. The cost is $200. Learn more on the Scottsdale Artists’ School website.

Learn to make organic vessels with Brandi Lee Cooper. ASU

Experimental Games of Found Writing

Get inspired by found texts and influences to explore key components of writing fiction from characters to setting. Taught by Justin Nona, this workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 4 at the Piper Writers House. The cost is $80. Get details on the Piper Center for Creative Writing website.

Mono Silk Screen Printmaking

Learn tips and techniques while you gain experience in making mono silk-screen prints with artist Jeremy Yocum at Mesa Arts Center. His workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 and Saturday, August 11. The cost is $195. Find more information on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Pottery Making

Try your hand at painting pottery with artist Denise Yaghmourian, whose workshop at Practical Art runs from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 11. The cost is $50. Get details on the Practical Art website.

Jewelry Making with Gem Stones

Find out how Alex Ozers makes his jewelry with gemstones while you make your own wearable art. This workshop at Practical Art happens from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. The cost is $50. Learn more on the Practical Art website.