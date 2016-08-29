The 10 Best Movie and TV Sex Scenes of 2016 — So Far (NSFW)

Sometimes three is better than two. Netflix

So far, 2016 has been a pretty good year for, ahem, bad things. The addition of Netflix as a viable source for original television means that sex isn't relegated to the premium movie channels and theaters. Now that we're nearing the (alleged) end of summer, it's time for a look back at some of the steamiest scenes from the calendar year.

Note: This post contains spoilers.

Superman's sexy splashdown. Warner Bros

Sexy Soaking with Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was pretty bad. It was actually so bad that it made the abomination of Suicide Squad seem passable by comparison. But what was arguably the best moment of BVS? That's easy. Lois Lane is taking a bath when Superman gets home from his day job (using the best disguise in history as Clark Kent), and Supes decides to join her. Any super-sex seems like it'd be pretty destructive (just ask Jessica Jones), but this one made those of us concerned about adult things like water damage cringe a little extra.

so this is what everyone been talking about today in regards to 50Cent ... pic.twitter.com/w3GqAudEsK — size kween. (@KillForMotha) August 8, 2016

50 Cent's Power Move

Is 50 Cent actually upset that his wiener showed up in an episode of Power? Probably not. Did his possibly fake outrage/Instagram rant successfully get the show in headlines around the internet? Absolutely. If you ever wondered what 50 was packing, just check out the video (or watch the show on Starz, as he really wants you to do).

She's still got it. Netflix

Three's Company in Prison

You kind of have to love Judy King in Orange is the New Black. Even if she's a little bit racist, that accent and level of sass is undeniable. Given all of the sex in OITNB, it's not really a surprise to see King get involved with someone. But then she takes it to another level by getting high and ending up with Yoga Jones and Luschek, and she doesn't regret a single moment of it.

Tarzan and Jane Go Primal

From her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad to that ridiculous and creepy Vanity Fair interview, Margot Robbie has gone from a supporting player in The Wolf of Wall Street to become the breakout star of 2016. Of course, not every movie Robbie did was a success. The Legend of Tarzan didn't exactly change the cinema world. There's not a whole lot of nudity (it's still a family movie, after all), but the taping of the scenes was apparently so wild that Robbie allegedly beat up Alexander Skarsgård while filming them.

GOT's LGBT Hero

Game of Thrones has cooled off a bit with the gratuitous nudity and sex scenes, but season six brought about a new star (technically two, but one is far too young to be having sex on-screen) in Yara Greyjoy. Aside from taking her shot at Khaleesi, Yara seems pretty content to get it on with some whores while her castrated brother mopes for the umpteenth time. Given Loras Tyrell's unceremonious death (spoiler alert, if you're months behind), Yara is already far more of the hero the LGBT community of the Seven Kingdoms deserves than the whiny Tyrell sibling ever was.