The 10 Sexiest Holiday Movies of All Time (NSFW)

EXPAND Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is totally a holiday movie. Warner Bros

The holidays are here, which means you're going to be spending way more time with your family than you were hoping for. It also means there'll be G-rated Christmas movies on TV for the next month or two, and — save for the handful of good ones (Elf, definitely Elf) — you're going to be sick of them all in no time.

But not every holiday movie is made for kids. They're sometimes hard to come by, but there are some R-rated Christmas flicks out there. Here's the best in nudity from them for when you're not too busy watching Die Hard (which is absolutely a Christmas movie, by the way).

Bad Santa

Let's get the most obvious choice out of the way. If you're even remotely familiar with Bad Santa, you know there's going to be some inappropriate bumping uglies in it, the best of which comes during a little changing-room anal sex. Who says romance is dead?

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas

When the Harold & Kumar series decided to take on Christmas, it was sure to be as raunchy as it was joyous. The duo didn't disappoint, as they brought plenty of early-3D breasts, butts, semen, and penises into full view for their holiday flick. As always, NPH steals the show though.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Is Kiss Kiss Bang Bang a holiday movie? Absolutely. The most wonderful time of the year provides the setting for the somewhat classic film, and there's even Santa-themed lingerie. Plus, devout holiday movies with nudity in it are pretty tough to come by.

Finding the actual scene proved impossible, so here's a still of the scene's main character (J.K. Simmons with hair). Touchstone Pictures

The Ref

Arguably the best Christmas movie of all time (other than Elf), The Ref contains more laughs than it does nudity. However there's plenty of references to sex and multiple affairs, including one scene in which J.K. Simmons (back when he had hair) is being blackmailed with nude photos. Don't watch it for the nudity, but absolutely watch it if you haven't already.

Trading Places

Another amazing holiday film, Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy make Trading Places both hilarious and just plain great. As for sexy time, you're never going to see Jamie Lee Curtis as a prostitute again (a role she won awards for), and it's got as much toplessness and lingerie as any Christmas movie.

The Night Before

In case you missed Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen's adult Christmas comedy last year, let's catch you up to speed. The Night Before is a somewhat-thoughtful comedy that features everyone from Lizzie Caplan and Mindy Kaling to Ilana Glazer and Michael Shannon getting caught up in a quest to find weed on Christmas Eve. Sure, there's more to it than that, but you can probably imagine most of it if you've seen any other Rogen-centric pot movie.

Christmas Vacation

So what if there's not actually any nudity in this one? It's a classic, and one of the most famous fantasy scenes of all time, Christmas movie or not.

The Family Man

If you've ever wanted to see Nic Cage in a Christmas sex scene, this is the closest you're going to get. It's not the best movie you'll ever watch, but it's an interesting premise and features a showering Téa Leoni. Sure, you could just watch National Treasure again, but that's not a holiday movie no matter how great it is that there's a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

The Best Man Holiday

As a long-awaited sequel to the fantastic 1999 film, The Best Man, The Best Man Holiday gets the group back together for the first time in 14 years. It's certainly not the happiest holiday film you'll watch (although it's not exactly a tearjerker either), but there's still a healthy dose of sexuality that ran through the first movie (most famously in the scene above).

Bad Santa 2

All right, so this one isn't technically out yet, but considering there's nudity in the red band trailer, it seems like a safe bet.

