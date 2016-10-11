The 10 Sexiest Scary Movies of All Time (NSFW)

EXPAND Who says you can't have sex with your scares? Miramax Films

Horror movies and sexuality go together like peanut butter and jelly (or blindfolds and fuzzy handcuffs, depending on who you ask). Although there have been plenty of truly terrible nudity-laden slasher movies, there are also more than enough great ones to keep the combination alive for many movie-going generations to come.

With Halloween around the corner, we gathered 10 of our favorite sexy-scary movies that are all way better than Jennifer's Body.

Hellraiser

Long before your conservative neighbor was shutting her blinds to watch the latest 50 Shades Darker trailer, Hellraiser was showing the most extreme side of the BDSM world. Not only did Pinhead look like leather icon Rob Halford reincarnated as a spawn of Satan, but the entire film revolves around a skinless member of the undead and his affair with his sister-in-law. For the 1980s, that was about as sexually dark as things got onscreen.

American Psycho

Look, if you're going to get brutally murdered by a serial killer, you can only hope that the killer is as suave (and pleasantly nude) as Christian Bale in American Psycho. Beyond the gratuitous dude butt as Bale checks himself out in the mirror, there's also one of the most memorable threesomes in horror movie history and several other sexy moments over the course of the film. Even as bad as the loosely related American Psycho 2 was, they still tried to keep up the sexiness by casting Mila Kunis in the lead role.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Vampires often have some sexiness about them (more on that later), but it's usually in a bit of a classy or snobby setting like True Blood or American Horror Story: Hotel. From Dusk Till Dawn came around before Twilight turned vampires into sparkly, pretty things, and instead features some gruesome violence and sexuality in a Mexican strip club. Even if the bulk of the movie isn't terribly arousing, that Salma Hayek dance more than makes up for it.

Piranha 3D

Is Piranha 3D a great horror movie? Not by many people's standards, but it wasn't really supposed to be. After all, the entire film is loosely based on a spoof of Jaws from almost 40 years ago. What can't be denied is the gratuitous spring break-themed nudity in the blood-soaked waters, and the light yet gory tone that Snakes on a Plane tried to capture. Oh, and it was all filmed at Arizona's favorite lakeside debauchery spot, Lake Havasu.

Single White Female

Although Single White Female doesn't have the level of nudity or violent shock value we've come to expect from horror movies at this point, it certainly spins sexuality in a way that few horror movies have. Anyone who's had roommate trouble can appreciate the overarching theme of the movie, but few roommates will watch you bang it out through a crack in the door and hook up with your boyfriend after taking on your identity.