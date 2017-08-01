10 Best Gay Bars in Phoenix

The Dance Pavilion at Phoenix Pride 2017. Michelle Sasonov

Locate your favorite pair of dancing shoes and get your singles ready, because your guide to metro Phoenix's best gay bars is here. From lively DJ sets, drunken karaoke singalongs, and the soundtrack to just about any drag show in town, the score to most LGBTQ hangouts is pretty impressive.

From the Melrose District to Old Town Scottsdale, here are 10 of the best gay bars in the Valley.

The Anvil Bar

2424 East Thomas Road

602-334-1462

You can’t really name another place in town with themed nights like High Heels & Harnesses, Pup Night, and Gear Night. The Anvil Bar in the west Arcadia area has a daily happy hour, and drink specials like $2 Tuesdays, Beer Bust Sundays, and Undie Night – when you get $1 off if you're drinking in undies. This well-known leather bar also features karaoke on Thursday and the Dirty Daddy Dancers on Friday. The Anvil Bar is open daily from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.