10 Best Gay Bars in Phoenix
|
The Dance Pavilion at Phoenix Pride 2017.
Michelle Sasonov
Locate your favorite pair of dancing shoes and get your singles ready, because your guide to metro Phoenix's best gay bars is here. From lively DJ sets, drunken karaoke singalongs, and the soundtrack to just about any drag show in town, the score to most LGBTQ hangouts is pretty impressive.
From the Melrose District to Old Town Scottsdale, here are 10 of the best gay bars in the Valley.
The Anvil Bar
2424 East Thomas Road
602-334-1462
You can’t really name another place in town with themed nights like High Heels & Harnesses, Pup Night, and Gear Night. The Anvil Bar in the west Arcadia area has a daily happy hour, and drink specials like $2 Tuesdays, Beer Bust Sundays, and Undie Night – when you get $1 off if you're drinking in undies. This well-known leather bar also features karaoke on Thursday and the Dirty Daddy Dancers on Friday. The Anvil Bar is open daily from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
|
A participant from a June fundraiser at BS West in Scottsdale benefitting the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Ash Ponders
BS West Scottsdale
7125 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale
480-945-902
Since 1988, BS West Scottsdale has been an Old Town Scottsdale staple for its LGBTQ patrons, and the general drinking and dancing crowd. BS West is known for its lively calendar of weeknight specials (think 2-4-1 Wicked Wednesdays and Drunk Karaoke), and the weekly Element: Drag Show held each Friday night – usually featuring local queens like May McKenzie and Savannah Stevens, plus DJ Lezbien. Catch your favorite drag stars moving it to everything from Selena and Gloria Estefan to Madonna, Britney, and Whitney. Other BS West events include Dancing with the Bars and Drag Wars. This place is a mecca for bachelor and bachelorette parties, and open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
|
Coco St. James performs at Charlie's.
Melissa Fossum
Charlie's Phoenix
727 West Camelback Road
602-265-0224
The quintessential gay night club in the Valley, Charlie’s Phoenix has it all: go-go boys, dance lessons, nightly DJs, karaoke battles, and raucous drag shows like High Heels & Halos and Saturday Under the Stars. Find high-energy dance music during Splash, which is hosted by Coco St. James and DJ Mode, and offers all the neon body painting you could want, and WET Fridays with Nevaeh McKenzie and DJ Image. Dance classes include free lessons in salsa, two-step, and line dancing (also with beginner classes). There are also foam parties, touring drag stars, and of course, the neighboring Taqueria Los Yaquis taco stand. Charlie’s parties from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, noon to 4 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 2 a.m. on Sunday.
|
Courtesy of Club Volt
Club VOLT
3108 East McDowell Road
602-267-8707
The recently opened Club VOLT (formerly the Twisted Peacock and Ice Pics) features event like the 4Some Revue every Friday night (including local drag starts Miley Mitchells and Gia DeMilo), as well as touring drag celebs like RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 frontrunner Shea Couleé and winner Sasha Velour. Club VOLT also hosts High Voltage Saturdays, which offers go-go boys and high-energy dance music. This new gay nightclub is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 2 a.m. on Sunday.
|
The newly remodeled Cruisin’ 7th Show Bar.
Courtesy of Cruisin’ 7th
Cruisin’ 7th Show Bar & Lounge
3702 North Seventh Street
602-212-9888
Marked by the iconic sign along Seventh Street (duh), Cruisin’ 7th features the Cruisin Show Bar and the C7 Lounge – yet both play well with weekly events like drag shows, dance numbers, happy hour specials, karaoke, comedy nights, and live music. This classic central Phoenix gay club has been around since 1977, and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Read on for more of Phoenix's best gay nightlife spots.
