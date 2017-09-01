The Fantasy Footballers Are Here to Help You Win Your League and Humiliate Your Friends

EXPAND From a silly hobby to a world-renowned podcast. Courtesy of The Fantasy Footballers

Aside from the distant promise of cooler temperatures, the most exciting thing about September might be the return of football season. But among those ready to pick out their favorite couch spot or barstool every Sunday (and Monday … and Thursday … and some Saturdays), the massive game within a game of fantasy football may be even more worth celebrating.

Sure, it’s easy to cheer for the Arizona Cardinals — particularly if you stuck with them through the decades of embarrassment preceding the Kurt Warner era — and many Valley residents have adopted at least one other team to help balance the disappointment that Big Red eventually leaves us with every year. But fantasy football brings the tension and excitement of a season-long competition to those who have never stepped foot on the gridiron, and Phoenix-area football diehards Mike Wright, Andy Holloway, and Jason Moore have turned their passion into a top-ranking podcast around the world. It's called The Fantasy Footballers.

“We do a full approach to fantasy football, with everything from what players you should draft and what players to avoid to actual strategies within the game, but we’re also emphasizing fun,” Wright says. “We get asked a lot, ‘How do I make my league more fun?’ and we help with that, too. We’re five days per week right now, and we’re a yearlong fantasy football show, so for people who do not play, that probably sounds absolutely crazy. Our three pillars are entertainment, high-level production, and being accurate to help you win.”