The Highs and Lows of Phoenix Fashion Week 2016

Alexis Hamilton models for emerging designer Ricci JvR. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The ninth annual Phoenix Fashion Week graced the pool-adjacent runway at Talking Stick Resort from October 13 through 15, bringing local and international designers to the Valley and showcasing everything from birdlike showgirl costumes and icicle jumpsuits to the botanically inspired collection of a FIDM student and graphic dresses by a Phoenix-based Native American designer.

It was, in so many words, a lot. Here's a look back at the highs and lows from Phoenix Fashion Week 2016.

High: Alexis Hamilton

Yeah, we're fangirls. So what? The 2011 model of the year has the walk to end all walks. And damn if some of her fellow models couldn't use a lesson or seven from her. (Which, heads up, is a thing she totally does.)

EXPAND State Forty Eight showed on opening night. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Low: Opening Night

One, two, count 'em, three T-shirt presentations. Come on now.

EXPAND Looks from Prodigal Sun Clothing at Phoenix Fashion Week 2016. Jacob Tyler Dunn

High-ish: Community Designers

This is a project that needs some intense fine-tuning, but it was nice to see 11 locals have the opportunity to show their creations on Thursday night. Some of it was ... bad. But it's good to see Fashion Week changing up the formula.

EXPAND Emerging lifestyle designer of the year Isy B. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Low: Still with the Scoring

Why can't we know how the emerging designers scoring works? Each night, one emerging designer of the year was announced. But the crowd gets zero insight into how they fared during boot camp, how much things like web presence and audience response are factored in, and who comes in second, third, and fourth place. Give us graphics on the big screen — reality-TV-competition style — or stop talking about the scores. Please.

EXPAND Aconav's emerging couture collection at Phoenix Fashion Week 2016. Melissa Fossum

High: Aconav

While the collection wasn't perfect, it was exciting to see a strong showing from a local Native American designer. We want more from Loren Aragon.

Read on for the most upsetting micro-trend we saw — and designers who topped three-peats.

