Things to Do for $10 or Less in Metro Phoenix, October 21 to 23

EXPAND Recent work by William LeGoullon has explored gun culture. Now, he curates a show about it at Northlight Gallery. William LeGoullon/Photo by Lynn Trimble

There's no shame in being a cheapskate — especially here in Phoenix. Why? Well, because there's so much stuff to do. Take a look at New Times' calendar for proof. Here's something you might notice while doing so: A lot of the time, said stuff is free, or at least cheap. This weekend, for instance, you'll find provocative art shows, a chance to browse wares from local makers, and 32 straight hours of funny. Seriously.

"Take Aim"

In artist William LeGoullon’s crosshairs is hunting culture — the hobby, the hurt, the way of life. To look deeply at the practice, the predator, and the prey, he curated “Take Aim,” a group photography exhibition featuring shots by some artists acting as observers and others as participants. Presented with support from Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art at Arizona State University’s Northlight Gallery, the exhibition features imagery from artists including Erika Larsen, Michael Tummings, and Andrea Tese. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at 605 East Grant Street. For more information on the free show, open through December 2, see phica.org or art.asu.edu/gallery/northlight. Becky Bartkowski

Fall Plant Sale

There’s a certain Fall Plant Sale in the Valley that steals all the limelight — but, truth be told, there are plant sales happening all over town this time of year. This weekend, get your fix of cacti, succulents, shrubs, and more at Scottsdale Community College’s Center for Native and Urban Wildlife (CNUW), 9000 East Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. As an added bonus, there will also be wildflower seeds, bee poles, and custom arrangements available for purchase.

Check out the Fall Plant Sale at the CNUW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, October 20 and 21. The greenhouse is located on the north side of the SCC campus. Plants range in price from $3 to $15. Bring cash or checks. For more info, e-mail edward.weigand@scottsdalecc.edu. Katrina Montgomery

Zombie Gourmet performing at last year's Ghostfest. courtesy of The Torch Theatre

Ghostfest

When Halloween is looming and you hear about a “Ghostfest,” you might assume it’s some kind of spooky affair. Don’t this time, though, because you’d be wrong.

This event is Torch Theatre’s Ghostfest Improv Marathon. The hotspot for longform improv comedy and all-around creative behavior is presenting 32 straight hours of family-friendly improvisational fun, featuring local and national acts. Opening night includes Billy Hawk, a troupe from Los Angeles featuring Brian James O’Connell, director of the 2015 horror-comedy Bloodsucking Bastards, and Jeff Hawkins of the Shake Them Ropes wrestling podcast. Let the humor haunt you at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the Torch Theatre, 4721 North Central Avenue. Admission is $10 for a six-hour pass, and $15 for an event pass good through October 23. Call 602-456-2876 or visit www.thetorchtheatre.com. Amy Young

