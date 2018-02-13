7 Things to Do This Valentine's Day in Metro Phoenix

Valentine’s Day — a day that evokes either anger or gushy lovey feelings, depending on whom you ask — is tomorrow.

For those who forgot about the holiday and need a plan stat, are kindling a new love, or simply want something to do this Wednesday, there are plenty of options on February 14 in Phoenix. And not all of them involve dinner or music. Here's a look at our picks.

Lovers/Skeptics Film: The Room

Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum has programmed a night of events for singles and couples alike. Besides offering free admission from 3 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, the museum will present a screening Tommy Wiseau’s The Room in partnership with FilmBar.

The Room has become a sort-of Hollywood legend thanks to its infamous badness. This showing comes amid awards-season success for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, a biographical retelling of how the eccentric Wise made The Room.

This screening is free, but voluntary donations will be accepted. The film starts promptly at 7 p.m. at 1625 North Central Avenue.

Escape the Date at MindSpark Tempe

If you’re looking for a night of relationship-building, MindSpark Tempe’s escape rooms might provide the perfect combination of teamwork and intensity. Or maybe it’ll just bring out bickering and arguing. You won't know unless you try.

MindSpark specializes in escape games and has three themed rooms: zombies, vampires, and … subways. None of those sounds particularly romantic, but you can save $12 per ticket with the coupon code "DATENIGHT" through Mindspark's website.

EXPAND Michelle Wolf is here to entertain. Courtesy of Tempe Improv

Michelle Wolf: The Not Nice Tour

Tempe Improv

Coupled or not, laughing isn’t a bad way to spend Valentine's Day. Or, in this case, the day after the holiday. Michelle Wolf — writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — is fresh off the release of her first comedy special, Nice Lady. Her comedy is equal parts feminist and self-deprecating.

For a set that's equal part feminist and self-deprecating, catch Wolf at the Tempe Improv, 930 East University Drive, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 15. Tickets are $22 via Tempe Improv's website.

FANCIFOOL!

ASU Kerr Cultural Center

Multidisciplinary artist Ananda Bena-Weber is bringing her one-woman show to Scottsdale. The dancer and actress combines all of her talents in FANCIFOOL!, her take on life in New York City. The show features elements of comedy and drama, and includes singing, dancing, miming, and impressions.

Tickets start at $22.20 via Ticketmaster. The show starts at 7:30 Valentine’s evening at ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 North Scottsdale Road.

EXPAND Attention bookworms. Lucky Business/Shutterstock

Read Dating at Changing Hands Bookstore

If your friends would describe you as bookish and single, there's a chance you'll find a match at Read Dating. Drinks will be provided by in-house First Draft Book Bar, but it's up for patrons to bring their own book smarts.

The event costs $10, which included a glass of beer or wine from the shop's First Draft Book Bar. Register and reserve your spot on the Changing Hands website.

Dino Date Night at the Phoenix Zoo

Fifty couples can frolic through the Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway, and experience the self-guided limited-time attraction “Dinosaurs in the Desert.” Dino Date Night includes a train ride to the new expedition, along with chocolates, champagne, and dinner. There will also be a selfie station so lovers can fossilize the night.

The 21-and-over event starts at 7 p.m. It costs $80 for a pair of tickets, which are available on the zoo's website.

Megan Gailey Valentine's Day Special

House of Comedy

You might recognize comedian Megan Gailey from her television debut on the Conan show in 2015 — or her stint as a prankster on MTV's Ladylike.

Either way, the Indianapolis-born stand-up is bringing her self-aware, basic white-girl comedy to Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 5350 East High Street, #105. Those looking for a laugh can get tickets starting at $16. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version.

