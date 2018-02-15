Here's Your Guide to Third Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Now that you’ve showered your valentines with love, it’s time to show a little love to the Phoenix arts scene. Third Friday can help you with that.

This month’s lineup includes several intriguing exhibitions – including a reprise of Ashley Czajkowski’s pop-up video installation inspired by an unexpected urban wildlife encounter.

Bassim Al-Shaker is showing work at Babylon Gallery, which is closing after Third Friday to make way for more changes in Roosevelt Row. And Alwun House is presenting an evening of exotic performance art, including dance, fire art, and poetry.

In other words, you'd be wise to pick another night to indulge your passion for staying home with remote control in hand. Here’s a look at fresh Third Friday art offerings, starting with the exhibits on our must-see list.

EXPAND See work by Ashley Czajkowski in a pop-up Artlink exhibition. Ashley Czajkowski

Must-See Exhibitions

“Renascent”

It’s your final opportunity to see Tempe artist Ashley Czajkowski’s video and mixed-media installation inspired by her encounter with a coyote killed on a Phoenix road. The pop-up exhibition, which includes a site-specific durational performance by the artist, happens from 6 to 10 p.m. at the 1017 North Central Avenue building, located just north of Roosevelt Street. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“New Grounds: Temporary Tendencies”

See an installation by ASU master of fine arts student Andrew Noble, who created a fictitious, small-scale production plant as a way of “exploring themes of pluralism created within the relationships of machine and human.” Third Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Erotic Poetry & Music Festivus”

You'll find plenty of exotic art on the walls at Alwun House, where a $15 ticket ($10 in advance) will get you into a 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Third Friday mashup that includes live music, poetry, improv theater, spoken word, fire arts, and stand-up comedy. Phoenix Poet Laureate Rosemary Dombrowski is hosting and curating the West Garden lineup that night. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by Ellen Nemetz at Eye Lounge. Ellen Nemetz

More art shows

“Of Bodies, Of Water”

See work by Ellen Nemetz, who created water-inspired paintings meant to enhance well-being and serenity. They’re being shown at Eye Lounge from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Only a Moment”

Explore mixed-media work by Jenita Landrum, who addresses issues related to gender, race, and identity. For this show, which centers around physical and psychological means of confinement, she’s focused on “the passion and struggles of living life in the inner city.” Third Friday hours at Phoenix Center for the Arts are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Para La Familia”

New City Studio presents an exhibition focused on Phoenix “roots, family ties, and street sub-cultures,” which features work by eight artists working in various media, including painting and photography. The all-male lineup includes Sentrock, Angel Martinez, and Isaac Torres. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Join Bassim Al-Shaker for a gallery closing party in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Closing Party

Bassim Al-Shaker is closing the Babylon Gallery named for his Iraqi roots, where he’s been exhibiting primarily his own work since August 2016. He’s celebrating all the fine people who’ve come through the space with a night of baklava, live music, art, and hookah. Get more details on the 6:30 to 11 p.m. event on the gallery Facebook page.

“Duality”

Mantle at MADE is showing work by Margarete Beeson, who often uses yarn and other textiles in her art practice. See her work at MADE Art Boutique between 7 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Redux”

Linger over work by Tucson-based artist Sara Hubbs and Phoenix-based photographer Will Bruder, the architect who designed Burton Barr Central Library. They’ll be on view from 6 to 9 p.m. at Modified Arts. Get details on the Facebook event page.